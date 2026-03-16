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Why this O.C. city has the most expensive real estate in California

Aerial view of the Balboa Island Ferries traveling back and forth in Newport Beach
Ferries are seen in the waters off Newport Beach, which has three of the state’s top 10 ZIP Codes for highest home values.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: The richest ZIP Codes in California, the Oscars 2026 winners and more big stories

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

Tech billionaires and major corporations are fleeing the Golden State. But for the wealthiest Californians who remain, they’re buying some of the highest-valued homes right here in Southern California.

According to a new Times analysis of the highest home values in California, seven of the state’s 10 richest ZIP Codes are now in Southern California.

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In 2001, seven of the 10 ZIP Codes with the highest home prices were in Northern California.

By 2026, the dynamic had flipped, my colleague Terry Castleman wrote. Not only are seven of the state’s 10 richest ZIP Codes now in Southern California, but three are also within Newport Beach — up from just one in 2001. Beverly Hills and Santa Monica ZIP Codes also joined the list, replacing Portola Valley, Ross, Palo Alto and Tiburon.

Nationwide, six of the 10 ZIP Codes with the highest-priced homes are within the Golden State. Atherton, in San Mateo County, maintained its place at the top of the list with a median home value of $7.7 million, followed by Miami Beach, Sagaponack in New York, Woody Creek in Colorado and Newport Beach.

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How Newport Beach came out on top

The appreciation of existing properties and the migration of fleeing Angelenos — whether running from COVID-era masking policies and school shutdowns or the flames that devoured Pacific Palisades — helped Newport Beach gain several spots on the list.

“We look like a deal compared to L.A. real estate,” said Annie Clougherty, a Newport Beach real estate agent. “We used to just compete for buyers in Orange County, and L.A. has definitely pushed that,” bringing prices up.

She also found that many who left Los Angeles for Newport often preferred the area’s more conservative politics.

The 92657 ZIP Code covers the Newport Coast area, where the median home value was $5.42 million as of Jan. 31, according to Zillow data reviewed by The Times.

The 92661 and 92662 ZIP Codes, which cover the Balboa Peninsula and Balboa Island and were also among California’s top 10 richest areas, had median home values near $4.25 million, also as of Jan. 31.

The median home in California was about $750,000, per Zillow’s home value index.

Downsides to skyrocketing valuations

As prices rise, many homebuyers are priced out of Newport Beach.

The average monthly rent across all homes in Newport Beach was $9,000, and the average home was worth $3.5 million, according to Zillow.

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A UC Irvine poll of Orange County last year found housing costs were a top concern of residents. The poll found a third of respondents would consider moving somewhere else due to the affordability crisis.

Read more on California ZIP Codes with the highest median home values here.

Today’s top stories

Michael B. Jordan holds his Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role for "Sinners" during the 98th Annual Academy Awards
Michael B. Jordan holds his Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

Everything that happened at the 2026 Oscars

A possible solution to DTLA’s struggles with retail vacancy

  • Downtown Los Angeles is struggling with retail vacancy as high as 40% after the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting major brands such as Nike to abandon their storefronts.
  • DTLA advocates want to adopt a program similar to San Francisco’s Vacant to Vibrant, which could subsidize retailers, fill vacant storefronts and revitalize the neighborhood’s walkability as well as its restaurant scene.
  • Although San Francisco is still far from its pre-pandemic peaks, backers say the program has brightened struggling retail areas.

Trump and the Iran war

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What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must read

a giant sequoia cone sets on the forest floor

California

If the giant sequoia is dying out, why are there tens of thousands of seedlings and saplings?

Thousands of giant sequoia seedlings sprouted after a fire swept a grove in the Sierra in 2021. Will they replace the behemoths that died or become extinct?

For your downtime

Illustration on things to do in Los Angeles under $20
(James Yates / For The Times)

Going out

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

Arden Cho arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Annual Academy Awards
Arden Cho, of Netflix’s animated “KPop Demon Hunters,” arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
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Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben on the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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