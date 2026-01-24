Need a passport photo or a marriage license? The Orange County clerk-recorder is rolling your way
It isn’t often a white Ford Transit van marks the pinnacle of innovation.
Still, what else would you call the debut earlier this month of Orange County Clerk-Recorder Hugh Nguyen’s office on wheels?
“Have you seen the wrap?” Nguyen said of the county’s white mobile office van emblazoned with a giant orange, an award seal along with Nguyen’s name and title. “It’s super nice and the van is customized to all our needs.”
The last time I renewed my passport in 2020, I visited an office supply store, waited 20 minutes to pay $15 for two photos and then finished and mailed my paperwork from home. That effort amused Nguyen.
“We only charge $7 for passport photos and they’re done in two minutes,” he said. “You should have come to us.”
Nguyen’s “Clerk-Recorder on Wheels” van is his effort to provide mobile services to the county’s roughly 3 million residents, regardless of how far they live from a government office.
From the van, clerk-recorder staffers can print birth and death certificates; provide passport services and photos, marriage licenses and ceremonies; and file fictitious business name registrations and more.
Those services were immediately tested at the van’s debut Jan. 9 in Santa Ana, where Nguyen performed a mobile marriage that surprised even him.
“I found a couple that wanted to get married by the van, so we did it,” he said.
The mobile office had performed services during a pilot run in which it visited many of the county’s 34 cities.
Part of the reasoning behind the van was cost effectiveness and availability, Nguyen said. County residents wanting such services previously needed to visit the department’s three locations in Santa Ana, Anaheim and Laguna Hills. Residents in west Orange County, however, had no nearby office to visit.
The mobile van allows for multiple trips to western county cities along with other areas.
“It’s expensive and time-consuming to open another office branch,” Nguyen said. “But the van was well within our budget at a one-time cost of just under $200,000.”
The mobile van benefits far-flung residents
So far, the van has stopped in San Juan Capistrano, where Nguyen said his team offered passport services to over 50 individuals during a three-hour span, and Seal Beach’s retirement community Leisure World.
He said the mobile team already has 55 appointments for its scheduled Saturday visit to Anaheim’s Magnolia High School from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those looking for an appointment can call (714) 874-0575.
The need for documentation is growing, Nguyen said.
The number of county birth, death and marriage certificate increased by 35.59%, 5.19% and 4.78%, respectively, from 2024 to 2025, according to statistics provided by Nguyen’s office.
Last year’s fires that burned homes and businesses in Pacific Palisades and Altadena showed how valuable a mobile office could be for residents looking to replace paperwork lost in a fire or other disaster.
“What if we have that type of emergency in Orange County?” Nguyen asked. “I can drive to any of our 34 cities and help people restart their lives again.”
The van is equipped with Starlink satellite internet service and is partially solar-powered, allowing for more than eight hours of heated or air-conditioned work on the road.
“People are so stressed during those types of tragedies,” he said. “We just want to ease the burden.”
The week’s biggest stories
Trump administration policies and their consequences
- Trump administration lawyers urge Supreme Court to block California’s new election map while upholding Texas’.
- Federal Communications Commission chair’s call for ‘equal time’ could have chilling effect on TV and radio.
- California’s fight with Santa Barbara County offshore oil firm escalates with lawsuit against Trump administration.
- Why Europe’s far right has split with Trump over Greenland.
Sports news
- Former NFL and Westchester High lineman Kevin Johnson killed in South L.A. homeless encampment.
- Feds arrest fugitive Canadian Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding, who is accused of becoming drug lord in Mexico.
- Trinity Rodman becomes NWSL’s highest-paid player after she re-signs with Washington Spirit.
- Former Cal and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza declares for the NFL draft. But his special bobblehead will beat him to a Hall of Fame.
Fraud and corruption cases
- L.A. homeless services fraudster spent millions on designer clothing and luxury vacations, authorities charge.
- Corruption case looms over Los Angeles City Councilman Curren Price’s legacy.
In memoriam
- Young California chess superstar’s cause of death is revealed.
- Former Scorpions bassist Francis Buchholz dies at 71.
What else is going on
- Tech company Autodesk to cut 1,000 workers as it bets on AI.
- Artist Harry Styles has been busy living. Now there’s a new single, album and 30 tour dates in NYC.
- Man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies near Michael’s store in West Hills.
- Glendale firefighter read wife’s diary moments before she was killed, family attorney says.
- Baby mountain lion found with ‘concerning’ injuries in middle of L.A. County roadway.
- Sundance’s first major drama arrives early with the heartbreaking ‘Josephine.’
Must-reads
Demanding Pikachu — at gunpoint: As thieves nab precious Pokemon cards, collectors are in despair
A series of Pokemon card thefts are hitting Southern California collectors, with some losing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of cards at a time.
Other meaty reads
- A spooky immersive game is happening at the old Griffith Park Zoo.
- Opinion: This is not normal: Why a fake arrest photo from the White House matters.
- Opinion: The 1st Amendment was never meant to separate church and state.
- Opinion: New food pyramid is a recipe for health disasters.
For your downtime
Going out
- Savory sandwiches: L.A.’s best cheesesteak arrives in Pasadena. Go ahead and join the line.
- Theme park nostalgia: This California theme park inspired Disneyland, Bob Baker Marionettes — and tickets are $19
- House hunting: 11 Midcentury home tours we’re most excited about at Palm Springs’ Modernism Week.
- Movie Review: In new movie ‘Clika,’ corrido singer Jay Dee takes his true story to Hollywood.
Staying in
- Music Review: XG leans into radical self-love with debut album ‘The Core.’
- Film Review: New documentary on Disney+ reveals the frenzied race against time to build Disneyland.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Daniel’s tangy Mexican green juice.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
When the galbi jjim hits the table, hissing and sputtering in a heavy stone pot, a mountain of meat and vegetables rising out of a violently red lagoon of broth, you know you’re in the right place.
