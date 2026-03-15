Hollywood’s biggest night is full of intrigue, predictions led by best picture nomination
Your morning catch-up: Who wins what at tonight’s Oscars, we have the final list of candidates for L.A. city elections, and more big stories
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All the predictions, drama and pageantry of Hollywood’s biggest night will play out at the Dolby Theatre this afternoon as the 98th Academy Awards get underway.
How many awards will “Sinners,” directed by Ryan Coogler, win from its record-setting 16 nominations? And will Coogler win best director? Our critic says, “no.”
Tonight is also a big evening for our entertainment team, which has been producing features, previews, explainers, predictions and so much more.
Let’s jump into some of that work.
How and when to watch
My colleague Katie Simons provided some show basics, like it’s 4 p.m. Pacific start time.
The 2026 Oscars will air on ABC, and those with cable subscriptions can also watch by logging into the ABC app or abc.com.
The telecast will also stream live on Hulu, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV and FuboTV. Internationally, the ceremony will be broadcast in more than 200 territories. You can check your local listings here.
When the red carpet viewing gets underway
“Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg will return, for a third-straight year, as social media ambassador and correspondent for the official red carpet, which will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ABC and Hulu.
For extended coverage, E! will begin its red carpet broadcast at 1 p.m. ABC’s coverage begins at 12:30 p.m., followed by “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” hosted by Tamron Hall and Jesse Palmer.
“Sinners” is picking up steam heading into the show
My colleague Greg Braxton wrote about how award prognosticators believe Sinners gained positive press after its stars — Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan — were called a racial slur at the BAFTAs.
Jordan’s and Lindo’s handling of the BAFTA incident, along with warmly received victories for the “Sinners” cast at the Actor Awards on March 1, has given the Warner Bros. release unexpected momentum leading up to Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.
Although it received a record-breaking 16 nominations, the film has been largely overshadowed through much of awards season by Paul Thomas Anderson’s political thriller “One Battle After Another.”
And Timothée Chalamet of “Marty Supreme” had been considered for months as an almost-certain lock for lead actor. But the events in past weeks have seemingly positioned “Sinners” for upset wins in the picture race and lead actor for Jordan.
Who’s going to win?
Our critic Amy Nicholson and our expert Glenn Whipp believe they know the winners and the snubs.
Nicholson believes “Sinners” should win for best picture.
Nicholson wrote that the Jim Crow-era murder musical is the best kind of smart filmmaking, a barn-burner about religion and art and race that ditches the speeches for scenes of action and romance.
Every character — from Miles Caton’s rebellious guitarist and Jack O’Connell’s lilting vampire to Wunmi Mosaku’s soulful witch and Michael B. Jordan’s bootlegging twins Smoke and Stack — has been scarred by life in 1930s Mississippi.
She also said the film “Eddington” should’ve been a contender (perhaps a nod to “On the Waterfront”). Ari Aster’s merciless black comedy drags us back to May 2020 when tempers, temperatures and misinformation were heating up across America.
Dueling civic leaders Sheriff Joe (Joaquin Phoenix) and Mayor Ted (Pedro Pascal) agree that COVID has yet to arrive in their New Mexican hamlet.
Whipp wrote that “One Battle After Another” vs. “Sinners” is very much a 1A/1B situation, with Anderson’s epic having the slight edge.
But with the Oscars, quality is often secondary to an awards narrative. Both movies have cultural relevance.
Both won critical acclaim and, to a degree, commercial success. (Though “One Battle” wasn’t the blockbuster “Sinners” was, it still grossed more than any other movie in Anderson’s career.) “Sinners” scored 16 Oscar nominations, the most in history; “One Battle” was close behind with 13.
There’s much more to read in the above links. Enjoy them and the Oscars.
The week’s biggest stories
Election news
- Here’s the final list of candidates for L.A. city elections.
- USC and ABC7 criticized for exclusion of all candidates of color in upcoming gubernatorial debate.
- The biggest change to voting in GOP election bill poses a burden for many voters.
Oil and the Iran War
- Oil prices are skyrocketing but companies won’t rush to drill in California.
- Trump administration orders restart of oil drilling along California coast amid Iran war.
- Stocks lose ground as war with Iran keeps pressure on oil prices.
- Tehran threatens Middle East’s busiest port as Iran war enters its third week.
Crime, courts and policing
- Turning the Altadena fire into a civil rights crusade.
- ‘Just sign it.’ Video appears to show $5-a-pop ballot petition fraud.
- Officers use floor jack to hoist car off 89-year-old run down, killed by his son.
- Convicted murderer in college rearrested after cutting GPS monitor, fleeing class.
What else is going on
- Writers Guild of America leaders brace for tough negotiations.
- Where are L.A. City Atty. Hydee Feldstein Soto’s text messages?
- Oscars security is tighter than ever.
- SoCal’s heat wave could be one of the hottest ever in March.
- El Pollo Loco is on fire as it spreads outside California.
- Nearly 60 gigawatts of U.S. clean power stalled, trade group finds.
- Trump replaces Kennedy Center president Richard Grenell.
Must reads
If the giant sequoia is dying out, why are there tens of thousands of seedlings and saplings?
Thousands of giant sequoia seedlings sprouted after a fire swept a grove in the Sierra in 2021. Will they replace the behemoths that died or become extinct?
Other meaty reads
- The exodus of California’s tech billionaires from the Golden State to Florida’s Gold Coast.
- If the giant sequoia is dying out, why are there tens of thousands of seedlings and saplings?
- Opinion: My promise to you: AI didn’t write this column, and if it’s after my job, it’ll be over my dead body.
- Opinion: Taxing the rich won’t get us out of this mess.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: TV show creator Phil Rosenthal shares his best Sunday, grabbing coffee at Larchmont’s Go Get Em Tiger.
- Helping the community: Eaton Canyon needs your help. Here’s how to volunteer.
- Surviving the Academy Awards: How to treat your Oscars hangover, plus the week’s best films in L.A.
- Quite the treat: Three ex-Horses chefs have created L.A.’s true pop-up of the moment.
Staying in
- Television Review: In ‘Rooster,’ Steve Carell leads a gentle comedy about a father-daughter relationship.
- Book Review: Here are this week’s bestselling books.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Zor Tan’s Tangy Prosperity Toss Salad.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I met my Bumble date at a North Hollywood bar. My heart dropped the moment I saw him. But later, he told me he had a cat. Deal-breaker!
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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