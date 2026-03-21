Taking an Uber, Lyft to LAX is going to become more expensive soon
Your morning catch-up: Your trips to and from LAX may increase this summer, the Pentagon is ordering 2,500 Marines, 3 warships from California to the Middle East and more big stories.
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The board that runs the Los Angeles International Airport wants us to use public transit getting to and from LAX and cut back on taking those rideshare vehicles that tend to gum up the traffic flow around the airport.
To discourage us from hopping into rideshares, the panel approved a fee hike last week for those private transportation companies — businesses like Uber and Lyft — that gets added every time a passenger is picked up or dropped off at LAX as my colleague Salvador Hernandez reported.
Ideally, the main transportation option in the eyes of the airport board would be Skylink, Los Angeles’ automated people mover that connects the LAX transit center with the airport. The transit center links up with the region’s metro rail and bus lines. But the people mover, which was supposed to have been completed by 2024, still hasn’t opened.
Until it opens, we have other options.
As a public service, I tested the cost and convenience of taking those options over a rideshare vehicle.
I’ll get into the results of my highly unscientific test, but first let’s look at why the ridesharing increases are happening and what they cost.
The reasoning behind the increased fee
Airport officials said the rate increase, as well as Skylink, are part of a plan to ease LAX congestion.
The higher fees come as the board looks to modernize LAX ahead of several high-profile events including the World Cup this summer, the 2027 Super Bowl and 2028 Olympics.
With up to 100,000 cars going through LAX a day, the airport needed to find alternatives, said David Reich, deputy executive director for mobility strategy for Los Angeles World Airports.
What is the fee increase?
Uber and Lyft, as well as taxis and limousines, are required to get permits and operating agreements from LAX and pay a fee to access the airport property and pick up and drop off customers.
Uber and Lyft currently pay a fee of $4 to pick up passengers at the airport and nothing to drop them off.
The proposed access fees for all drop-off and pick-up services with private transportation, including hailed rides, would increase to $12 for the terminal area and $6 for the Skylink area.
Will consumers pay more?
Uber and Lyft opposed the rate hike, and a spokesperson for Uber said passengers can expect the rate hike to get added to the cost of their rides.
“A 140% fee hike will directly impact riders and reduce demand for drivers who rely on airport trips,” said Danielle Lam, head of local California policy for Uber.
Lyft added that LAX will become the nation’s most expensive airport for rideshare travelers.
But airport officials emphasized that access fees are assessed to the companies, not customers or drivers, and pointed out that LAX hadn’t increased its fees since Uber and Lyft began operating there in 2015.
“This is not a tax,” Los Angeles Airport Commissioner Vanessa Aramayo said. “This is not something that the airport is putting on passengers or travelers.”
When are the fees in effect?
The fee increase is not set to go into effect until Skylink opens this summer.
My results
I measured the cost and travel time from the Los Angeles Times to Terminal 1, a relatively short trip at 3.2 miles.
I took a Lyft to LAX the previous Thursday morning at 8:45 a.m. and the 10-minute,17-second ride cost $19.79. That was broken down into a base fee of $18.14, a California Driver Benefits Fee of 75 cents and a clean miles standard regulatory fee of 9 cents.
On Thursday, my journey to LAX at 9:12 a.m. consisted of a six-minute walk from The Times offices to the Metro C-Line’s Aviation and Imperial stop. That was followed by a seven-minute wait there, a four-minute metro ride to the LAX/Metro transit center, and a combined 10-minute wait and ride on the LAX shuttle to Terminal 1.
Combined, the trip lasted 27 minutes at a cost of $1.75.
The reverse trip, which I took at 11:01 a.m., took 35 minutes and again cost $1.75.
The result: The public transit alternative takes up to three times longer but saves about $18 per trip.
When I asked passengers at LAX for their thoughts on the fee hike, most had no opinion, didn’t know about the hike or declined to talk. The vast majority said they were infrequent travelers (visited two times or less per year) and were willing to eat the cost.
We’ll see if that changes when the price jump kicks in this summer.
The week’s biggest stories
U.S.-Iran War
- Pentagon is ordering 2,500 Marines, 3 warships from California to the Middle East.
- U.S. faces growing concern about war escalating as Iran attacks oil and gas facilities.
- High oil prices knock down stocks and erase Wall Street’s hopes for a cut to interest rates.
Crime, courts and policing
- Hundreds of dogs and cats rescued in massive L.A. County animal enforcement operation.
- Prominent developer dead, suspect arrested after a shocking discovery inside an upscale Hermosa Beach home.
- United Farm Workers could face lawsuits over Cesar Chavez sex abuse claims, attorneys say.
- California reaches proposed settlement with El Monte Unified School District, which mishandled student sex abuse claims.
- LAPD commander fired over drunken incident wins $5.7 million in discrimination lawsuit.
In Memoriam
- Black belt and legendary action star Chuck Norris dies at 86.
- Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka cause of death revealed after ‘sudden passing.’
- Author Brian Doherty falls to his death. The libertarian is recalled as a champion of freedom.
Media and entertainment news
- CBS News shuts down radio unit amid division-wide cuts.
- Nexstar finalizes acquisition of Tegna’s TV stations.
- Spanish-language reporter in Tennessee is released from immigration detention on bond.
- Architect Frank Gehry’s unrealized vision for Grand Avenue could transform downtown L.A. before 2028.
What else is going on
- California Democrats prefer Newsom to Harris in presidential poll.
- There’s actually good news in a new report on L.A. post-fire beach contamination.
- L.A. aims to rebuild Griffith Park’s historic pool for $40 million by 2029.
- California’s film and TV tax credit is working and local lawmakers hope to implement it nationally.
- The San Diego County Water Authority is selling water to keep its high rates in check.
- ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ star Jessi Draper’s husband Jordan Ngatikaura files for divorce.
- DoorDash taps millions of couriers to train artificial intelligence.
Must reads
From Orange County classrooms to the Oscars, writer Danya Jimenez — and her best friend and co-writer, Hannah McMechan — recount the journey to their hit animated film, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’
Other meaty reads
- How this L.A. hiker learned to walk without an Achilles tendon.
- Opinion: The grief behind the cascade of online Dolores Huerta photos.
- Opinion: And just like that, the Cesar Chavez myth is punctured. What’s next?
- Opinion: The math being used by the wealth-tax crowd is wrong.
For your downtime
Going out
- Popping fresh: The best movie theater popcorn in the universe is about to disappear.
- Finding inspiration: Get ideas for your home garden at these 19 spring garden tours around L.A.
- Put a little color in your life: ‘It’s still a great year for wildflowers’: Where to catch colorful blooms around SoCal.
Staying in
- Great reads: 4 mysteries to read right now — and their authors reveal what gives their fiction edge.
- Television review: ‘The Faithful’ centers women of the Old Testament, reinterpreting their stories and struggles.
- Art imitating life: Hospital hit TV show ‘The Pitt’ shows ICE in an emergency room.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for an extra-cheesy dip with chorizo and crispy parsley
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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