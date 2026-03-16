Why this O.C. city has the most expensive real estate in California

Ferries are seen in the waters off Newport Beach, which has three of the state’s top 10 ZIP Codes for highest home values.

Tech billionaires and major corporations are fleeing the Golden State. But for the wealthiest Californians who remain, they’re buying some of the highest-valued homes right here in Southern California.

According to a new Times analysis of the highest home values in California , seven of the state’s 10 richest ZIP Codes are now in Southern California.

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In 2001, seven of the 10 ZIP Codes with the highest home prices were in Northern California.

By 2026, the dynamic had flipped, my colleague Terry Castleman wrote. Not only are seven of the state’s 10 richest ZIP Codes now in Southern California, but three are also within Newport Beach — up from just one in 2001. Beverly Hills and Santa Monica ZIP Codes also joined the list, replacing Portola Valley, Ross, Palo Alto and Tiburon.

Nationwide, six of the 10 ZIP Codes with the highest-priced homes are within the Golden State. Atherton, in San Mateo County, maintained its place at the top of the list with a median home value of $7.7 million, followed by Miami Beach, Sagaponack in New York, Woody Creek in Colorado and Newport Beach.

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How Newport Beach came out on top

The appreciation of existing properties and the migration of fleeing Angelenos — whether running from COVID-era masking policies and school shutdowns or the flames that devoured Pacific Palisades — helped Newport Beach gain several spots on the list.

“We look like a deal compared to L.A. real estate,” said Annie Clougherty, a Newport Beach real estate agent. “We used to just compete for buyers in Orange County, and L.A. has definitely pushed that,” bringing prices up.

She also found that many who left Los Angeles for Newport often preferred the area’s more conservative politics.

The 92657 ZIP Code covers the Newport Coast area, where the median home value was $5.42 million as of Jan. 31, according to Zillow data reviewed by The Times.

The 92661 and 92662 ZIP Codes, which cover the Balboa Peninsula and Balboa Island and were also among California’s top 10 richest areas, had median home values near $4.25 million, also as of Jan. 31.

The median home in California was about $750,000, per Zillow’s home value index.

Downsides to skyrocketing valuations

As prices rise, many homebuyers are priced out of Newport Beach.

The average monthly rent across all homes in Newport Beach was $9,000, and the average home was worth $3.5 million, according to Zillow.

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A UC Irvine poll of Orange County last year found housing costs were a top concern of residents. The poll found a third of respondents would consider moving somewhere else due to the affordability crisis.

Read more on California ZIP Codes with the highest median home values here .

Today’s top stories

Michael B. Jordan holds his Oscar for Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” during the 98th Annual Academy Awards. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

Everything that happened at the 2026 Oscars

A possible solution to DTLA’s struggles with retail vacancy

Downtown Los Angeles is struggling with retail vacancy as high as 40% after the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting major brands such as Nike to abandon their storefronts.

DTLA advocates want to adopt a program similar to San Francisco’s Vacant to Vibrant, which could subsidize retailers, fill vacant storefronts and revitalize the neighborhood’s walkability as well as its restaurant scene.

Although San Francisco is still far from its pre-pandemic peaks, backers say the program has brightened struggling retail areas.

Trump and the Iran war

After two weeks of war with Iran, the Trump administration is having to temper its expectations of a swift end to the conflict.

And although Trump’s war rhetoric is coarse, it has drawn applause from his supporters.

Democratic lawmakers have accused the administration of keeping them “in the dark” about the war and want public congressional hearings.

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What else is going on

This morning’s must read

For your downtime

(James Yates / For The Times)

Going out

Experiences: L.A. is too expensive. Here are 75 fun things to do for less than $20.

L.A. is too expensive. Here are 75 fun things to do for less than $20. Dating show: Ten storytellers will compete against one another and tell their true-love and dating stories during L.A. Affairs Live next month. Here’s how to get tickets.

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

Arden Cho, of Netflix’s animated “KPop Demon Hunters,” arrives on the red carpet at the 98th Academy Awards. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Allen J. Schaben on the red carpet at the 2026 Oscars.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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