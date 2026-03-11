California’s most remote lighthouse reopens to the public
Your morning catch-up: California's most remote lighthouse, LAUSD Supt. breaks silence on the FBI raid of his home and more big stories
NORTH WEST SEAL ROCK, Pacific Ocean — The lighthouse stands atop a sheer rock surrounded by nothing but the cold, churning Pacific, six miles off the foggy coast of Del Norte County. It can be accessed only by helicopter and has been mostly abandoned for 50 years.
The perfect place to catch some shut-eye.
I slept in the assistant keeper’s room last month, with its peeling paint, warped wooden floors and metal fixtures corroded by briny air. A chill filled the unheated space, as did the sounds of barking sea lions and waves crashing against the rocks.
The light went out a year ago. And until late last month, no one had been able to reach the St. George Reef Lighthouse, a 150-foot-tall granite beacon constructed in the late 1800s, since summer 2024.
But over this rocky, treacherous stretch of coastline, its beam is shining once again.
A lifeline for a dilapidating relic
I wrote last fall about the St. George Reef Lighthouse Preservation Society, a tiny group of volunteers — median age 75 — working against steep odds to fully restore the architectural masterpiece, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Shortly after my story published, a group of well-funded, energy drink-chugging YouTubers reached out to them, wanting to shoot a horror film.
The preservationists found a pair of married helicopter pilots from Alaska. And they shared the cost of a week of flights in late February with the online film crew, which paid for transportation for a handful of preservationists until public tours began that weekend.
The lighthouse was in rough shape. Some doors and windows had blown open. Three inches of seawater covered the floors. While the YouTubers filmed with fake blood (beet juice) and a cacophony of screams, the volunteers worked all week.
They stretched out cots and sleeping bags in the damp, pitch-black keepers’ quarters and engine room, rose at dawn and fired up a generator. They swept up water, boarded up windows and hauled out waterlogged trash. They cleaned the lamp and replaced the little LED light that shines for miles.
Inviting the public back in
I hopped aboard a tiny red helicopter in Crescent City for the 10-minute flight to North West Seal Rock and joined the volunteers as they readied the lighthouse for its first public tours since 2023. The occasional tours help fund the repairs.
Forty-five visitors (paying $395 each) came on Feb. 28 and March 1. Most were locals, including a camouflage jacket-clad grandfather who beamed when his 17-year-old granddaughter said she wanted to stay forever.
Richard Hoff, a 66-year-old osteopathic therapist who is vice president of the preservation society, choked up as he led visitors up and down the original 19th century spiral staircase. What a gift, he said, to share this place.
He laid his iPhone on the ground, with a measurement app showing that — after decades of tsunamis and earthquakes and monster waves — the lighthouse is perfectly level.
“It’s an engineering marvel,” Hoff said. “How can we let an engineering marvel just fall off and be destroyed?”
Deadly history and enduring awe
There is little financial incentive to preserve historic relics, but humans have always been drawn to symbols of their ancestors’ triumphs. That was on display as volunteers spoke of the lighthouse’s history in hushed, reverent voices.
Construction of the stone sentinel was spurred in 1865 after the S.S. Brother Jonathan struck rocky St. George Reef and foundered, killing 225 people.
The lighthouse took a decade to build. Giant waves swept men off the rock, and one worker fell to his death. Seamen needed their boats hoisted out of the water by a hook and boom to access the lighthouse — a process that killed three members of the U.S. Coast Guard in 1951 when their rope snapped and they were plunged into the frigid water.
In the engine room, Hoff spoke of how some keepers went mad because of the foghorn blasting every few seconds.
He said the lighthouse’s future depends on young people joining the preservation effort. Enter 23-year-old father-to-be Robert Smith, who camped out all week to help. Smith is from Bandon, Ore., a town whose Coquille River Lighthouse is easily accessible, and, therefore, well-maintained. He first saw St. George through binoculars while visiting Crescent City and was captivated.
“It made me really sad, seeing it in disrepair,” he said. The preservation society happily put him to work. He joked that he brought the median age down to 40.
After visiting for the first time that week, Del Norte County Supervisor Valerie Starkey said it felt like a “burning importance” to get schoolkids out there to learn their local history.
“Stories matter,” she said. “To get out there and actually feel that history around you? We owe it to the men who put their blood, sweat and tears into it.”
