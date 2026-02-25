L.A. Olympics CEO backs Wasserman for LA28: ‘We’re going to continue on’
The chief executive of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics said in an interview Tuesday that he was standing firmly behind LA28 board Chair Casey Wasserman. The talent agent, who has been pulled into the Epstein controversy, is the best person to help deliver a successful Summer Games to L.A., says Reynold Hoover.
In a 45-minute meeting with The Times at LA28’s downtown headquarters, Hoover said that Wasserman’s business acumen, connections and history with the Olympics effort make him an invaluable asset, despite controversy over his past communications with Ghislaine Maxwell, who went to prison as an accomplice in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual exploitation ring.
Hoover also said that the leaders of the L.A. Olympics effort had developed a solid working relationship with the Trump administration, which he said had demanded no concessions in return for providing federal financial support for the 2028 Summer Games.
Hoover graduated from West Point, served in a variety of high command positions as a lieutenant general in the Army and has led the Los Angeles Olympics organization for the last 21 months. He emphasized that preparation for the L.A. Games had continued apace during the furor over Wasserman.
Five million people have registered for the chance to buy tickets to the ’28 Games. More than 215,000 people have signed up to volunteer for the Games, which Hoover called “a powerful tool for …our community to give back.” LA28 has drawn commitments for $2 billion in commercial sponsorships, more than 80% of its goal, Hoover said.
Here’s a summary of Essential California’s conversation with the LA28 chief executive:
You’ve made it clear you stand behind Casey Wasserman as chair of the 35-member LA28 board. Why?
Hoover: I know the value that he brings to the organization and what we’re trying to do. We’re going to continue on. ... Casey was here at the beginning of this whole project, and there’s nobody with the kind of business sense of the Olympics and how to put the partnerships together that you [need] to deliver on the Olympics. … Between him and I, we make a great team.
Several City Council members and Mayor Karen Bass have called on Wasserman to step down. What have sponsors said?
Hoover: We’re going to announce another tier-one sponsorship in another week or so. We still have sponsors coming. No sponsor has come to us and said that they don’t want to be associated with us or are concerned about the current controversy.
President Trump has angered a lot of people in L.A. with the immigration raids and other policies. Some are concerned about his influence on the Games given the presence on the LA28 board of people like former Trump Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. What would you say to those concerns?
Hoover: I would say that the president is committed to the Games and this administration is committed to the Games. And, to date, they have not made a specific demand on us or the city to have to do anything to get federal assistance to support the Games. ... I feel confident that the federal government is going to come in and will help us deliver a safe and secure Games.
The deadline passed nearly five months ago for the contract that will govern how much LA28 will pay the city for extra trash collection, traffic control, policing and other services during the Games. Should L.A. taxpayers be worried?
Hoover: We do not want to be a burden on the city and the city taxpayers. ... We will pay for city services that are over and above normal and customary. The city would like us to [be responsible for paying for] a much bigger footprint ... and obviously we want to have a smaller footprint to save us some money. … We have to come to terms on what are the right parameters. I don’t think we’re far apart.
Ultimately, will the federal government cover the cost of security?
Hoover: We have continued to advocate for 100% reimbursement of security costs from the federal government. And there’s no reason to believe they’re not going to do that.
Today’s top stories
Takeaways from Trump’s State of the Union
- In Tuesday night’s State of the Union address — the longest in modern history — Trump defended his immigration crackdown by highlighting crimes by undocumented immigrants.
- Democrats said the president did “what he does best: lie.”
- Experts said he is clearly weakened politically, and big Republican losses in November would make him more vulnerable.
- Here are more big takeaways from the speech, including the suggestion that tariffs could one day replace income taxes.
Ousted L.A. fire chief sues Karen Bass
- Former Fire Chief Kristin Crowley is suing Mayor Bass, alleging she orchestrated a campaign of retaliation to shift blame for Los Angeles’ catastrophic Palisades fire.
- The lawsuit alleges Bass’s administration drafted a confidential memo detailing plans to protect the mayor from reputational harm and sought to alter the after-action report.
Trump sues UC
- The Trump administration is suing the University of California over allegations that UCLA administrators routinely ignored antisemitism complaints from employees.
- The lawsuit is a significant escalation of the administration’s actions against UC, which have included multiple civil rights investigations launched since 2025 into the system or individual campuses.
What else is going on
- Soon after administering Narcan to a DUI suspect, a California Highway Patrol officer died from ingesting fentanyl.
- Here’s a look inside the arsenal of Mexico’s most-feared drug lord: high-powered weapons, 400 gunmen, drones and land mines.
- Katherine Short, L.A. social worker and daughter of Martin Short, has died at 42.
- The Supreme Court barred lawsuits against the Postal Service, even for intentional failure to deliver mail.
- Savannah Guthrie has offered $1 million for information about her mother, saying she might be “already gone.”
- Public Storage is the latest company to leave California for Texas.
Commentary and opinions
- Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris have traveled parallel paths. Columnist Mark Z. Barabak asks, will they collide in 2028?
- What Newsom has done inside California’s most notorious prison is a remarkable shift in what it means to take away someone’s freedom — and eventually give it back — writes columnist Anita Chabria.
- Americans are coming to their senses about child safety and drug-using parents, argues guest contributor Naomi Schaefer Riley.
