A hardware store with heart is a favorite in hipster L.A.

Baller Hardware in Silver Lake has been a community favorite for 66 years, still owned by the same family that founded it in 1959. Customers say they love the homey atmosphere and attentive service.

The Urban Dictionary offers many definitions for the noun “baller,” including this one: “An individual with status derived from possession of ‘game.’ “

I like that. And it might also be applied to Baller Hardware, the store that has been a Silver Lake staple for 66 years. It’s clearly a place that’s gained status, derived from the possession of a certain kind of old-school game.

That game involves fairness, customer service and heart. When I dropped by Tuesday for a visit, customers couldn’t tell me enough about how much they love the place and its employees for being so relentlessly familiar, noncorporate and adept at advising on everything from kitchen cleaners to bathroom remodels.

I visited Baller because Essential California reader Laurie MacDonald wrote when we asked readers to name local businesses they couldn’t live without. The E.C. team still wants to hear about other essential local places, from Imperial County in the south to Siskiyou County, way up north. So write EssentialCalifornia@latimes.com with your favorites.

What makes Baller (the name rhymes with “valor”) so unusual is that it has been run by the same family for four generations, since Edward and Edith Baller founded the place in 1959. The Hyperion Avenue store is a throwback to a time of individualized service in an era of big-box anonymity and diminishing expertise. (There’s a second store in Highland Park.)

Put it on my tab

Among the things you can get at Baller that you’ll find almost nowhere else: a personal store account. Once approved, you can come in and buy whatever you want and the checker will just add it to your tab, to be billed later, when you’re not in such a hurry.

“I think especially for people who live here in Silver Lake, they just love this place,” said Michael Koepke, a 30-year customer who works in the entertainment industry. “It has kind of a family, small-town feel in the middle of the big city. I’ve seen everyone here get older, myself included. That’s what this represents: Just local. No big-box.”

Koepke stopped in Tuesday to pick up a Baller hoodie for his daughter, away at college in Boston, so she can rep her Silver Lake pride. The hoodies and T-shirts have been flying off the shelf recently, an ode to both the store and the street cred of being associated with all things “Baller.”

David Woodard, a producer in show business, said he’s not the least bit mechanical. “The people here really know what they’re doing. They can tell me what I need,” said Woodard, who lives nearby and stopped by Tuesday for some paint. “If they sold food, I wouldn’t have to go any place else.”

That feeling of security became even more important recently, one shopper said, when federal immigration agents began regularly detaining workers outside Home Depot locations in Southern California.

“I was here early one morning and all of a sudden there were a lot of Black and brown people here and they were like, ‘No, we’re not going to Home Depot,’ “ said Jan Jacobsen, a former executive in Disney’s theme park division. “You could see the relief on their faces to be here. And it warmed my heart, because everyone is treated with dignity and respect here.”

Four generations selling bolts, bulbs and mixing paint

Baller isn’t big. Or fancy. It’s got gray linoleum floors, worn to nothing in front of the cash register. Tools hang from peg-board walls. Trays of nuts, bolts and screws mean you can buy just as much as you need. The family also operates an art supply store, just across the street.

Joe Klaas, 46, is one of a fourth generation of descendants of the Baller family elders who founded the place. He’s been stocking shelves and mixing paint here since he was 10 years old. Asked if he is now the manager, Klaas replied: “We don’t really do titles here. Everyone just kind of does what needs to get done.”

Klaas said many regulars take seriously a local business promotion that urges “Keep the silver in Silver Lake.”

“I have people who want something common like a light bulb and if we’re out of it, we will put in on order and call them when we get it,” Klaas said. “They’ll wait a week to get this light bulb, just from us. That’s how loyal they are.”

Klaas and his brother, Derek, run the place along with a couple of uncles. Joe Klaas’ two teenage children have shown no interest in taking over.

“But I don’t think I’d ever want to retire,” he said. “Mostly now, I’m coming in and talking to customers and hanging out with them. That’s what I like more than anything.”

Residents confront ICE agents on Atlantic Boulevard in the city of Bell in June. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

(Dania Maxwell / For The Times)

And finally ... your photo of the day

Photogenic Bixby Bridge is now accessible from the south after Highway 1 reopened in both directions on Jan. 14. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Myung J. Chun at the photogenic Bixby Bridge, which is now accessible from the south after Highway 1 recently reopened after a three-year closure due to landslides.

