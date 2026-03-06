The L.A. marathon’s final 8 miles are a blazing hot concrete hellscape. I learned to love them anyway
Your morning catch-up: The L.A. marathon; attacks on Iran; wine industry woes and more big stories.
-
-
- Share via
For a blissful 11 years, the route for the Los Angeles Marathon followed San Vicente Boulevard downhill for the last 4 miles until it hit the coast.
The homestretch, alongside Palisades Park and vistas of the blue Pacific, took you nearly to the Santa Monica pier as you crossed the finish line.
Not anymore.
Now, just as you approach the postcard final leg, the course sharply turns around and you spend the last 4 miles backtracking along a grueling, hot, concrete hellscape (sorry Century City).
Veteran L.A. distance runners still revel in the nostalgia. Newbie marathoners, like myself, are mostly just jealous we never got to experience it.
I ran my first marathon last year on the new course (bib 7600 if you don’t believe me). On Sunday, I plan to line up with more than 26,000 fellow marathoners at Dodger Stadium and do it all again.
That’s because, for as much hate as the new course gets, I’ve learned to love it.
How the postcard ending died
The McCourt Foundation, which runs the marathon, announced the course change in 2020, saying the finish line festivities had outgrown the tightly packed Santa Monica beachfront — a realization it came to when Santa Monica significantly increased the cost of hosting the event.
With the change, the course no longer would be called “Stadium to the Sea,” but instead “Stadium to the Stars,” referring to the Avenue of the Stars.
The extravagantly named street — not to be confused with the Hollywood Walk of Fame — is not where you’ll see movie stars, but more likely Westside AMC A-Listers who frequent the Westfield Century City mall.
The worst 8 miles I’ve ever run
The new course is easy to take shots at.
After 18 miles through L.A.’s charming and iconic neighborhoods — Chinatown, Echo Park, Hollywood, Beverly Hills — the road opens up into a six-lane concrete nightmare surrounded by nondescript corporate buildings and the occasional gas station.
(The Marathon’s official map, notably, does not list a single new landmark after Mile 19.)
The main race begins at 7 a.m. By the time you hit Mile 20, the sun is beating down on the pavement at full force and slowly cooking you. You then run alongside a different kind of L.A. landmark: the 405.
But fear not: The noise and stink of the 405 is readily overshadowed by the pain of a slow, steady hill. At this point in the race, every cell in your body is screaming for you to stop — except perhaps for the last few resilient neurons in your brain.
The real kicker is that, before the turnaround at Mile 22, you are not only actively running away from the finish line, but you are also watching a steady stream of runners on the other side of the street who are miles ahead and, in no uncertain terms, better than you at running and presumably life.
Our badge of honor
Why do any of us run and train for marathons, anyway? Sure, the “kudos” on the Strava running app are nice, but I do it for the almost spiritual state I enter when I’m alone on Mile 16 of a long run.
When your whole body aches — your Achilles tendon feels like it’s on the verge of snapping and that ominous feeling in your knee returns — every step feels like proof you can do great things.
Running is hard. For everything in life that “isn’t a sprint,” the L.A. Marathon is my training.
Once we cross the finish line, it’s those final 8 miles of blazing concrete that we wear as a badge of honor. An exceptional, shared experience among my fellow 26,000-plus marathoners.
Today’s top stories
California’s wine industry is running dry
- California wine producers have announced major layoffs and facility closures.
- Grape growers are leaving fruit to rot as harvest costs exceed market prices, while younger consumers abandon wine for beer and spirits.
- Canadian boycotts of American wine triggered by tariffs eliminated $360 million in exports.
The War on Iran
- As the war with Iran entered its sixth day Thursday, European allies pledged warships and access to military bases for the U.S. campaign, Israel intensified strikes in Lebanon against Hezbollah militants, and Kurdish forces prepared for a potential incursion into northern Iran.
- The Israeli military ordered residents to evacuate Beirut’s southern suburbs in an unprecedented order. Israel’s finance minister vowed the neighborhood would be destroyed like Khan Younis in Gaza.
AI hacking on the rise
- Cybercriminals exploiting AI chatbots recently stole 195 million identities from Mexican government agencies.
- Despite safeguards built into systems such as Claude and ChatGPT, hackers use creative prompting techniques to “jailbreak” AI into assisting illegal activities.
What else is going on
- Hundreds of applications, no jobs and AI competition: California’s brutal tech work landscape.
- The neuro disease rat lungworm has reached California
- An ex-water polo player alleges racist slurs, sexual assault — and a cover-up — at an elite L.A. school.
- Fears mount at CBS News and CNN over the potential Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery merger and consolidation.
- The iPic movie theater chain filed for bankruptcy and will permanently close the Pasadena and Westwood theaters.
- This condor couple may be tending to the first egg in Northern California in a century.
- Toxic vapors linger beneath a shuttered Watts scrap yard, threatening a nearby high school and other neighbors.
Commentary and opinions
- President Trump’s weakness for strongmen explains his foreign policy, columnist Jackie Calmes writes.
- From late-night TV to viral memes, Kristi Noem was the gag that kept on giving, writes columnist Lorraine Ali.
- Trump’s love affair with coal won’t save the industry from extinction, columnist Michael Hiltzik argues.
This morning’s must reads
He hopes to win L.A. Marathon’s nonbinary division again — even if trans runners can’t win prize money
Cal Calamia is a transgender marathoner and activist helping to make the world’s races more equitable and inclusive.
Other must reads
- An A-list folk rocker built this jewel-box concert hall, just when downtown L.A. needs it.
- Jaylen Brown, Beverly Hills police and a videotaped incident stoke debate about racial bias.
For your downtime
Going out
- Dining: A heavy-metal taquería in El Sereno features goth tacos with tentacles and wild, wonderful cooking.
- More dining: Thirteen Altadena restaurants to support as the neighborhood rebuilds.
- Hiking: Here are three L.A. night hikes to check out during Ramadan.
Staying in
- Music: These three Disney movie songs, animated with sign language, are headed to Disney+.
- Sports: Here’s how to watch the World Baseball Classic, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Aaron Judge.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for turkey chili.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A question for you: Got a picture of the snow? Send it our way
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.