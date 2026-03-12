Despite its name, Death Valley is alive with wildflower blooms. But don’t wait to see them
California’s Death Valley has come to life.
The national park’s current wildflower bloom is “the best since the 2016 ‘superbloom,’” which was itself the largest in 11 years, my colleague Cierra Morgan reported.
California is renowned for its luscious blooms, painting hillsides with vibrant oranges and yellows that can sometimes be seen from space, and plethora of areas that often become wildflower hot spots in the springtime.
And then there is Death Valley, home to the country’s hottest, driest and lowest national park. In 2020, temperatures in Death Valley skyrocketed to a blistering 130 degrees, possibly the highest mercury reading on Earth in nearly a century. With an average normal rainfall of 1.94 inches, it is also the driest place in North America, according to the National Park Service.
And yet — as if in defiance of nature — Death Valley is still a hot spot for wildflower blooms, attracting pollinators such as butterflies, moths, bees and hummingbirds that might not otherwise visit this corner of the California desert.
Whether or not Death Valley is currently experiencing a superbloom is up for debate; superbloom is not a formal scientific term but was created to set apart a far-spanning bloom that strays from the ordinary, inciting awe and crowds of visitors itching for nature’s beauty — or the perfect Instagram post.
“The term ‘superbloom’ usually refers to those relatively rare years when environmental conditions align to trigger widespread germination of wildflower seeds across large landscapes, producing dramatic displays that stretch for miles,” Mitchell Coleman, executive director of Tejon Ranch Conservancy, wrote in an email to The Times.
The bloom may not be a super one, but it is certain to draw admirers. But the wildflower displays in Death Valley and elsewhere may not last long, as the sun beats down on Southern California bringing all-time temperature highs and strong winds.
Nick Jensen, conservation program director at the California Native Plant Society, suggests that, “If people are interested in seeing wildflowers, I wouldn’t wait too long to go out this year.”
What factors go into a bloom?
Weather patterns throughout the year can dictate the magnitude of blooms and which species thrive, with mild temperatures encouraging growth while extreme heat and wind having the ability to cut a season short.
Plants require generous rainfall months before spring to help them germinate from the seed bank and then, if met with enough of a cooling period — and a bit of eagerness on the plants’ behalf — wildflowers will breach the ground and sprout.
“In some years, the plants are, you know, just in a state of suspended animation,” Jensen said. “Hanging just below the soil surface, thousands of millions upon millions of seeds waiting for the right cues.”
Death Valley National Park recorded the wettest fall (September through November), with 2.41 inches last year, and the wettest November on record with 1.76 inches of rain. The park got another 1.24 inches in December.
The stars — or rather the rain and sun — need to align perfectly for major blooms. The Tejon Ranch Conservancy in Bakersfield got the necessary rain, according to Coleman, but when paired with warmer-than-average conditions, the weather produced a different result than what Death Valley is seeing.
“On the Ranch, at least so far, that combination has led to what we colloquially call a ‘grass year’ – where annual grasses respond more strongly than native wildflowers,” Coleman said.
Where can you see the bloom?
Besides Death Valley National Park, other popular wildflower destinations include Carrizo Plain National Monument, the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve and Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, according to Coleman.
While the beauty of these blooms may be worth a mini road trip, Jensen encourages locals to engage with the springtime blossoming just under their noses.
“I think it’s incredibly meaningful for people to understand what is happening in their hyper local area, in addition to, maybe, you know, driving out to Death Valley,” he said. “There is, I think, a great value in people connecting to their local natural areas and going to see and start to identify plants there and observe things like pollinators that are occurring in their backyard.”
Whether you chase fields of flowers or get to know the pollen right at home, don’t wait too long or you’ll miss the bloom.
California could be attacked by drones because of Iran war
- Law enforcement agencies across California were recently warned that the Iran war could lead to a surprise drone attack in the Golden State.
- A source with knowledge of the memo who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said the warning was issued based on intelligence received by the U.S. Coast Guard.
- Law enforcement sources experienced in intelligence said such alerts are cautionary in nature.
California’s richest real estate
- The highest-valued homes in California have shifted over the past 25 years from Northern California to Southern California.
- Seven of the state’s 10 richest zip codes are now in SoCal, and three are within Newport Beach — up from just one in 2001.
- Beverly Hills and Santa Monica zip codes also joined the list, replacing Portola Valley, Ross, Palo Alto and Tiburon.
How the LAFD failed to prevent the Palisades inferno
- Sworn testimony from a dozen firefighters in a lawsuit filed by Palisades fire victims calls into question the LAFD’s repeated claims that commanders left the Lachman fire “dead out.”
- A series of communication failures and questionable decisions led crews to leave the area prematurely.
- Embers from the Lachman fire later reignited into the devastating Palisades fire.
- A major heat wave slams SoCal. Record-breaking temperatures are expected across Los Angeles.
- An 8-year-old’s terrifying fall from a ski lift reignites an old debate.
- Most L.A. voters are undecided about the mayor’s race, with support for Bass at 20%, a poll finds.
- 400 million barrels of oil to be released from strategic reserves as Iran targets commercial ships.
- Nearly 40% of California produce contains PFAS pesticides, a report finds.
- Celebrity chef René Redzepi resigns from Noma amid past abuse allegations.
- The Tilly Norwood music video is so bad that it proves AI won’t be putting actors out of work any time soon, writes culture critic Mary McNamara.
- As American democracy is in peril, Brazilian films offer perspective, argues guest contributor Pedro Nakamura.
- China-backed Big Pork wants to override 63% of California voters. Even conservatives are mad, writes columnist Anita Chabria.
After fires destroyed Oscars belonging to Colleen Atwood and Rick Carter, the academy quietly stepped in, revealing what happens when Hollywood’s most prized trophy gets burned.
- A new anti-ICE billboard campaign reminds Angelenos where their tax dollars are going.
- Cuba is “ready to engage” in talks with the U.S. amid escalating pressure from Trump.
- Which team could replace Iran in the World Cup? The answer is complicated.
- Festivals: L.A. Times Festival of Books returns next month, and the lineup features Lionel Ritchie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Larry David, Roxane Gay and more.
- Art: Lauren Halsey’s monumental sculpture park opens in South-Central L.A., part of a “Black renaissance” in art.
- Dining: These are the best Irish pubs in L.A. for shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, Irish coffee and Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day and all year long.
- Television: Nicole Kidman and Rosy McEwen portray Patricia Cornwell’s famous forensic medical examiner in Prime Video’s “Scarpetta,” the first time the character has been on screen.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for Jenn’s jazz burger.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
What are some of your favorite things to do during spring in California?
Marge Holley said, “I like to plan my garden and decide which vegetables I am putting out this year. I also like sitting on the porch and enjoying the sunshine on those beautiful spring days. I am more of a summer person so I really enjoy spring because it means summer is on its way.”
And finally ... from our archives
On March 12, 1993, Janet Reno was sworn in as U.S. attorney general, becoming the first woman to hold the office.
The Times wrote about her life and career when she died in November 2016, after a years-long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. She was 78.
