Everything is expensive. Well, except these places to visit for less than $20
Your morning catch-up: Here are some inexpensive places to have fun, the worst heat wave to hit Southern California in March is finally ending and more big stories
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So much seems to cost too much nowadays.
The expensive nature of everything is a popular topic on Reddit and the subject of countless papers and think pieces.
Plus, every time you drive, you can see the escalating average cost for a gallon of gas throughout the state that ranges from $5.77 in Orange County, $5.78 in San Diego County, $5.80 in Los Angeles County and $5.86 in San Francisco County to the high of $6.57 in Mono County, according to AAA.
It can easily make anyone think having fun is unaffordable.
Fortunately, our Travel and Experiences team has put together a list of 75 fun things to do for under $20.
Here is a selection of those picks, while the entire list should be explored.
Paddle a swan boat in Echo Park Lake (Echo Park)
Cost: $13 per hour, $7.50 for those under age 18.
On warm days, it’s hard to beat a ride on the swan boats at Echo Park.
They’re powered by foot paddles, and the pedaling is easy because you’re in no hurry. Maybe you’ll want to do a circuit of the lake (really a man-made reservoir). Maybe you’ll sidle up to the towers of whitewater rising from the mid-lake fountain.
Maybe you’ll wait until after dark (because the swans light up).
Experience L.A.’s esoteric history at the Philosophical Research Society (Los Feliz)
Cost: Free to visit, workshops and lectures from $10 and up.
Located at the intersection of Los Feliz and Griffith Park boulevards, the Philosophical Research Society has long been a place of mystery, intrigue and, for some, apprehension.
The Mayan Revival campus painted in Southwestern shades of clay, cream and sage was built in 1935 by the celebrated author and esoteric lecturer Manly P. Hall.
Today, it hosts a dizzying array of events each week including poetry readings, death cafes, sound baths, a weekly class on Buddhism, tarot and astrology salons and musical performances — some of which have a suggested donation of just $10.
If you visit, make sure to make time to browse the excellently curated metaphysical bookstore.
Find the perfect meditation spot at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine (Pacific Palisades)
Cost: Free.
Whether or not you’re familiar with the work of Paramahansa Yogananda, who founded the Self-Realization Fellowship in 1920, if you live in Los Angeles you owe him a debt of gratitude for the smattering of lush, meditative gardens in Southern California that are still open to the public today.
Among those is Lake Shrine, a beautifully landscaped 10-acre property in the Pacific Palisades surrounding a spring-fed lake that is dotted with quiet meditation spots.
It is free to visit, but you will need to make a reservation online before you go. (Reservations open each Saturday at 10 a.m. for the week ahead, and they can fill up quickly.)
Cozy up with a flick at the Paramount Drive-In Theater (Paramount)
Cost: $14 per adult, $7 per kid (ages 3-11).
For a night out that feels as cozy as a night in, head to the Paramount Drive-In Theater. In the comfort of your own car, you can spread out, munch popcorn and make all the commentary you want without getting looks from other moviegoers.
Tickets are purchased on arrival, and the parking lot is huge, so you’re bound to secure a good view of the big screen. There is a concession store on site with candy, chips and drinks, but you are free to bring all the snacks you want from home. Recline your seat all the way back, relax and enjoy the show.
Check out the entire list here.
The week’s biggest stories
Heat wave and environmental news
- The worst heat wave to hit Southern California in March is finally ending.
- Mono Lake water levels are well below what’s required. Now some want L.A. to tighten its tap.
- What does the record heat and melting snow mean for California’s reservoirs?
Los Angeles mayor, city council news
- The police union wants an investigation after the L.A. City Council president was pulled over on his way to work.
- Inside Democratic Socialists of America’s decision on whether to endorse for L.A. mayor.
- The cause of death for Austin Beutner’s 22-year-old daughter has been revealed.
Cesar Chavez fallout
- The erasure of Cesar Chavez, from streets to murals, is fast underway.
- Scandal resurrects old clash over renaming beloved Brooklyn Avenue after Cesar Chavez.
California governor’s race
- Democrats excluded from USC gubernatorial debate urge rivals to boycott in solidarity.
- Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, a gubernatorial candidate, seizes more than half a million ballots.
Crime, courts and policing
- Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, who investigated Russia-Trump campaign ties, dies.
- ICE drags criminal defendant out of a federal courtroom in a rare move.
- Jury finds Elon Musk misled investors during Twitter purchase, but absolves him of some fraud claims.
- California reaches proposed settlement with El Monte Unified that mishandled student sex abuse claims, state AG says.
- UC Berkeley pays $1 million to settle antisemitism suit.
What else is going on
- Libertarian author Brian Doherty falls to his death. He is recalled as a champion of freedom.
- L.A. aims to rebuild Griffith Park’s historic pool for $40 million by 2029.
- Hundreds of dogs and cats were rescued in a massive L.A. County animal enforcement operation.
- CBS News shuts down its radio unit amid division-wide cuts.
Must reads
Deported not to their homelands but to unfamiliar cities deep inside Mexico, thousands of migrants are stranded in a dangerous, bureaucratic limbo with little support and no clear path forward.
Other meaty reads
- A few in California find ways to bring back precious, vanishing groundwater.
- Architect Frank Gehry’s unrealized vision for Grand Avenue could transform downtown L.A. before 2028.
- Opinion: She started teaching music at Santa Monica school in 1971 and can’t leave because “it feeds me.”
- Opinion: ABC played with fire thinking reality TV star Taylor Frankie Paul would amp “Bachelorette” ratings.
- Opinion: Hegseth has no place as the voice of American war.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Artist Kenny Scharf shares his perfect Sunday, which includes a dip at Venice Beach.
- San Diego’s best: 23 of the best restaurants and bars for your San Diego weekend getaway.
- Movie Review: In “Project Hail Mary,” saving the galaxy requires a hopeful, nerdy Ryan Gosling.
Staying in
- March Madness: Without Tyler Bilodeau, UCLA edges Central Florida to advance to today’s second round of the NCAA tournament.
- Television Review: ”Jury Duty” returns with “Company Retreat” and a new lovable, out-of-the-loop hero.
- 🥗 Saturday was National California Strawberry Day. Here’s a recipe on how to make a fresh strawberry cake.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
Our relationship played out over rare steak and shrimp at Dan Tana’s, Japanese food and matcha lattes. But would our food choices lead us on the path to something deeper?
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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