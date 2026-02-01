Rent is finally decreasing in Los Angeles, surrounding county. No joke
Your morning catch up: Believe it or not, rent is getting cheaper in L.A., the latest Epstein files dump include emails from LA28 Olympics head Casey Wasserman, and more big stories
-
-
- Share via
Perhaps unnoticed among the issues in this state related to housing affordability is the slight reprieve taking place throughout Los Angeles County.
The price of rent in the city and surrounding county is dropping, bucking regional and statewide trends.
That’s at least the situation discovered by my colleague Jack Flemming, who wrote about the change last month.
Let’s jump into his reporting and see what’s happening.
What the numbers say
Data suggests that the market could be ever-so-slightly shifting.
The median rent in the L.A. metro area dropped to $2,167 in December — the lowest in four years, according to data from Apartment List, which analyzes new leases for one- and two-bedroom apartments in a given month.
The median rent for L.A. County also dropped to a four-year low of $2,035.
Not a common occurrence
The last time L.A. rents were that low was January 2022, in the wake of a furious pandemic home-buying market that saw a wave of renters purchase homes for the first time, leaving apartments empty and bringing prices down.
The drop-off mirrors a national trend, as the U.S. median rent fell to a similar four-year low in December. But within Southern California, the downturn is unique to L.A.
Over the same stretch, rents rose or remained steady in Orange, Ventura and San Bernardino counties and in California as a whole.
One woman’s experience
Sandra Gomez braced for impact as she opened the lease renewal offer for her East L.A. apartment in September. She paid $2,000 for the last 12 months, but since the unit wasn’t covered by L.A.’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance, her landlord could jack up the price for the next lease.
The new price? $1,950.
“I thought it was a mistake,” Gomez said. “Since when does rent get cheaper in L.A.?”
What’s behind the change
The clearest explanation seems to be a simple case of supply and demand.
In 2025, 15,095 multifamily units were completed in L.A., according to CoStar. That’s an 18% increase year over year and the second-highest total in the last decade.
Multifamily housing supply surged while demand dropped, as L.A. County’s population shrank by 28,000 in 2025. As a result, vacancy rates climbed to 5.3% in December — the highest since April 2021, according to Apartment List.
Anthony Luna, chief executive of the property management company Coastline Equity, said he started seeing an unusual drop in rental demand toward the end of 2025, adding that it typically rebounds in January. But so far, he hasn’t seen it pick back up.
Luna credits a few other factors for the changing market. Last year, communities targeted by immigration officers, such as Long Beach and East L.A., saw a jump in vacancies. This year, anxiety over the federal government and a wavering stock market is making people less secure in their finances, causing some tenants to move in with family or friends — leaving studio and one-bedroom apartments empty.
The exception
Melanie Moran, a concierge agent for the Rental Girl who helps people find rentals, said rents are getting more expensive in trendy areas such as Silver Lake, Los Feliz, West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Culver City.
“Rents might be hitting a plateau in some places, but I’m not seeing a significant decrease in price, especially in popular neighborhoods,” Moran said.
How long will this last?
Experts disagree on the extent of the drop; some say it’s a sign of things to come, while others suggest it’s merely a brief price plateau and rents will rise again this year.
After all, the winter rental market is typically slower than the summer market, and the recent low is just 4.2% less than the all-time high of $2,262 in August 2022.
Check out the full article here.
The week’s biggest stories
Trump administration policies, reactions and response
- Latest Epstein files dump includes emails between Ghislaine Maxwell, LA28 Olympics head Casey Wasserman.
- There’s a new message from top Democrats: The U.S. Justice Department can’t be trusted.
- Trump moved fast to cut a government funding deal. It’s a striking change from the last shutdown fight.
- Trump administration’s climate skepticism effort violated federal law, judge rules.
- Dr. Oz travels to L.A. seeking fraud. Newsom says his findings are ‘baseless and racist allegations.’
ICE and border affairs
- Trump officials have tried to justify ICE shootings. Is it backfiring in court?
- ICE claimed a man shattered his skull running into a wall. Minnesota nurses say that’s ‘laughable.’
- Border inspector finds protected birds in man’s pants. Here’s how he tried to explain it.
- LAPD’s relationship with federal authorities under scrutiny as criticism of ICE grows.
Protests and strikes
- Anti-ICE ‘National Shutdown’ protests planned in L.A. County throughout the weekend.
- Latino-owned businesses closed Friday to join in anti-ICE national shutdown.
- ‘National shutdown’ brought protests to L.A., across the nation.
- LAUSD teachers union members authorize strike, ratcheting up pressure on contract talks.
Catherine O’Hara tributes
- Macaulay Culkin, Eugene Levy and Michael Keaton react to Catherine O’Hara’s death: ‘I thought we had time.’
- Catherine O’Hara in 10 unforgettable roles: Where to watch them.
- Appreciation: Catherine O’Hara was an onscreen benediction.
What else is going on
- Will L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath enter the mayor’s race? She’s got a week to decide.
- L.A. Mayoral candidate Austin Beutner’s daughter found beside a highway in Palmdale the night she died.
- Peet’s Coffee is closing outlets in Southern California.
- Cal Fire agency to probe Ventura County response to tractor blaze that reignited into Mountain fire.
- Mistrial declared in trial of man accused of killing off-duty Monterey Park officer.
- Will unseasonably hot weather dash Southern California’s hopes for a 2026 superbloom?
Must reads
Pivotal is a Palo Alto-based company developing an ultralight, electric aircraft for recreational use and short-haul travel.
Other meaty reads
- The shelter said the pit bull was sweet. He mauled his new owner.
- Mexico reassesses Malinche: From traitor to heroine.
- Starving and stranded: Inside the desperate effort to save 24 wild horses near Mammoth.
- Opinion: Why other countries should boycott the World Cup.
- Opinion: ‘Melania’ isn’t a documentary. It’s a cynical and stupefying piece of political propaganda.
- Opinion: Radio should be required to pay performers for their music.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Singer and producer Ty Dolla Sign shares his perfect Sunday, which includes a healthy smoothie from Body Energy Club.
- Find comfortable shoes: Three hiking trails near L.A. that offer opportunities for quiet reflection.
- Setting sail: Whale watching in California can be spectacular. These are the best spots across the coast.
- Getting to know SoCal: This must be Monrovia.
Staying in
- Awards season: How to watch the Grammys — and everything else you need to know.
- Time to read: The week’s bestselling books, Feb. 1.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for creamy white chicken chili.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I made it to Los Angeles, but I didn’t know how to break free from meth or the cycle that had trapped me.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.