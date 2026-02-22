LAPD personnel trips to Israel, international locales document little evidence of benefit
LAPD employees took hundreds of trips, but didn't document many benefits; a memo reveals how the Los Angeles Fire Department tried to shield Mayor Bass, and more big stories
I first visited Europe as a senior during a high school trip.
Together with other students, I washed cars and held pizza nights and raffles for several months to cover our $2,500 bill. Additional parent and student contributions accounted for about 95% of money needed for flights, hotels, meals and tours, with our school kicking in the last 5%.
With 10 students and two chaperones, we toured Italy, France and Spain for 10 days during spring break in what for years was the seminal trip of my life.
When we returned stateside, I had to write a report and deliver a presentation on what I‘d seen, learned and experienced. The school may not have kicked in much for the trip, but it wanted to see the results.
So, I was a bit envious to read the Los Angeles Police Department seems to have a different standard for sending teams for training, as documented by my colleague Libor Jany.
He wrote that LAPD officers visited Israel and other international locales for counterterrorism and Olympics events training. Participants didn’t keep very detailed documentation of what they learned, and it’s not clear any of it was ever adopted, a Police Commission’s Office of the Inspector General report confirmed.
So, what did LAPD officers see, learn and experience? Well, let’s get into that.
Where did LAPD personnel visit for training missions?
The LAPD has trained with Israeli security forces for decades, though that relationship has come under scrutiny amid what many experts are calling a genocide in Gaza.
LAPD officials have also traveled to Italy and France in preparation for hosting the Olympics, and to Mexico and Thailand to study investigative techniques and police tactics.
Nearly a quarter of the trips were to Canada, where LAPD personnel went to learn about best practices in investigating human trafficking and clandestine drug labs.
LAPD officials also trained on crowd-control tactics with the Royal Thai Police and authorities in Austria, and attended police aviation conventions in Colombia, the U.K., Mexico, Germany and Poland. They also sent officers to Singapore, France and England for Interpol-led instruction on investigating crimes against children.
Who’s going on these trips and who pays for them?
The inspector general’s report looked at 117 “foreign training activities” attended by 243 LAPD employees since 2014, seeking to determine how they benefited the department.
The report found 18 LAPD officials took trips to Israel that cost a combined $87,000.
It said roughly 80% of all overseas trips were financed through outside funding, such as police foundations and grants.
The perception of bias
Although donations to cover travel don’t have to be disclosed under state and federal law, report authors noted that the “potential risks and the perception of conflicts of interest associated with such funding outweigh the benefits of maintaining the anonymity of funding sources.”
The department also “lacks any process to adequately assess and identify potential security risks within host countries,” the report said, noting failures to vet foreign contacts with U.S. national security agencies to ensure they are not members of an intelligence service or extremist groups.
Lack of paperwork
LAPD officials said the department hadn’t adopted any “tactics, altered policies, or developed training programs” based on the trips abroad, but the report’s authors said the dearth of records made that claim impossible to verify.
Department officials are required to seek permission for work-related travel, but the report found that lack of proper record-keeping meant investigators were “unable to evaluate the key takeaways and potential benefits.”
Recommendations for future trips
At a minimum, the inspector general’s office said, the LAPD should keep track of the location, category and topics covered at each training event.
Ideally, the report said, the department would also require participants to complete an evaluation report detailing what lessons they learned and “practical applications for Department operations.”
The week’s biggest stories
Los Angeles-area fires
- Confidential memo reveals how the Los Angeles Fire Department tried to shield Mayor Bass from fire fallout.
- Black Altadena fire victims clash with Edison over compensation.
- California senators call for investigation into state’s insurance over handling of L.A. wildfire claims.
- A new wedge issue appears in L.A. City Council races.
- Here’s who is running in the heated race for insurance commissioner.
Reaction to Supreme Court‘s rejection of tariffs
- What the decision means for L.A.’s trade-dependent economy.
- After the Supreme Court decision comes the hard work of issuing refunds, if there are any.
- Trump says he’ll increase new tariffs to 15% from 10% after Supreme Court defeat.
Science, health and environment
- Seattle-based Ridwell tries to recycle the really difficult plastics.
- Caltech astrophysicist fatally shot on porch of his rural SoCal home, where he studied the stars.
- Fourth measles case confirmed in L.A. County.
Sex abuse scandals
- L.A. County pushes to change law that opened floodgates for billions in sex abuse payouts.
- Los Angeles Unified borrowing $250 million to settle sex abuse claims.
Milan-Cortina Olympics
- Winter Olympics TV schedule: Sunday’s events and closing ceremony.
- U.S. continues to add to its gold tally at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
- U.S. men’s hockey routs Slovakia, will play Canada on Sunday for hockey gold medal.
- Photos: ICYMI: Scenes from the 2026 Winter Olympics.
What else is going on
- Influencers want to adopt the “analog lifestyle” for 2026.
- Jaylen Brown rejects Beverly Hills’ apology after cops shut down his private All-Star Weekend event.
- FBI investigates possible terrorist plot after driver tries to ram LADWP substation in Nevada.
- Mothers, adventurers, sisters: The victims of Tahoe avalanche disaster.
- Four dead in fiery car crash in Long Beach.
Must reads
Citing racist past, this top California eatery added 20% surcharge. Then the backlash began
Burdell, an upscale restaurant serving nostalgic soul food, is the latest to be caught in contentious online debates about the U.S. tip culture.
Other meaty reads
- Mookie Betts eyes a bounce-back year at the plate: “I’ll see what I can make of it.”
- Opinion: Frustrated by chronic homelessness and severe illness, they found an answer hiding in plain sight.
- Opinion: Amelia Earhart, Jimmy Hoffa and Nancy Guthrie: How notable disappearances captivate and unsettle us.
- Opinion: The slur “woke” highlights what Trump fears most.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: L.A. artist Betye Saar shares her perfect Sunday, including trips to the Pasadena City College flea market.
- The great outdoors: Three L.A. hikes where the destination is an epic picnic spot.
- They need you: Disneyland Resort relies on local visitors as international tourism dips.
- Theater review: Jefferson Mays’ complex portrayal of Salieri ignites new revival of “Amadeus” at Pasadena Playhouse.
Staying in
- Online romance: Think online dating is a “numbers game”? You’re playing it all wrong, says this researcher.
- Television review: “56 Days” sometimes forgets it’s a thriller, but detectives keep the story afloat.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Santa Canela’s Fall-in-Love Wedding Cookies.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I had planned to start a new life in New York. But would a chance meeting at a West Hollywood bar cause me to stay in Los Angeles?
