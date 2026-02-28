Disneyland immortalizes friendly, superfan ‘porch potato’ with a plaque
Your morning catch-up: Attack on Iran, Disneyland honors its friendly super fan and more big stories
-
-
- Share via
Most long-time Disneyland patrons have a favorite or must-visit attractions inside the Anaheim theme park.
For some, it’s the “atmosphere, landscaping [and] theming” of New Orleans Square, with its beignets and jazz music or the “adventure in every scene” of Pirates of the Caribbean ride or even the “corny skipper jokes” of the Jungle Cruise.
For Pico Rivera’s Frank Rodriguez, it was a bench along Disneyland’s famed Main Street U.S.A. where, for more than two decades, his daughters say, he lived out his motto, “every day is my best day.”
The “porch potato,” as he became affectionately called by family and friends, found joy in greeting guests daily along the theme park’s crowded thoroughfare until his passing last summer.
Disneyland recently honored the super fan, as reported by the Orange County Register, with a plaque bearing his catch phrase on the bench he occupied.
His daughters spoke to The Times about what the honor meant to them and why their father was deserving.
How Disney honored the porch potato
The park placed a memorial plaque earlier this month bearing Rodriguez’s motto on the bench at the storefront facade dubbed the Palm Parlor, along with an engraving from the fictional New Century Historical Society, a nod to archivist Dave Smith’s Main Street tribute window.
A plaque commemorating a parkgoer is a break from tradition at the Happiest Place on Earth. Previously dedicated plaques highlight historical venues like Walt Disney’s apartment and the horse-drawn streetcars of his native Marceline, Mo.
This most recent effort is “part of our focus to connect guests with the history and heritage of Disneyland during the 70th anniversary celebration,” Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Jakary said in an email.
“We had a special opportunity to memorialize Frank Rodriguez’s motto with a plaque to encourage guests visiting the porch to have their best day,” Jakary said.
Who was Frank Rodriguez?
Daughter Andrea Rodriguez Jereb, who lives in Sonoma, called her father “the most humblest of men.”
Rodriguez, who passed away in August at 79, was a polio survivor and Pico Rivera native who operated tow trucks and big rigs for over three decades.
He was known, however, to scores of Disney fans as the friendly face, typically wearing Dodgers gear or even a “Mayor of Main Street” sash, who waved and greeted visitors daily.
“My dad is a social guy who loved talking to people and just wanting to make sure people were happy and positive and enjoying themselves,” Jereb said. “He would enjoy a cup of coffee and that porch was his mainstay.”
Jereb said her father had his favorite Disneyland haunts — riding the railroad attractions and the Mark Twain riverboat — but nothing gave him more joy than chatting with guests and workers.
“The VIP tour guides would include a mention of him on their routes,” Jereb said.
Even future Disney chief executive Josh D’Amaro wrote an Instagram memorial post, saying he felt “lucky to have spent time on the porch with him on our 70th anniversary.”
Where did this love of the park come from?
Both daughters are a bit flummoxed as to the genesis of their father’s passion.
“Honestly, visiting Disneyland was just something he started doing,” said daughter Amanda Rodriguez, who lives in Pomona. “He came often with my kids and chatted with cast members and found friends and people who regularly hung out there, so he hung out there.”
A touching tribute
Rodriguez’s family reached out to Disneyland shortly after his death to inform the park that they and several friends were celebrating his memory on what would have been his 80th birthday on Aug. 20.
“Disneyland was incredible,” Amanda Rodriguez said. “They gave us a special tour and we visited Walt Disney’s apartment all because of my dad. I met so many of his cast member friends.”
While strolling on the tour, a family member commented, “Wouldn’t it be nice if he was honored,” Amanda Rodriguez said. “And one cast member said that my father was missed and that something would happen.”
That something was the plaque, or as Amanda Rodriguez noted, “a recognition to a man who believed in being kind and having friendly conversations.”
The week’s biggest stories
Attack on Iran
- The U.S. and Israel launched daylight strikes on Iran’s capital Saturday, including near Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s offices.
- The attacks spurred a furious Iranian retaliation.
- In an eight-minute recorded video message on Truth Social, Trump outlined a maximalist strategy.
Television and media news
- ‘Blindsided’ KTLA journalist and others speak out against recent layoffs.
- Netflix bows out of Warner Bros. auction, Paramount to claim the prize.
- Television journalist Savannah Guthrie renews plea for her mother Nancy’s return.
- Are Oscar voters following the new rule to watch everything?
Los Angeles Unified crisis
- Los Angeles Unified Supt. Alberto Carvalho placed on paid leave.
- Carvalho’s big bet on AI imploded at L.A. schools.
- L.A. school board’s closed-door meeting ends with no decision on superintendent after FBI raid.
Crime, courts and policing
- Will a California man run Mexico’s biggest cartel after the killing of druglord El Mencho?
- Serial child molester is rearrested the same day he was set to be paroled.
- SoCal couple who eloped during crime spree face prison.
- Alleged ATM scam duo sought — it starts with a tap on the shoulder and ends with being fleeced.
Animals in the wild
- How one Tahoe renter is adjusting to unusual roommates: Mama bear and 3 cubs.
- Mountain lion snags Declan the shih tzu “feet away” from home’s front door.
In memoriam
- Songwriter and hitmaker Neil Sedaka dies at 86.
- L.A. social worker and daughter of Martin Short, Katherine Short, dies at 42.
What else is going on
- Flavor Flav is hosting a women’s sports celebration in Vegas.
- U.S. Olympic hockey star ‘would never say’ what White House shared in AI video.
- Former President Clinton says he ‘did nothing wrong’ in his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
- California is sued by Jewish advocacy groups seeking to stop antisemitism in schools.
- L.A. firefighter testifies that Lachman fire was not fully put out.
Must reads
At Bloom Ranch, Dr. Bill Releford is reclaiming land, food and history as tools of healing.
Other meaty reads
- The deepening mystery of a Caltech astrophysicist killed on the porch of his remote desert compound.
- Remembering when the Beach Boys had their own Santa Monica clubhouse.
- UCLA gymnastics super fans feel special bond with Bruins.
- How Gaby Moreno made it from Guatemala to Broadway.
For your downtime
Going out
- Find your groove: A secret-ish Japanese-style listening lounge just opened inside the Hollywood Palladium.
- Recognizing greatness: Third-generation Inglewood staple named an American classic by James Beard Foundation.
- A new haunt: They transformed a historic bar in North Hollywood into a fantasy forest for all of L.A.’s witches
Staying in
- Back in the spotlight: Gorillaz’s new album ‘The Mountain’ wants to ‘leave the listener feeling optimistic’ about death.
- Book review: Lauren Groff is required reading: Her newest stories prove she’s among the best in the game.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for an extra-cheesy dip with chorizo and crispy parsley
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
The actor, the hairstylist and the eye surgeon: Drugs and death in a Malibu beach house
The death of troubled eye surgeon Mark Sawusch in his Malibu oceanfront house exposes how a Fresno hairstylist and Hollywood actor took over his home, dropped acid with him and drained his fortune.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.