The music never stops. How one group is helping artists replace instruments lost in the L.A. fires
Your morning catch-up: From ukuleles to Steinway & Sons pianos, one group is helping replace instruments lost to the L.A. fires, six U.S. airmen die in a crash in Iraq and more big stories
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When I think of the solidarity of musicians, I recall an iconic scene from the film “Titanic.”
It’s the one where a quartet plays “Nearer, My God, to Thee” as the great, “unsinkable” ship sinks into the North Atlantic Ocean.
They attempted to offer calm amid a sea of panic as passengers and crew feverishly boarded lifeboats. The events were based on a true story and historians note that the body of the Titanic band leader Wallace Hartley was found floating in the ocean “with his music case strapped to it.”
Even in tragedy, we seek music to bring us solace.
Much closer to home, musicians from Pacific Palisades, Altadena and other affected areas have been challenged to keep the music going after losing instruments, studio equipment and business along with their homes in the January 2025 fires that claimed the lives of 31 people.
One organization, Altadena Musicians, launched the app Instrumental Giving to connect donors who can spare an old piano or a gently used cello with those who lost similar instruments.
KC Mancebo, an Altadena Musicians advisor, spoke with The Times about the group’s mission and success.
The campaign’s genesis
It started with composers Brandon Jay and his wife, Gwendolyn Sanford, who saw their Altadena home, music studio and several instruments destroyed by the Eaton fire.
Shortly after the fire, Jay posted about the lost equipment and what each piece meant to his family.
He said the response from that post — hundreds of people offering their instruments and other types of aid — left him “overwhelmed and gobsmacked.”
He called friends and helpers from throughout the music industry, including Mancebo, chief executive of the event production and talent booking agency Clamorhouse, hoping to offer to others the same help he received.
Mancebo had been helping homeowners navigate fire insurance paperwork and processes.
“Brandon Jay asked, ‘Why don’t we start gathering instruments for our friends,” Mancebo said. “We had 25 friends in the Palisades and 15 friends in the Eaton fire that lost everything, so we and others got involved.”
How’s it going so far?
The organization has passed out around 3,500 instruments to 1,200 families since the first donations in late January 2025, Mancebo said.
The donations range from ukuleles to Steinway & Sons pianos.
“We’re providing instruments to anyone from children who lost their first instruments to people who lost their entire studio,” she said. “The need is great.”
The gifts have come from individual donors and corporate benefactors such as JBL, which has provided speakers and equipment, as well as guitar makers Fender and Gibson, among others.
Rebuilding from the ashes
Mancebo lost her Westside home eight years ago because of a defective dryer that caught fire, she said.
“I went through the whole process of insurance, permitting and rebuilding and we didn’t have FEMA or anyone to help,” she said. “I want to provide that help to those in a similar situation.”
Mancebo said it took eight years to recover and rebuild her home.
“No one is fine after the first year,” she said. “Everyone needs help.”
One person’s goodbye is another’s hello
Brentwood resident Amy Engelhardt, a singer/songwriter, composer, lyricist and playwright, loved her Kawai upright piano she purchased through a PennySaver ad in 2000.
“It was a deal for the starving artist,” she said. “I paid so little and I always considered it a gift.”
Since then, Engelhardt said she has written all of her music on that piano. She didn’t, however, play it while recording her Grammy-nominated vocal group, the Bobs.
Still, she donated her piano this week to a woman who lost her home. The instrument would not be making the permanent move with Engelhardt back to New York, where her playwriting services are in demand.
“I did get emotional about it, but it’s OK,” Engelhardt said. “It’s comforting knowing that someone else will love it and create their own memories.”
Those interested in donating can check out https://altadenamusicians.org.
The week’s biggest stories
War with Iran
- Six U.S. airmen die in a crash in Iraq.
- War with Iran delivers another shock to the global economy.
- New Iranian leader Khamenei vows ‘never ending’ revenge in first public statement.
- The spike in gas prices is jolting California’s giant economy.
- ‘Doomsday plane’ performs exercises in Fresno, stoking fears as war escalates.
Oscars on Sunday
- Security for the Oscars will be tighter than ever due to the Iran war.
- Palestinian star of Oscars contender ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ to miss ceremony due to travel ban.
- An exclusive look behind the scenes as Dolby Theatre transforms for the Oscars.
- Opinion: Anyone who says the Oscars have gotten ‘too political’ hasn’t watched the Oscars.
Television and entertainment news
- Hegseth says he’s eager for Ellison to take over CNN.
- ‘Access Hollywood’ is canceled as NBCUniversal exits first-run syndication business.
- Grace Lilly of ‘Southern Hospitality’ arrested on suspicion of drug possession in South Carolina.
- Alexa Ray says dad Billy Joel is ‘a fighter’ and ‘doing great’ since brain disorder diagnosis.
Dangerous situations
- Rattlesnake bite death in Orange County highlights SoCal trails’ hidden danger.
- An 8-year-old’s terrifying fall from ski lift reignites an old debate.
- Convicted murderer in Orange County college rearrested after cutting GPS.
What else is going on
- Luxury outdoor mall Victoria Gardens sold for more than $500 million.
- Hundreds of people in L.A. are strapping cameras to do chores.
- Sony is producing a $100,000 electric vehicle that is part gadget, part gamble.
- Federal EPA moves to roll back recent limits on carcinogen ethyene oxide.
- U.S. Postal Service honors lowrider community in new forever stamp collection.
Must reads
Since November, signs have appeared around the Inland Empire where people have been seized, keeping the stories of immigrants taken by ICE visible and tangible.
Other meaty reads
- Newport Beach has California’s richest real estate. Why it beat out Silicon Valley gold.
- If the giant sequoia is dying out, why are there tens of thousands of seedlings and saplings?
- Jaylen Brown video sparks furor over how Beverly Hills police treat Black people.
- A young man raged about RV dwellers living outside his L.A. home. D.A. says it led to murder.
- Opinion: Noma’s $1,500 meal is the antithesis of L.A. and the way we eat.
For your downtime
Going out
- Welcome back: Iconic Malibu restaurant Duke’s reopens 14 months after Palisades fire.
- New hot spot: L.A.’s next must-try sushi bar? Pared-down excellence in storied digs.
- Chic outing: Street style at the Hollywood Farmers Market feels like a magic Saturday evening.
- Fashion forward: The L.A. coffee shop is for wearing Dries Van Noten head to toe.
Staying in
- Worth a watch: How two Big Bear eagles became social media’s hottest love story.
- From gridiron to print: Marshawn Lynch gets into some ‘real [expletive]’ as ‘Beast Mode,’ [longer expletive] crime-fighter
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for the best turkey chili ever.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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