DEI wins in court, but loses on the (education) battlefield

The UCLA campus in November. The Department of Justice has sought a $1.2-billion fine from UCLA to end a civil rights investigation that includes a demand to end race-related scholarships.

When does a win not feel like a win? When one team gives up, before the game is over.

That’s one interpretation of what has happened at many colleges and universities on the subject of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Many schools bowed to the Trump administration, which alleged that the programs discriminated against white students. So they dropped (or markedly tamped down) DEI programs without a fight.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

That’s why this week’s court victory by those who favor DEI felt far from satisfying to some of those who believe groups that suffered discrimination should be allowed special programs to try to level the playing field.

Advertisement

The reactions came after Trump’s Education Department this week said it would drop its appeal of a federal court ruling that blocked its campaign against DEI in K-12 schools and higher education institutions. That left in place a lower court finding that said the effort to block DEI programs violated the 1st Amendment and federal procedural rules that protect students and schools, as my colleague Jaweed Kaleem reported.

“The damage is done,” said Shaun Harper, a professor of education, public policy and business at USC who is working on a documentary about DEI at universities. “We will see negative outcomes for students, academic outcomes, retention outcomes... because the resources that had long existed on campuses no longer exist in many places.”

Royel Johnson, who leads the Race and Equity Center’s National Assessment of Collegiate Campus Climates at USC, told EdSource much the same thing. “The damage has already been done across the nation and even in California,” said Johnson, “where people think we’re impervious to the conservative backlash or right-wing movement.”

Advertisement

The impact of a 2023 Supreme Court ruling

In August, Maryland-based U.S. District Judge Stephanie Gallagher struck down the Education Department’s anti-DEI guidance, writing that it stifled teachers’ free speech, “causing millions of educators to reasonably fear that their lawful, and even beneficial, speech might cause them or their schools to be punished.” She added that a 2023 Supreme Court ruling blocking affirmative action “certainly does not proscribe any particular classroom speech, or relate at all to curricular choices.”

John Rogers, a professor at UCLA’s School of Education and Information Studies, told EdSource, that while the court victory was meaningful, it did not erase the damage the anti-DEI policies had done. “One of my concerns is that the strategy of the Trump administration is to disrupt and instigate a sense of conflict within local communities,” Rogers said.

Dozens of colleges and universities across America, if not more, made changes to avoid losing federal education funding. Some purged mentions of DEI or diversity from websites, eliminated or reconfigured DEI-related positions or disbanded culturally themed dorms focused on Black, Latino and LGBTQ+ students.

The Trump administration is not done attacking DEI

The end of the legal case doesn’t stop other Trump administration attacks on DEI. It is investigating UCLA, UC Irvine, UC Berkeley and Stanford, alleging they use race in admissions decisions — accusations the schools deny. And the Department of Justice has sought a $1.2-billion fine from UCLA to end a civil rights investigation that includes a demand to end race-related scholarships. A federal judge last year blocked the terms of the settlement offer, but the Trump administration has appealed.

And campus officials have expressed concern that any relaunch of DEI initiatives will renew the administration’s attempts to stop them and cut their funding.

Conservatives have cheered Trump’s actions, saying a correction of “woke” liberal policies has been long overdue. An article in the right-leaning Daily Signal praised the anti-DEI push late last year, saying that “several departments in the Trump administration have been relentless in trying to remove this destructive and illegal doctrine from our schools.”

Advertisement

Today’s top stories

Traffic heads north on the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A multibillion-dollar transit project to tunnel through the Santa Monica Mountains is approved by LA Metro

Metro’s board of directors approved a plan for the Sepulveda Transit Corridor project, which would connect the Westside to the San Fernando Valley in less than 20 minutes and ideally eliminate traffic congestion along one of the nation’s busiest corridors.

The multibillion-dollar Metro plan is considered one of the most significant transit projects in the country.

Billions of dollars are still needed to fund the project.

A corruption case looms over Curren Price’s legacy — and the race to replace him

Curren Price is accused of embezzlement, perjury and having a conflict of interest in votes on City Council matters.

A long-delayed court proceeding that began this week could influence how he is remembered and whether his hand-picked successor is elected to replace him on the City Council.

Price told The Times he never intended to do anything wrong and said he is being prosecuted for what was essentially a paperwork error.

Anduril to invest $1 billion in California with a new Long Beach campus

One of the leading defense companies in Southern California will invest $1 billion in a new Long Beach campus developing advanced weapons systems.

The complex will create roughly 5,500 jobs and expand the defense contractor’s presence.

Long Beach is undergoing an aerospace renaissance, with Anduril joining companies like Rocket Lab and Vast in revitalizing the city’s historic defense sector.

What else is going on

Transit through the Sepulveda Pass is the first step in redesigning L.A.’s future, argues guest contributor Ray Sosa , who is the chief planning officer for Metro.

, who is the chief planning officer for Metro. Kristi Noem should be removed from office before she can do more harm, writes guest contributor Raul A. Reyes.

Advertisement

This morning’s must reads

Other must reads

For your downtime

A platter of kebabs including jujeh, tikkeh masti and chenjeh kebabs at Berenjak at Soho House in downtown Los Angeles. (Ron De Angelis)

Going out

Restaurants: Make a date at this splashy Iranian restaurant import from London.

Make a date at this splashy Iranian restaurant import from London. Outdoors: Choose one of these three hikes near L.A. with rivers and waterfalls replenished by recent rainfall.

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your biggest recycling gripe?

Jeff Kunz said, “In our community in SW Utah, we have to pay an extra fee each month to have a large, blue recycling bin. It’s not worth it. Each 10 years we can “opt out.” I decided to opt out and no longer pay the monthly fees or have the bin. I continue to collect and recycle plastic bags by taking them to a donation site.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

Starving wild horses were rescued near Mammoth after being stranded in the mountains because of recent snowstorms. (Blake DeBock)

Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Blake DeBock in the Eastern Sierra where a group of wild horses were stuck in deep snow. These were among horses later rescued in an emergency operation by the U.S. Forest Service.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.