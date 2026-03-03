From the fire of revolution, Persians transformed L.A. in profound ways. Is this their moment?

The first thing you sometimes hear from longtime Persian exiles is how much the Los Angeles landscape reminds them of Tehran: The warm weather and vast sprawl, set against mountains and connected mainly by automobiles.

Many arrived in the late 1970s and early 1980s, fleeing the Iranian revolution, building lives in this new place but always hoping a moment would come when they could reconnect with their native land. Through eight past U.S. presidents, so much of Middle East history changed but Iran’s theocratic, authoritarian state remained. The U.S. went to war with Iran this weekend and killed much of its leadership. And this left some exiles wondering if this was the moment they’d been waiting for.

“It was impossible for 47 years,” said Nilgoon Askari, who joined thousands in Westwood this weekend for celebratory marches.

And now? It’s too early to tell. Some Iranian Americans still dream of going back, perhaps reclaiming land taken during the revolution. Others simply want a better life for their countrymen. This offers us a moment to consider the profound influence the Iranian Revolution and Persian migration have had on Los Angeles. So here is a guide to better understanding their contribution over the years:

Somewhat humble beginnings

There were always some Persians in the region. But Beverly Hills, Westwood and surrounding areas really became landing places amid the revolution. One reason was the L.A.-Tehran vibe meld (there had been rumors in the 1970s that the shah of Iran himself was considering a mansion in Beverly Hills). Persian Americans got a reputation for being wealthy because some of those who arrived were doctors, lawyers and other elites with money. But the reality has long been more complex . The Persian migrants found a land where entrepreneurship was valued and the immigrant spirit appreciated. An estimated 141,000 Iranian Americans live in L.A. County, according to the Iranian Diaspora Dashboard.

People eat at Atari Sandwich Shop, a well-known Persian eatery in Westwood. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Westwood Boulevard

Here are some guides to enjoying Persian Square , the hub of Persian life in Los Angeles and a world of customs and great tastes (Los Angeles Times). Plus: The younger generation of L.A. Persians navigates a different world (USC). The second generation is navigating its own way (New Yorker). For decades, L.A. has also been a creative outlet for “Persian Pop” (NPR). There was even a King of Pop (Los Angeles Times). Westwood Boulevard is also a story about L.A. entrepreneurship on steroids (Daily Bruin).

Shoppers select items at a grocery store in “Tehrangeles.” (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

“Tehrangeles”

It is a place and a state of mind. Writer Porochista Khakpour memorably captures growing up Persian in L.A. in this piece about class, history and identity . “Back then, I was there to eat kabob lunches with my family, not run the register of a boutique selling five-figure luxury handbags” (Los Angeles Times). There is something about L.A. many people from Iran find familiar. Said one writer: “I felt as if I was strolling again on one of Tehran’s main streets, which I have longed to do ever since I left” (New York Times). Pop culture tends to frame the experience around gold-plated excess. But in the early days, the community had to overcome outside prejudice and fear (BBC).

Persian Palaces

Meet the Tehran-trained urban planner who popularized a certain type of upscale residential architecture in L.A. “I believe everyone has the right to have his own palace. If you can’t afford a big palace, so we build you a smaller one,” he says. Some hated these ornate, oversized homes, but other architecture buffs say they are so L.A. in the best way (Los Angeles Times). This style sparked architectural battles in Beverly Hills that at times seemed like a proxy fight over Persian American influence (Platform). But it’s hard not to look back and see the outsized influence that the palace movement had on culture and style (W).

Down with the shahs?

A decade ago, the reality TV show “The Shahs of Sunset” was a big hit, offering the world a glitzy, materialistic view of L.A.’s Persian community through the lens of high-end real estate. “When the revolution happened” was spoken in the show’s first episode, but many critics were turned off. (Los Angeles Times). The West Hollywood City Council formally spoke out against the show , saying it perpetrated “negative stereotypes about Iranian-Americans” (Deadline). Others complained it gave the world the wrong idea about L.A.’s Persians. (Psychology Today)

So what is the next chapter in this L.A. story? We might know soon.

President Trump, shown Sunday at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, has offered a list of ambitious goals for the U.S. attack on Iran. (Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

U.S. attack on Iran

FBI scrutiny of Supt. Carvalho and LAUSD

The investigation that led to last week’s FBI raids at the home and office of LAUSD Supt. Alberto Carvalho began with a tip from New York prosecutors examining fraud at an AI firm.

Federal authorities have not identified the target of the investigation or accused anyone of wrongdoing.

But sources told The Times last week that it is connected to AllHere, the firm that developed a chatbot for the nation’s second-largest school system.

Supreme Court questions denying gun rights to marijuana users

The Trump administration urged the Supreme Court to limit the reach of the 2nd Amendment and deny gun rights to “habitual” drug users.

But most of the justices sounded skeptical. They questioned whether marijuana users are so dangerous they should not have firearms.

They also noted that President Trump signed a recent executive order to reclassify marijuana as a lesser controlled substance.

The race for California governor couldn’t be much closer. And that’s scary for Democrats, argues columnist George Skelton .

. In response to U.S. and Israeli strikes, at least six American service members have been killed and several more seriously wounded. Guest contributor Jon Duffy asks, What political objective is this war meant to achieve?

Question of the day: Got a picture of the snow? Send it our way

A view of snowcapped mountains near Macdoel, Calif. (Loch Jones)

Loch Jones took this photo from the back deck of his home, about 20 miles from Macdoel, Calif., in Siskiyou County. “If you haven’t heard of Macdoel, California, don’t feel bad. A lot of people drive through Macdoel and don’t realize it. There is a gas station and a post office. That’s it,” he said.

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... the photo of the day

Teyana Taylor at the Actor Awards, a.k.a. Screen Actors Guild Awards, in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House on the red carpet of the 2026 Actor Awards.

