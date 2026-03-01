Layoffs, sexual abuse payments, top boss put on leave highlight Los Angeles Unified’s eventful month
Your morning catch-up: A chaotic month for L.A. Unified ends with its superintendent placed on leave, U.S. and Israel attacking Iran and more big stories
A Los Angeles Unified School District reeling from potential layoffs, shrinking enrollment and mounting sexual abuse payouts is without its top boss after an eventful February.
If you haven’t been following the news from the nation’s second-largest school district, you’re in luck. Howard Blume, my colleague and intrepid education reporter, has been documenting the turbulent month.
Enough preamble from me; let’s get into his reporting.
LAUSD placed Supt. Alberto Carvalho on paid leave
LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho was placed on indefinite administrative leave, officials announced Friday, just two days after FBI agents raided his home and office related to an undisclosed criminal investigation.
Andres Chait, a senior LAUSD administrator who has served as chief of school operations, was named acting superintendent.
The FBI has not accused Carvalho of wrongdoing, but sources told The Times that Carvalho is a target of an investigation into AllHere. The defunct company designed a chatbot unveiled in March 2024 that was quietly withdrawn from limited service within three months — about the time that AllHere collapsed financially.
The length of Carvalho’s leave was not set in a statement released by the board.
For more on the developing situation, check out the full article here or here for more information on the FBI raids.
LAUSD borrows $250 million to settle sex abuse claims
With costs mounting for alleged sexual misconduct cases, the LAUSD board recently approved $250 million in bonds — on top of $500 million already authorized less than a year ago — to fund payouts to victims.
The cost of both bond issues, including financing, is expected to be more than $1 billion and will be paid out of the district’s general fund over at least a decade. The gradual repayment will lessen an immediate budget strain.
The additional money is needed, said Carvalho, because “we are exhausting funds available to us to satisfy sex and molestation cases that have been brought against the district, in many instances, reflecting cases that go back decades, that the district is not willing — not able — to successfully defend.”
The sex abuse liability is linked to Assembly Bill 218, passed in 2019, which opened a three-year window, concluding at the end of 2022, that allowed adults to file lawsuits over childhood sexual abuse going as far back as the 1940s.
Dozens of cases against L.A. Unified have been settled or dismissed, according to district data. More than 275 claims were active as of the middle of last year, the most recent update provided.
Click here for more about the bonds.
LAUSD board approves up to 657 layoffs
The Los Angeles school board — confronted with deficit spending and an internal forecast of insolvency in three years — narrowly voted to send out 3,200 notices of possible layoffs, launching a process that is expected to result in 657 job cuts.
Even at the lower number, the job losses would be significant in a school system that began the current school year with a $5-billion reserve as part of an $18.8-billion budget. The board vote was 4 to 3.
Despite this large reserve, Carvalho said that the cuts are necessary because the district is spending more than it is taking in — and that the seemingly healthy reserve is expected to disappear within three years.
“Delaying actions would not solve the problem,” Carvalho said during the meeting. “Kicking the can down the road will actually magnify them.”
Carvalho emphasized that the cuts for the next academic year do not include classroom teachers or an increase in class size.
Also, no school closures are in the current budget plan despite an enrollment decline from nearly 500,000 in 2018-19, just before the COVID-19 pandemic, to about 390,000 this year.
Click here for more about the layoffs.
The week’s biggest stories
U.S., Israel bomb Iran
- U.S. and Israel attack Iran; Trump calls for regime change.
- World leaders react with alarm and caution to U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran.
- Trump vowed to end wars. He is now opening a new front against Iran.
- Democrats, and a few Republicans, push for war powers vote over U.S. attack on Iran.
Paramount wins Warner Bros. bid
- How Paramount topped Netflix to win Warner Bros.
- Paramount-Warner Bros. deal stirs fears about what it means for CNN.
- Netflix bows out of Warner Bros. auction.
Crime and courts
- Posh membership club Soho House is sued after bartender alleges she was drugged and raped by her supervisor.
- Two women are convicted of stalking ICE agent during Los Angeles immigration protests.
- This couple told police their roommate was poisoning them. They had a video
- Piano teacher accused of child sex crimes tried to escape to Australia.
Los Angeles police and sheriff’s departments
- LAPD helicopters are barred from flying around LAX airspace ‘until further notice.’
- Lawsuit against L.A. County deputies involved in fight outside Santa Clarita bar is dismissed.
What else is going on
- A new delivery bot is coming to L.A.
- Mayor Karen Bass is dropping mayoral candidate Nithya Raman from the AQMD board.
- New ‘Ride the D’ Metro shirts sold out almost immediately.
- Mosquitoes are back with a bite in SoCal.
- Former MLB pitcher Dan Serafini sentenced to life in prison.
- ‘Blindsided’ KTLA journalist and others speak out against recent layoffs.
Must reads
What are the worst intersections in L.A.? We crunched the numbers and this is what we came up with. Some of the crossings will surprise you.
Other meaty reads
- Who will run ‘El Mencho’s’ cartel now? It could be a man born in Santa Ana.
- He saw an abandoned trailer. Then, he uncovered a surveillance network on California’s border.
- L.A. arts icon Judy Baca denies she used $5-million nonprofit grant for personal benefit.
- Opinion: The dental care system is full of cavities as you age.
- Opinion: There are two Americas. Falling mortgage rates matter only to the wealthy one.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Comedy giant Andy Richter shares his perfect Sunday, which includes breakfast at Shakers in South Pasadena.
- Getting to know SoCal: This must be Studio City.
- For your listening pleasure: A secret-ish Japanese-style listening lounge just opened inside the Hollywood Palladium.
- Learning is power: Compton comedian Jared Snow turns sickle cell struggle into powerful documentary.
- Film review: In convoluted ‘Scream 7,’ Neve Campbell is back, but the fun isn’t.
Staying in
- Television Review: ‘Scrubs’ revival brings back what made the original work, along with brilliant additions.
- Sounds of excitement: Gorillaz’s new album ‘The Mountain’ wants to ‘leave the listener feeling optimistic’ about death.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Santa Canela’s fall-in-love wedding cookies.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
Much of my knowledge of speed dating came from cinema. It usually involved a down-on-her-luck hopeless romantic or a mature workaholic attempting to be more spontaneous in her dating life.
