Advertisement
Essential California

Are you ready for the Olympics? Here are some U.S. stars worth a follow

Top U.S. athletes to watch at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympic Games.
(Associated Press; Getty Images)

Your morning catch-up: Here are some U.S. Olympic athletes who will excite this winter, L.A. Councilmember Nithya Raman to run for L.A. mayor and more big stories.

Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer Follow

We’ve entered one of the more magical sports weekends this year.

While today’s focus is on the Super Bowl, the Milan-Cortina Olympics kicked off Friday with an opening ceremony that “was elegant, in a sleek, clean-lined Italian way,” according to my colleague, critic Robert Lloyd.

The United States has 232 athletes at the Milan-Cortina Games, its largest Winter Olympic delegation ever. Depending on whether or not injuries keep some Olympians from their events, the total number of competitors could surpass the record of 228 set at Pyeongchang 2018.

My colleague Thuc Nhi Nguyen is one member of the small but mighty L.A. Times team on the scene in Italy, filing features and coverage.

Advertisement

For those excited about the Games’ start, Nguyen wrote a wonderful primer on the topic Americans to watch.

Let’s take a look at some of her selections.

United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony.
(Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

Chloe Kim, snowboarding

The Torrance native is trying to become the first snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals in the half-pipe, but will be competing with a torn labrum.

Advertisement

Her status for the Games was in question after she suffered the injury during a training run in Switzerland about a month ago.

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States in action.
(Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom / Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn, alpine skiing

Six years and one knee replacement after retiring, Vonn is back on the Olympic stage.

She wasn’t placed on the Olympic team simply for sentimental reasons: The 41-year-old earned her first World Cup podium in seven years with a second-place super-G finish in Sun Valley, Idaho, last March, and in December, she claimed her first World Cup win since 2018 at St. Moritz in Switzerland.

Vonn sustained a knee injury when she crashed out in a World Cup downhill race a week before the Games’ start, but she expects to compete Sunday.

Ilia Malinin of Team United States takes part in a training session.
(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Ilia Malinin, figure skating

The Quad God” finally gets to make his Olympic debut after his controversial omission in 2022.

Advertisement

With the world’s only quadruple axel, the 21-year-old Malinin is the overwhelming favorite to win the United States’ second consecutive men’s singles gold medal, following up on Nathan Chen, who won in 2022 but decided not to participate in this year’s Games.

The United States hasn’t had back-to-back Olympic champions since Scott Hamilton and Brian Boitano in 1984 and 1988, respectively.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates skate
(Matthew Stockman / Getty Images)

Madison Chock and Evan Bates, figure skating

The three-time ice dance world champions Chock and Bates enter their fourth Olympic Games together looking to cap off their competitive careers with gold medals in individual ice dancing.

Chock, a Redondo Beach native, and Bates, now in his fifth Olympics, were part of the gold-medal team in Beijing, but neither has finished on the podium in their individual event.

Danny Casper, shown here practicing in January 2024.
(Seth Harrison / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Advertisement

Danny Casper, curling

Welcome to a new era for U.S. curling. For the first time in two decades, John Shuster will not represent the United States at an Olympic Games.

The skip who led his team to the United States’ only curling gold medal in 2018 will give way to the 24-year-old Casper, whose team upset Shuster’s at the U.S. team trials.

Team Casper includes Luc Violette, Ben Richardson, Aidan Oldenburg and Rich Ruohonen. Ruohonen, a 54-year-old alternate, would be the oldest American to compete in a Winter Olympics in any medal sport if he is called into action.

For more, check out Nguyen’s full list here.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

The week’s biggest stories

LA County Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath on the left and Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman, on the right.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
Advertisement

Los Angeles mayoral and state gubernatorial races

Super Bowl LX Coverage

Milan-Cortina Olympics

Health and prescription drugs

What else is going on

Must reads

Los Angeles, CA - June 03: Graduation ceremony of Recruit Class 11-21, 39 new officers who completed 24 weeks of training, at Los Angeles Police Academy on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

The LAPD sent officers to train in Israel. Officials can’t explain what they learned

The Police Commission’s Office of the Inspector General found that the LAPD lacks a system for tracking employees who train with foreign law enforcement agencies.

Other meaty reads

Advertisement

For your downtime

Photo of a person on a background of colorful illustrations like a book, dog, pizza, TV, shopping bag, and more
(Illustrations by Lindsey Made This; photograph by Noam Galai / Getty Images)

Going out

Staying in

L.A. Affairs

Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.

illustration of a couple dancing on the beach at sunset, framed by rocks in the shape of a couple holding hands and running

Lifestyle

L.A. Affairs: I met the one, but she lived so far away. Would she ever come to L.A.?

I was four months past the bruising crash of a long-distance romance, armed with a new vow: No more cross-country heartbreak.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
Elijah Wolfson, environment, health and science editor

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
California2026 Milan-Cortina OlympicsEssential CaliforniaSuper Bowl

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Advertisement