Dodgers’ biggest debate is not who to sign. It’s whether to visit Trump’s White House
Your morning catch-up: Dodgers’ acceptance of a White House invite stirs up fans and Times columnists, Trump immigration sweeps last year upended L.A.’s economy, and more big stories.
The storylines are nearly endless for the Dodgers as the team kicked off spring training Friday in the franchise’s pursuit of a third consecutive World Series championship.
Manager Dave Roberts believes this squad could be the best ever. The owner of the Arizona Diamondbacks referred to L.A. as the “900-pound gorilla.”
Opposing fans have objected to a sweetheart deal that has allowed the Dodgers to pocket television revenue ordinarily shared with the league’s other 29 teams. That has led, in part, to some talk of a salary cap and a potential lockout perhaps erasing the entire 2027 season.
Still, one debate may have drawn the biggest fan backlash: whether to attend a celebratory visit to President Trump’s White House.
It’s a longstanding tradition that the World Series winner visits the White House for a photo op. But many fans are outraged this year because of Trump’s divisive immigration policies. For good reason. The Dodgers have one of the most diverse fan bases in the league.
Others are supportive. Almost no one shrugs if off as a nonissue.
Let’s look at the debate.
No date yet on the visit
Colleagues Ana Ceballos and Ed Guzman noted that Trump is planning to host the team. No date has been set for the ceremony, a White House official confirmed.
Previous participation
Every returning member of the 2024 team that was with the ballclub during its trip to Washington last year participated in the visit. The only notable absence was first baseman Freddie Freeman, who remained in Los Angeles to nurse an ankle injury.
What the organization is saying
A Dodgers spokesman declined to comment this month. Roberts told my colleague Bill Shaikin the visit was not about political statements.
“I was raised — by a man who served our country for 30 years — to respect the highest office in our country,” Roberts said. “For me, it doesn’t matter who is in the office, I’m going to go to the White House. I’ve never tried to be political.”
Times columnists sound off
Shaikin suggested how the most iconic Dodger of all time — Pasadena’s Jackie Robinson — would have reacted.
Robinson, who broke baseball’s color barrier, often spoke out on civil rights, challenging both political parties.
Shaikin wrote that the Dodgers accepting an invitation to a photo op at the White House is acceptance of an administration whose policies led to two American citizens being shot to death on American streets by immigration agents.
“For me, going to the White House would feel more expedient than right,” Shaikin wrote. “If the Dodgers do go, they ought to skip the tributes to Robinson’s grand courage, since they would not have been able to muster up a fraction of their own.”
My colleague Bill Plaschke said a Dodgers team loaded with postseason heroes and personalities needs a true leader “to send a clear message to Trump: ‘No.’”
Plaschke wrote that such a leader should say: “No, they won’t go.”
“No, they will not support the ICE raids that are taking place daily just outside their clubhouse doors.”
“No, they will not openly support an administration that has declared war on its fan base.”
Fan feedback
Temecula resident Eric Monson wrote in his letter to the editor that he’s tried to stay as apolitical as possible but can’t do it this year.
“I would be absolutely ashamed of my Dodgers if they were to attend this photo op,” he wrote. “I was ashamed last year, too. But nowhere near as much as this year. Please don’t go.”
Arizona reader Steve Kaye said he “couldn’t disagree more with Bill Shaikin” and noted that a White House visit serves as a needed break from the increasing stresses.
“After 9/11, for example, we celebrated the return of baseball as a valued respite from the tragedies we were dealing with,” Kaye wrote. “Allow baseball to continue to be this respite, Bill, and stop trying to drag sports into the fray.”
For the record: Yesterday’s newsletter said Howard Stern’s debut on San Diego radio station KIOZ 105.3 happened in 1975. It was actually 1995.
