San Diego’s ‘nude’ beach going strong nearly 50 years after it was outlawed
Your morning catch-up: Clothing-optional beaches, a $19-million push to polish California’s national image and more big stories
-
-
- Share via
Nearly 50 years ago, the city of San Diego put an end to the nation’s first municipally recognized “clothing-optional” beach, banning nudity on a 900-foot strip of shoreline at Black’s Beach.
But today, beachgoers continue to stroll, sunbathe and frolic buck naked on that stretch of sand, in defiance of the law.
I can attest to this illegal behavior, having witnessed it myself. Let me explain.
During a recent visit to San Diego with my girlfriend, we came upon Black’s Beach at the base of 300-foot cliffs below the Torrey Pines Glider Port. No sign at the parking lot alerted us to the beach’s history. As we set down our beach chairs, we spotted two fellow beachgoers strolling by, sans bathing suits. And then a couple more lounging in their birthday suits. And then a few more.
“Didn’t you research this beach before we came?” my chagrined girlfriend asked.
Cue me, looking befuddled. Had I done my due diligence, this is what I would have learned.
The counterculture days
It was the 1970s in San Diego. Antiwar protesters marched in the streets. The Earth movement and the hippy-themed musical “Hair” were all the rage. “Nature freaks” roamed the city, said Carol Olten, a historian for the La Jolla Historical Society.
Amid the counterculture vibe, the San Diego City Council voted in 1974 to create what is believed to be the nation’s first “clothing-optional” beach. Secluded at the base of 300-foot cliffs and hard to access, Black’s Beach was the prime spot for it.
But a first-anniversary party at the beach — attracting more than 15,000 nude and semi-nude folks, playing volleyball, tug-of-war and wandering beyond the designated 900-foot boundaries — sparked opposition, primarily from wealthy homeowners on the bluffs above, who complained of drug use, sexual deviates and smoking. (No such problems existed, according to newspaper coverage and lifeguards at the time.)
Following a citywide advisory vote that favored banning nudity, the San Diego City Council ended the “clothing-optional” zone. Fines began at $15.
Who was Black’s Beach named for
William H. Black, a “rich guy” who made his money from oil in Texas, bought about 250 acres on the bluffs above the beach, according to Olten. “His two main interests were thoroughbreds and fancy cars,” she added.
Enforcement of the nudity ban
California is home to 32 nude beaches, according to Californiabeaches.com. The website notes that public nudity is banned across the state, but enforcement is mostly limited to state beaches. Black’s Beach, which is on city land, borders Torrey Pines State Beach. Neither San Diego police nor state park rangers would disclose how often they patrol or cite nudists at Black Beach, but locals say it is very rare. Even the city’s tourism agency mocks the enforcement of the nudity ban, saying on its website that “the only real deterrent” to going nude at Black’s Beach is “the hike to get there.”
Running from the law
Enforcement of the nudity ban has never been a high priority, but in March 1994 police rushed onto the beach in force, with a helicopter buzzing overhead. A suspected car thief had scaled down the cliffs, with police in hot pursuit, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. To lose his pursuers, the thief shed his clothes to blend in among the nude sunbathers. When that didn’t work, he tried to swim away but was caught shivering in the surf.
“We arrested him naked,” a police spokesman said.
The week’s biggest stories
Health and Science
- A virus without a vaccine or treatment is hitting California. Here’s what you need to know.
- A neurological disease called rat lungworm has been found in wild animals and one zoo animal in San Diego County, marking its first establishment in California.
War in Iran
- Inside Iran’s “Axis of Resistance”: The proxy forces that are shaping Mideast conflicts.
- Trump is rewriting the “you break it, you own it” rule in the Iran war.
- Trump said negotiations with Iran to end the war are off the table, and demanded “unconditional surrender.”
- An Army reserve chief warrant officer, Robert Marzan, became the first Californian to die in the U.S. war against Iran.
California governor’s race
- California Democratic Party Chair Rusty Hicks urged struggling gubernatorial candidates to drop out of the crowded governor race or risk a GOP win.
- Anxiety grows among California Democrats as gubernatorial candidates rebuff calls to drop out.
Crime and courts
- A lawsuit alleges Michael Jackson molested a boy at the homes of Elton John and Elizabeth Taylor. An attorney for Jackson’s estate denies it.
- How a last-minute deal doomed California’s ban on masked ICE agents.
- Being Black in Beverly Hills: A video of NBA star Jaylen Brown sparks new furor over policing and race.
- The death of a 12-year-old Reseda student hit by a water bottle is being investigated as a homicide.
- An ex-water polo player alleges racist slurs, sexual assault — and a cover-up — at an elite L.A. school.
What else is going on
- The “Brady Bunch” house has been declared a historic landmark, protecting the beloved San Fernando Valley landmark from demolition.
- Thunderous applause and awed silences: What happened inside the room at the Actor Awards.
- President Trump fired Kristi Noem, ending her turbulent reign heading Homeland Security.
- How two Big Bear eagles became social media’s hottest love story.
- Newsom is planning a $19-million push to polish California’s national image.
- Hundreds of applications, no jobs and AI competition: California’s brutal tech work landscape.
Must-read
Inside El Mencho’s last hideout: Blood, bullets and a cartel boss’ life of luxury
The aftermath of a Mexican special forces raid that killed the notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel offered a window into the life of a fugitive drug kingpin.
Other great reads
- Against the odds: Inside the struggle to keep Mt. Baldy’s ski resort open.
- California’s heralded wine industry is running dry — here’s why.
- LA Marathon won’t give trans runners prize money. This past champion wants to change the game.
For your downtime
Going out
- Theme parks: Legoland opens a new land and its most thrilling coaster yet, inspired by Space Mountain.
- Dating show: L.A. Affairs, The Times’ popular dating and romance column, is jumping from the printed word to a Hollywood stage with a live audience. Get your tickets now.
- Mall parks: Open-air “mall parks” are on the rise in SoCal — and exhausted parents are loving it.
Staying in
- Television: As the stars of “Outlander” embark on the final season, even they don’t know how it ends.
- Books: Christina Applegate gets brutally honest about trauma, abuse and struggles with MS in her new memoir, “You With the Sad Eyes.”
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for old-fashioned custard ice cream.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
How a man’s death in Beverly Hills exposed a sprawling Hollywood drug delivery business
A Hollywood woman is accused of hiring a TV actor to deliver the fentanyl-laced drugs that killed a Beverly Hills man.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.