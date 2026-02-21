Rainy misery in Los Angeles offers hope for a winter wonderland in Wrightwood
Your morning catch-up: Wrightwood basks in the hope of fresh powder, Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs and more big stories
-
-
- Share via
The mess that the latest storm wrought on Los Angeles was partially laid in front of me driving from El Segundo to El Sereno on Thursday.
The express lane on the 110 North was flooded, forcing vehicles onto the freeway’s already crowded regular lanes. The 10 East fast lane was also inundated at certain points, forcing my Honda Civic and other similarly low-to-the-ground vehicles to merge into dryer, slow lanes.
While I and other Angelenos may have been inconvenienced and annoyed with this soggy weather, an email I received earlier that day confirmed there were plenty of Southern California communities thrilled with the series of storms that rolled into the region.
About 80 miles east of downtown, the San Bernardino County mountain hamlet of Wrightwood and its largest employer, the Mountain High Resort, are welcoming a snow deluge and hoping this is their busiest weekend of the season.
“Up until now, it’s been a waiting game as to when and if we’d have one last big storm to provide us these perfect conditions,” said John McColly, Mountain High’s Vice President of sales and marketing.
For McColly and Wrightwood’s Chamber of Commerce, an abundance of fresh powder doesn’t just equal more tourists breaking in snowboards and snow shoes. The extra white stuff also translates into more business for local mom-and-pop ventures and more jobs at Mountain High, the area’s largest employer. The same can be said for other area resorts such as Bear Mountain and Snow Valley resorts.
Let’s look at how the increase in snow provides a boon for Mountain High.
How much snow has fallen at Mountain High?
The National Weather Service estimates 28 to 38 inches of snow has fallen over the last five days at Mountain High. In comparison, Mountain High accumulated a total of 34 inches of snow for the entire last season, according to snowboarding and skiing outlet On the Snow.
The resort — with 59 trails and 14 lifts — sits between 6,600 feet and 8,200 feet above sea level, while Wrightwood, which is about 5,900 feet up, enjoyed 14 inches of snow.
The new snow pushes the total base snowfall to 49 inches this season.
Employment at Mountain High tied to snow
Employment during the winter season can fluctuate from 200 workers in lean times to 800 workers in robust conditions, McColly said.
Seasonal workers are generally employed full-time from December to March, with some starting and staying a little earlier and longer.
Their tasks include ski and snow board instructors, ski lift operators, food and beverage service workers, membership renewal and gear rental.
The resort maintains a small crew of year-round, full-time employees that include mechanics, marketing and human resources personnel.
“We can’t control the weather and all we can manage is labor and expenses, which means running a tight ship,” McColly said. “It’s not great for the local community when jobs are on the lower end, particularly since we are the area’s largest business operator. We don’t take that responsibility lightly.”
What the extra mounds of snow means to Wrightwood
One indicator of a successful season, Kashawna McInerny, office manager at Wrightwood’s Chamber of Commerce, said in an email, is when she sees a jump in what she calls “necessity” purchasing.
“Shops like Mountain Hardware see spikes in high-margin items like tire chains, sleds, and winter appeal,” McInerny said.
For the town, which sits about three miles outside Mountain High, the increased snowfall brings about optimism for economic growth.
“The ‘snowy advantage’ represents a critical shift from baseline operations to a high-growth economic environment,” McInerny said. “When natural snowfall is abundant, it creates a ‘virtuous cycle’ for local businesses by driving massive visitor volume and extending the revenue-generating season.”
High-volume traffic typically spans a 5 1/2-month period (mid-November to mid-April) during snowy winters, providing a stable, long-term customer base rather than sporadic weekend spikes, McInerny said.
That “snow advantage” converts into as much as a 27% increase in attendance at Mountain High versus an average season, McInerny said, which creates a “spillover effect” in the form of skiers and snowboards who shop and each at Wrightwood stores and restaurants.
