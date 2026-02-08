Are you ready for the Olympics? Here are some U.S. stars worth a follow
Your morning catch-up: Here are some U.S. Olympic athletes who will excite this winter, L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman to run for L.A. mayor and more big stories.
We’ve entered one of the more magical sports weekends this year.
While today’s focus is on the Super Bowl, the Milan-Cortina Olympics kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony that “was elegant, in a sleek, clean-lined Italian way,” according to my colleague, critic Robert Lloyd.
The United States has 232 athletes at the Milan-Cortina Games, its largest Winter Olympic delegation ever. Depending on whether or not injuries keep some Olympians from their events, the total number of competitors could surpass the record of 228 set at Pyeongchang 2018.
My colleague Thuc Nhi Nguyen is one member of the small but mighty L.A. Times team on the scene in Italy, filing features and coverage.
For those excited about the Games’ start, Nguyen wrote a wonderful primer on the topic Americans to watch.
Let’s take a look at some of her selections.
Chloe Kim, snowboarding
The Torrance native is trying to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals in the half-pipe, but will be competing with a torn labrum.
Her status for the Games was in question after she suffered the injury during a training run in Switzerland about a month ago.
Lindsey Vonn, alpine skiing
Six years and one knee replacement after retiring, Vonn is back on the Olympic stage.
She wasn’t placed on the Olympic team simply for sentimental reasons: The 41-year-old earned her first World Cup podium in seven years with a second-place super-G finish in Sun Valley, Idaho, last March, and in December, she claimed her first World Cup win since 2018 at St. Moritz in Switzerland.
Vonn sustained a knee injury when she crashed out in a World Cup downhill race a week before the Games’ start, but she expects to compete Sunday.
Ilia Malinin, figure skating
“The Quad God” finally gets to make his Olympic debut after his controversial omission in 2022.
With the world’s only quadruple axel, the 21-year-old Malinin is the overwhelming favorite to win the United States’ second consecutive men’s singles gold medal, following up on Nathan Chen, who won in 2022 but decided not to participate in this year’s Games.
The United States hasn’t had back-to-back Olympic champions since Scott Hamilton and Brian Boitano in 1984 and 1988, respectively.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates, figure skating
The three-time ice dance world champions Chock and Bates enter their fourth Olympic Games together looking to cap off their competitive careers with gold medals in individual ice dancing.
Chock, a Redondo Beach native, and Bates, now in his fifth Olympics, were part of the gold-medal team in Beijing, but neither has finished on the podium in their individual event.
Danny Casper, curling
Welcome to a new era for U.S. curling. For the first time in two decades, John Shuster will not represent the United States at an Olympic Games.
The skip who led his team to the United States’ only curling gold medal in 2018 will give way to the 24-year-old Casper, whose team upset Shuster’s at the U.S. team trials.
Team Casper includes Luc Violette, Ben Richardson, Aidan Oldenburg and Rich Ruohonen. Ruohonen, a 54-year-old alternate, would be the oldest American to compete in a Winter Olympics in any medal sport if he is called into action.
For more, check out Nguyen's full list here.
Los Angeles mayoral and state gubernatorial races
- In something of a surprise, L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman will run for L.A. mayor.
- Meanwhile, L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath won’t run.
- The Super Bowl will feature an ad for San José Mayor Matt Mahan’s gubernatorial campaign.
- Start time, teams, how to watch and the halftime show lineup.
- How the Seahawks and Patriots went from long shots to the Super Bowl.
- Can the 2026 Super Bowl set a ratings record again without the Chiefs (or Taylor Swift)?
- Here’s where to find live updates for the 2026 Winter Games.
- NBC juggles emotions of Savannah Guthrie’s family tragedy with celebrating the Olympics.
- Italians embrace unity — except when booing JD Vance — during the opening ceremony.
- Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn is trying to win gold with a ruptured ACL.
- Meet the “Quad God.” Why Olympic star Ilia Malinin might revolutionize figure skating.
- TrumpRx’s discount prescription drug online platform just launched.
- San Bernardino County reports its first measles case since 2023.
- Residents plagued by putrid Dominguez Channel odor win millions in lawsuit.
- One victim of the 99 Ranch Market car crash in Westwood was identified.
- Horrified witnesses watch as skier dies on expert run at Mammoth.
- You can weigh in on whether some L.A. beaches should be a national park.
- Coalition rallies to defend Cypress Park day labor center.
- Lil Jon’s son Nathan Smith, who performed as DJ Young Slade, is found dead in Georgia.
- A daycare worker threw a shoe at a 5-year-old in front of her coworkers. They were all fired.
- AI’s latest 20-something billionaire got his start at L.A. garage sales.
The Police Commission’s Office of the Inspector General found that the LAPD lacks a system for tracking employees who train with foreign law enforcement agencies.
- L.A. public defenders are on a winning streak against Trump’s Justice Department.
- How a $2,000 decorating budget created a renter’s dream space in Beverly Hills.
- Opinion: Just say no! Dodgers players should decline White House visit.
- Opinion: Trump keeps reminding us why people support him. It’s the racism.
- Sunday Funday: Comedic actor Jason Mantzoukas shares his very caffeinated Sunday, which includes a hike at Griffith Park.
- Adventures away from the city: Here are three L.A. hikes that offer quick escapes from city life.
- A nice drive: On Highway 127, writer and photographer Josh Jackson discovered the breathtaking wonders of going the long way.
- Place of peace: How this L.A. gym became a refuge for the trans community.
- Television Review: Peacock’s “The ‘Burbs” draws you into its mystery with a dose of paranoia and a charming cast.
- Olympics watch: Winter Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s listings.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for the best Super Bowl dip, which is this extra-cheesy queso fundido.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
I was four months past the bruising crash of a long-distance romance, armed with a new vow: No more cross-country heartbreak.
