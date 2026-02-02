With primary election four months away, race to replace Newsom still lacks a front-runner

Candidates for California’s next governor including Tony Thurmond, speaking at right, participate in the 2026 Gubernatorial Candidate Forum in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.

Who’s going to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom? At this point, it’s anyone’s game.

The Golden State’s gubernatorial race lacks a clear front-runner for the first time in more than 25 years, my colleague Seema Mehta wrote last week.

Deadly wildfires, immigration raids and a battle about redrawing congressional districts have overshadowed the California governor’s race, which has historically attracted national attention.

With only four months to go before the primary election, candidates have a short period of time to convince Californians that they can lead the state through its biggest challenges.

Republican candidates such as Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco or Fox News commentator Steve Hilton may be able to win the GOP endorsement. But it’s unlikely a Democrat will be able to secure their party’s nod because of the large number of candidates in the race. Among the 12 prominent candidates who have announced bids, eight are Democrats. In the June 2 primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to the general election, regardless of party.

Democratic candidates face the challenge of trying to promote their own agenda for the state even as Newsom remains popular with party voters and has delivered major legislative victories.

Some Democratic hopefuls have subtly talked about what they might do differently on homelessness, crime and the high cost of living — without taking direct shots at the governor.

Others have taken a different approach.

Public criticism of Newsom

Most Democrats running to replace Newsom have praised the governor’s fiery opposition to President Trump and the Republican-led Congress, The Times’ Nicole Nixon wrote, including the governor’s outlandish online trolling of Trump and his allies.

San José Mayor Matt Mahan was not impressed.

The latest entrant in the jam-packed race for California governor has raised his profile by publicly criticizing Newsom.

“I have not heard the field embrace the kinds of solutions that I don’t think we need, I know we need, as the mayor of the largest city in Northern California,” Mahan said after announcing his campaign last week.

In “the current field, it feels like many people are more interested in running either against [President] Trump or in his image. I’m running for the future of California, and I believe that we can fight for our values on the national stage while being accountable for fixing our problems here at home.”

Much like Mahan, billionaire venture-capitalist-turned-environmentalist Tom Steyer has cast himself as an outsider to California’s Democratic establishment. Although he has so far avoided disparaging anyone directly, Steyer dinged “Sacramento politicians [who] are afraid to change this system” when he launched his campaign in November.

Criticism could backfire

Amid Mahan’s criticism, Newsom still has the approval of the state’s Democratic base as well as respect and deference from its elected leaders. And with his notoriety as a top foe of Trump continuing to grow, attacking Newsom could easily backfire in left-leaning California.

“It’s a very delicate balancing act” to campaign to replace a leader of one’s own party, said Democratic strategist Garry South, who has worked on four California gubernatorial campaigns.

South, who ran Newsom’s first, short-lived, campaign for governor in 2009, took issue with Mahan’s criticisms of the governor.

“To stick it to the incumbent of your own party might be OK if that person is viewed as a failure. … The fact is, Newsom is not unpopular. This guy’s had four massive victories in California,” he said.

Read more on who’s running for governor this year, and how the Democrats vying to replace him are carving their own paths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, pictured at a pandemic news conference in 2022, is the target of Trump administration allegations of government waste and fraud. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Sorting fact from fiction in fraud allegations surrounding Newsom and California

The Trump administration has unleashed a barrage of accusations against California of widespread fraud in public programs.

Newsom has dismissed the claims as politically driven while also acknowledging that fraud is an issue that the state has worked to combat.

As budget deficits loom, state audits reveal persistent vulnerabilities in programs such as Medi-Cal, making fraud reduction critical for improving government services and fiscal health.

Everything that happened at the 2026 Grammys

Child care could be ‘at a standstill’ without state funding for promised slots

Newsom’s proposed budget lacks funding for 44,000 promised subsidized child-care slots, stalling progress on getting thousands of families off waitlists.

With the median cost of infant care as much as $1,209 a month in L.A. and long waitlists for state subsidies, working families face severe affordability and access barriers.

What else is going on

Why people are paying $130 for a “head orgasm” at Orange County’s new ASMR spa.

What plants can teach us a year after the fires: “They grow back with more vigor.”

Imani Diggs of Imani Gardens at the Crenshaw Food Hub. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Lady Gaga on the red carpet at the 68th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House on the Grammys 2026 red carpet.