“Our local business owners are truly grateful for the snow players who fill our streets and shops,” McInerny said. “Whether you are here for a day of shopping, sledding, or a weekend at the resort, your support keeps our village thriving and allows our small businesses to flourish year-round.”
The week’s biggest stories
Supreme Court slaps down Trump’s tariffs
- Supreme Court rejects Trump tariffs, stressing powers of Congress.
- Trump calls the Supreme Court justices ‘fools,’ announces new 10% global tariff after Supreme Court strikes down his previous tariffs.
- Opinion: The Supreme Court’s tariffs decision sends a clear message to Trump.
Olympic medals time
- Snoop Dogg sends Winter Olympics tickets to restaurant owners after his credit card was declined.
- U.S. men’s hockey team routs Slovakia, will play Canada for hockey gold medal on Sunday.
- Winter Olympics TV schedule: Saturday’s listings.
- Figure skater Alysa Liu highlights a day of remarkable comebacks.
Crime, courts and policing
- Bondi claims win in ICE mask ban fight — but court ruled on different California case.
- Las Vegas police investigate possible terror attack in Boulder City.
- Thieves smash through wall to steal $20,000 in Pokémon cards from Anaheim shop.
- Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown rejects Beverly Hills’ apology after cops shut down his private All-Star Weekend event.
- Caltech astrophysicist fatally shot on porch of his rural SoCal home, where he studied the stars.
Tahoe-area avalanche tragedy
- A fatal avalanche put a spotlight on the risks of backcountry skiing. Here’s why people will keep going.
- The victims of Tahoe avalanche disaster were mothers, adventurers, sisters.
Los Angeles Fires and reactions
- Confidential memo reveals how the Los Angeles Fire Department tried shielding Mayor Bass from fire fallout.
- State senators call for investigation into insurance department over handling of L.A. wildfire claims.
What else is going on
- UCLA’s Mick Cronin apologizes for ejecting player, says he’s still ‘a good fit’ as coach.
- Gallo, largest supplier of wine in U.S., faces layoffs and closure of key Napa facility.
- Celebrities express grief over death of actor Eric Dane, pride in his ‘heroic’ battle against ALS.
- Frito-Lay to close Rancho Cucamonga warehouse, lay off 247 employees.
- Yosemite National Park closed because of winter storm.
- Cause of death revealed for Victoria Jones, daughter of Tommy Lee Jones.
Must reads
“Luck… or Something” is the singer and actor’s first LP in more than a decade. She talked about balancing art and motherhood.
Other meaty reads
- Citing racist past, this top California eatery added 20% surcharge. Then the backlash began.
- Trump immigration sweeps upended L.A.’s economy, with some businesses losing big.
- Hilary Duff is trying to listen to the healthy part of her brain.
- A dropped phone, a body in the trunk: Inside an L.A. Fashion District heist gone wrong.
- Opinion: Chipotle just saw its worst year ever. It may not get any better.
For your downtime
Going out
- Hidden gem: A hot spot in one of L.A.’s tiniest communities, Montecito Heights, hones the neighborhood restaurant.
- Best of the best: All 15 of the Oscar-nominated short films, reviewed.
- Theater review: David Byrne’s Imelda Marcos musical ‘Here Lies Love” gets a thoughtful makeover at the Taper.
- Theater review: Jefferson Mays’ complex portrayal of Salieri ignites new revival of ‘Amadeus’ at Pasadena Playhouse.
Staying in
- Television icons: Missed ‘Scrubs’? They did too, and now they’re back making the rounds.
- Book review: Auteurs or accidental icons? The luck and ego that saved Coppola, Lucas and Spielberg.
- 🥗 Here’s the most lemony recipes for using L.A.’s bounty of citrus.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
Stanford scientist, after decades of study, concludes: We don’t have free will
What if free will was a misunderstanding of how humans make decisions, a mistake as basic as believing, as people once did, that the moon causes epilepsy?
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.