A $1,000 day at Disneyland? New CEO can expect pricing complaints

Josh D'Amaro holds a microphone while speaking onstage with the Disney logo behind him
Josh D’Amaro, chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, speaks at a 2024 conference in Sao Paulo.
(Ricardo Moreira / Getty Images)

Your morning catch up: A new Disney CEO faces high park prices, Bass watered down fire report and more big stories

Jim Rainey. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By James Rainey
The man who ran Disney’s parks and cruise lines ascended to be named chief executive of the storied Burbank-based company this week, a move celebrated by many and greeted sourly by fans who feel they’ve been priced out of Disneyland and other theme parks.

The Happiest Place on Earth still makes plenty of people glow. Witness enormous crowds and ride-wait lines so long they make a TSA checkpoint seem like a trifle. Also note corporate balance sheets that boast theme park and cruise fleet revenue growing in recent years. Much of that expansion came under the direction of Josh D’Amaro, who’s now set to take over from outgoing CEO Robert Iger.

I called Alannah Hall-Smith, a Disney spokesperson, on Wednesday and told her I had read a boatload of complaining online about how ghastly expensive the parks feel to many.

Mickey and Minnie mouse in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle.
The Disneyland Resort, currently in the midst of its 70th celebration, has increased prices on most single day, single park tickets. The park has also introduced a new offer for Southern California residents.
(Matt Stroshane / Disneyland Resort)

“Under Josh’s leadership there has been a huge focus on value and options for guests,” Hall-Smith assured me. I noted that parking at Disneyland costs $40. She told me that she recently went to a soccer match and had to pay $50 to park in someone’s yard. And, by comparison, that $50 covered a three-hour game, while a family’s Disney adventure (and parking) might go on for 12 hours, she said.

I suspect that sort of logic might not be winning to “Freudian Mom,” one of the people who left a comment on The Times’ story about D’Amaro being named CEO.

He’s been in charge of the parks for the last six years,” Ms. Mom wrote. “If that’s the example of what he brings Disneyland, nobody except the wealthy will be able to afford. Prices are up, everything is nickel and dimed, trying to get food without having access to the app is impossible and the WiFi to use said app is spotty, ridiculous waits on rides...”

When I went to the calendar on Disneyland’s website, it appeared that the cheapest adult weekend entry for the next two months goes for $169. To shortcut those long lines for rides, you can tack on $34 for a “lightning lane multi-pass.” Then there’s the parking. Bottom line: You can spend $243 before food …and the extra $64.99 for the Haunted Mansion Woven Shirt for men you’ve got to have!

Hall-Smith said California residents get admission to Disneyland or neighboring California Adventure for as little as $50 a day, though those discounted passes are limited. The website also advertises a three-day “park hopper” to both resorts for $249, or $83 a day. A website for Disney fanatics describes other deals.

In celebration of Disneyland's 60th anniversary, the theme park debuts its new 'Disneyland Forever' fireworks show
A fireworks show celebrates Disneyland’s 60th anniversary on May 21, 2015.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

“Last year we took our grandsons. It cost well over a thousand dollars for one day,” one California woman said in a New York Times comment section. “Reservations had to be made — not to control crowds, but to get the customers’ money early. Lines were as long as 90 minutes — and this with the extra cost “lightning pass” — which did not include the 4-minute ride our boys especially wanted to go on. We will not be back.”

I talked to a former high-ranking Disney exec who agreed that “you can’t achieve growth just by increasing the price all the time. I feel like they got far too aggressive. And they have to deal with that.” The exec asked not to be named to preserve relationships with people still at the company.

Disney fans came to its defense. “Disney is still able to (mostly) deliver on the fun and magic that people seek,” one sympathizer wrote online. “Is it the Disney of old? Of course not, but it still captures the wonder that makes Disney so special to so many.”

Today’s top stories

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass listens to a speaker during a private ceremony
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Mayor Bass and the fires

  • Bass wanted key findings in a report about the Los Angeles Fire Department’s shortcomings removed or softened, sources told The Times.
  • Mayor Karen Bass was concerned about legal liabilities for failures in combating the Palisades fire, the sources said.
  • The most significant changes to the report involved a failure not to fully staff up and pre-deploy all available engines ahead of dangerously high winds.

More on L.A. politics

‘A mass for peace’

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must reads

This photo provided by Bat Conservation International shows Rachel Burke, Agave Restoration Coordinator with the group, surveying for flowering and fruiting agave plants in the Burro Mountain area of the Gila National Forest, N.M., on Sept. 6, 2025. (Will Sardinsky/Bat Conservation International via AP)

Climate & Environment

Agave or bust! Mexican long-nosed bats head farther north in search of sweet nectar

Mexican long-nosed bats have a taste for agave nectar, fueling their migration from Mexico to the U.S. each summer.

Other must reads

For your downtime

Dim Sum spread of specialties
(Ron De Angelis / For The Times)

Going out

  • Restaurants: The chefs of the controversial restaurant Horses have returned with a new pop-up residency tonight
  • More restaurants: What happened to all the good dim sum in L.A.? Here’s our guide.

Staying in

A question for you: Where do you find the best sunset in California?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week. Include a picture, please!

And finally ... from the archives

On the front page of the Feb. 6, 1887, edition of the Los Angeles Daily Times, we found this reference to an unprecedented snow storm in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The Feb. 6 1887 front page of the Los Angeles Daily Times's story about snow in San Francisco.
The Feb. 6 1887 front page of the Los Angeles Daily Times references an unprecedented snow that hit the San Francisco Bay Area.
(Los Angeles Times)

