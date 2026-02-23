9 people were killed in a deadly California avalanche. Here’s what we know

A California Highway Patrol helicopter prepares to take off in the aftermath of a snowstorm on Friday in Truckee.

It’s been nearly one week since the deadliest avalanche in modern California history struck near Lake Tahoe. Search-and-rescue teams have finally recovered the bodies of all nine missing skiers .

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy. Enter email address Agree & Continue

Nevada County identified the victims as six skiers and three professional mountain guides:



Andrew Alissandratos, 34, of Verdi, Nev., a guide with Blackbird Mountain Guides

Carrie Atkin, 46, of Soda Springs, Calif.

Nicole Choo, 42, of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., a guide with Blackbird Mountain Guides

Lizabeth Clabaugh, 52, of Boise, Idaho

Michael Henry, 30, of Soda Springs, Calif., a guide with Blackbird Mountain Guides

Danielle Keatley, 44, of Soda Springs and Larkspur, Calif.

Kate Morse, 45, of Soda Springs and Tiburon, Calif.

Caroline Sekar, 45, of Soda Springs and San Francisco, Calif.

Katherine Vitt, 43, of Greenbrae, Calif.

Despite forecasters’ warnings on Feb. 15 that the biggest winter storm of the season was headed for California’s High Sierra, Blackbird Mountain Guides — which bills itself as a provider of backcountry ski excursions — sent 15 people out for a risky skiing adventure on the slopes above Donner Pass.

Advertisement

When a catastrophic avalanche washed over parts of the High Sierra, first responders rescued six survivors and discovered eight deceased skiers near the Frog Lake Backcountry Huts. Authorities announced Saturday they had found the body of the ninth victim.

What we know about the victims

Clockwise from top left: Carrie Atkin, Danielle Keatley, Caroline Sekar and Kate Morse were four of the six women killed Tuesday in an avalanche near Truckee. (Courtesy of the families)

Six of the nine people who died in the avalanche were part of a group of eight friends who had signed up for the three-day backcountry skiing trip together, my colleagues reported.

Advertisement

The tight-knit circle of moms lived across Northern California and in Idaho and loved to be together in the mountains.

A story from the New York Times identified Sekar and Clabaugh as sisters.

“These are two of the best people I’ve ever known,” their brother told the outlet. “They were incredible sisters, mothers, wives and friends.”

The other three victims were hired guides from Blackbird Mountain Guides who led the expedition.

Among the six people found alive — four men and two women — one was a guide on the expedition and two were part of the friend group who booked the trip. At least two of the survivors were hospitalized with injuries but were expected to recover.

What we know about the trip

After two days in the backcountry, the group was struggling through a blizzard Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

Just as they were a couple of miles from safety, someone in the group saw a wall of snow — estimated to be the size of a football field — barreling toward them. Someone yelled, “Avalanche!” according to Rusty Greene, operations captain for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The backcountry ski trip to the Frog Lake huts is described by Blackbird Mountain Guides as a way to access “some of the best backcountry skiing terrain in North Lake Tahoe.” The huts are owned by the Truckee Donner Land Trust, which warns that the journey from the trailhead to the cabins takes several hours and passes through dangerous avalanche terrain.

The families of the six women who died said they still had many unanswered questions but that the women had planned the trip “well in advance” and “were trained and prepared for backcountry travel and trusted their professional guides on this trip.”

Why people continue backcountry skiing despite the risks

Endless lift lines and maddening crowds have lured skiers to the extremely niche sport of backcountry skiing.

A review on the Black Mountain Guides’ website indicated their guides had previously taken out skiers during a storm, my colleague Jack Dolan reported.

For some participants, skiing in a storm is better than fighting crowds at a resort.

It’s something “backcountry skiers do all the time, just like resort skiers do. There are safe ways to do it, even in high [avalanche] danger,” said Dave Miller, owner of International Alpine Guides in June Lake.

Advertisement

People who are unfamiliar with the sport might think that anywhere in the mountains is too risky to travel when it snows. But Miller said most of the backcountry isn’t dangerous avalanche terrain.

Still, the fate of the victims in last week’s avalanche is all too familiar to practitioners of backcountry skiing.

Despite the joy of making effortless, bouncy turns through untracked powder, and floating hundreds of feet through the trees in perfect silence, that’s where the dream of backcountry skiing meets grim reality , Dolan wrote.

Today’s top stories

Trash surrounds an inoperable RV in downtown Los Angeles in October. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

L.A.’s plan to dismantle RVs

A Superior Court judge halted L.A.’s plan to dismantle broken-down RVs, saying the city lacks the legal authority to move ahead.

Homeless advocates cheered the ruling, while city officials said it would impede efforts to address public health.

A state lawmaker is now pushing a new bill to let every city in L.A. County dispose of RVs worth up to $4,000.

West Altadena fights for post-fire justice

After the Los Angeles firestorm of January 2025, much of the national conversation has drifted toward Pacific Palisades and away from Altadena.

Many in west Altadena have been left with a frustrating — but familiar — feeling: like they are being overlooked.

This month, however, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta opened a civil rights investigation into how L.A. County prepared for and responded to the Eaton fire, particularly looking at the disparities experienced in historically Black west Altadena.

Advertisement

L.A. is officially on the clock for 2028 Summer Games

With Winter Olympics over, L.A. takes the torch as it will host the 2028 Summer Olympics, marking the third time for the city and first U.S. Summer Games since 1996.

The Games face mounting challenges including rampant social media threats against athletes and political pressures affecting how U.S. competitors represent their country.

LA28 leadership confronts controversy as local politicians call for chairman Casey Wasserman’s resignation over revealed communications with Ghislaine Maxwell, though the board stands by him.

What else is going on

Some Democratic candidates for California governor need to drop out, argues columnist George Skelton .

. Recent events make columnist Robin Abcarian wonder: How much do men really hate women?

wonder: How much do men really hate women? RFK Jr.’s focus on viral nonsense is putting children’s lives at risk, argues guest contributor Robert B. Shpiner.

This morning’s must reads

Other must reads

For your downtime

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; Photos by Myung J. Chun, Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times, Chuck Bennett)

Going out

Art: Here’s everything you need to know about L.A.’s jam-packed Art Week — Frieze L.A., the Felix Art Fair and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about L.A.’s jam-packed Art Week — Frieze L.A., the Felix Art Fair and more. Experiences: The grandparents live in Orange County; the kids and grandkids live in L.A. County. Here are some family-friendly places to meet in the middle.

Advertisement

Staying in

A question for you: Got a picture of the snow? Send it our way.

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Carmen Vera, co-owner of Pasadena Classic Car, sits in her restored 1972 Chevy C10 short bed. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben at the car shop of Carmen Vera, who talked to The Times about what it’s like for a woman to break into the the world of classic cars.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.