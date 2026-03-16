Why this O.C. city has the most expensive real estate in California
Your morning catch-up: The richest ZIP Codes in California, the Oscars 2026 winners and more big stories
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Tech billionaires and major corporations are fleeing the Golden State. But for the wealthiest Californians who remain, they’re buying some of the highest-valued homes right here in Southern California.
According to a new Times analysis of the highest home values in California, seven of the state’s 10 richest ZIP Codes are now in Southern California.
In 2001, seven of the 10 ZIP Codes with the highest home prices were in Northern California.
By 2026, the dynamic had flipped, my colleague Terry Castleman wrote. Not only are seven of the state’s 10 richest ZIP Codes now in Southern California, but three are also within Newport Beach — up from just one in 2001. Beverly Hills and Santa Monica ZIP Codes also joined the list, replacing Portola Valley, Ross, Palo Alto and Tiburon.
Nationwide, six of the 10 ZIP Codes with the highest-priced homes are within the Golden State. Atherton, in San Mateo County, maintained its place at the top of the list with a median home value of $7.7 million, followed by Miami Beach, Sagaponack in New York, Woody Creek in Colorado and Newport Beach.
How Newport Beach came out on top
The appreciation of existing properties and the migration of fleeing Angelenos — whether running from COVID-era masking policies and school shutdowns or the flames that devoured Pacific Palisades — helped Newport Beach gain several spots on the list.
“We look like a deal compared to L.A. real estate,” said Annie Clougherty, a Newport Beach real estate agent. “We used to just compete for buyers in Orange County, and L.A. has definitely pushed that,” bringing prices up.
She also found that many who left Los Angeles for Newport often preferred the area’s more conservative politics.
The 92657 ZIP Code covers the Newport Coast area, where the median home value was $5.42 million as of Jan. 31, according to Zillow data reviewed by The Times.
The 92661 and 92662 ZIP Codes, which cover the Balboa Peninsula and Balboa Island and were also among California’s top 10 richest areas, had median home values near $4.25 million, also as of Jan. 31.
The median home in California was about $750,000, per Zillow’s home value index.
Downsides to skyrocketing valuations
As prices rise, many homebuyers are priced out of Newport Beach.
The average monthly rent across all homes in Newport Beach was $9,000, and the average home was worth $3.5 million, according to Zillow.
A UC Irvine poll of Orange County last year found housing costs were a top concern of residents. The poll found a third of respondents would consider moving somewhere else due to the affordability crisis.
Read more on California ZIP Codes with the highest median home values here.
Today’s top stories
Everything that happened at the 2026 Oscars
- Our experts break down the best and worst moments of the 2026 Oscars.
- Billy Crystal was joined by stars of Rob Reiner’s biggest films in a touching Oscars tribute.
- Here’s what you didn’t see on TV, plus the complete list of winners including Michael B. Jordan who won his first Oscar for “Sinners.”
A possible solution to DTLA’s struggles with retail vacancy
- Downtown Los Angeles is struggling with retail vacancy as high as 40% after the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting major brands such as Nike to abandon their storefronts.
- DTLA advocates want to adopt a program similar to San Francisco’s Vacant to Vibrant, which could subsidize retailers, fill vacant storefronts and revitalize the neighborhood’s walkability as well as its restaurant scene.
- Although San Francisco is still far from its pre-pandemic peaks, backers say the program has brightened struggling retail areas.
Trump and the Iran war
- After two weeks of war with Iran, the Trump administration is having to temper its expectations of a swift end to the conflict.
- And although Trump’s war rhetoric is coarse, it has drawn applause from his supporters.
- Democratic lawmakers have accused the administration of keeping them “in the dark” about the war and want public congressional hearings.
What else is going on
- California’s snowpack was already meager. Now comes an extraordinary heat wave.
- California’s nine national parks drew a record 12 million visitors in 2025, surpassing previous attendance records.
- A woman walking in Monrovia was targeted by a bear.
- For former L.A. mayor and current candidate for governor Antonio Villaraigosa, dreams of a political comeback are meeting reality — again.
Commentary and opinions
- Should child rapists be released just because they’re old? No one wants a child rapist on the streets, but the issue is more complicated than one case, argues columnist Anita Chabria.
- For disabled fliers, hope took wing. Then Trump returned to office, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak.
- After stories of abusive behavior resurfaced in the wake of his new L.A. pop-up, Noma chef René Redzepi is eating crow, writes columnist Robin Abcarian.
- As an immigrant, I’m safer in San Quentin than if paroled, argues guest contributor Edwin E. Chavez.
This morning’s must read
If the giant sequoia is dying out, why are there tens of thousands of seedlings and saplings?
Thousands of giant sequoia seedlings sprouted after a fire swept a grove in the Sierra in 2021. Will they replace the behemoths that died or become extinct?
For your downtime
Going out
- Experiences: L.A. is too expensive. Here are 75 fun things to do for less than $20.
- Dating show: Ten storytellers will compete against one another and tell their true-love and dating stories during L.A. Affairs Live next month. Here’s how to get tickets.
Staying in
- Television: Harry Styles returned to “SNL” to host for a second time, more than six years after his debut.
- Books: Book covers are increasingly featuring childlike sketches, doodles and crayon marks — a “naive design” trend that fashion brands popularized and literary fiction has embraced.
- Recipes: Here are six St. Patrick’s Day recipes to bring you the luck of the Irish.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben on the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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