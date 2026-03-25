Meet the (sorta) Fantastic 10 running for California governor

California governor candidates, from left to right, former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton, San José Mayor Matt Mahan, billionaire Tom Steyer, Rep. Eric Swalwell and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa at the Jewish California Governor 2026 Candidate Forum at Skirball Cultural Center on Feb. 26, 2026 in Los Angeles.

There’s been plenty of kvetching about the lowish profile of the candidates for governor of California — the most populous state in the U.S. — along with tedious (and age-old) claims by some voters that the candidates are “all the same.”

That’s just a bunch of blather, says your humble scribe, who has been covering government in this state for four decades.

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There may not be a “big name,” like former Vice President Kamala Harris or U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, on the ballot. But the 10 major candidates offer a wide variety of experience inside and outside government. Some have even behaved in ways that suggest they have an interest in true public service.

With only about two months before the June 2 primary (the top two move on to a November runoff), it’s up to all of us to start paying closer attention to who these folks are, what they want for California and, most important, their chances of delivering. That got a little harder when USC canceled a debate set for Tuesday night and hasty plans for a replacement debate fell apart. But we soldier on.

Here’s some good news: A poll out Tuesday from the state Democratic Party shows that any of the 10 still have at least a long-shot chance at winning. So your vote will count.

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Atop the poll sit conservative commentator Steve Hilton, at 16%, and Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, at 14%. Following the two Republicans come three Democrats in a dead heat at 10%: billionaire investor-activist Tom Steyer, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of Northern California and former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter of Orange County. Trailing with 3% support or less are five others: former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former state Controller Betty Yee, San José Mayor Matt Mahan, and state Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

The poll is damn close, especially when you consider that the margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points for any of those figures.

Here’s a speed-dating overview of the candidates: The five “front-runners” — a term I use hesitantly, because a sub-20% standing is far from a sure winner — all appear to be “outsiders” of one flavor or another.

Hilton appeared a lot on Fox News and once advised British Prime Minister David Cameron, but he’s never been anywhere near running anything like a U.S. state.

Bianco feels like the Trumpiest candidate in the group, a sense he cemented by seizing hundreds of thousands of old ballots in his county to investigate voter fraud that would appear to be — as Archie Bunker once would have phrased it — a “pigment of his imagination.”

Steyer has a boatload of money he made as a hedge-fund whiz, and so you’re going to see more of his TV ads than any other candidates’. He says his lack of government experience means a lack of obligation to special interests. But he’s also courting traditional Democratic allies, such as labor unions.

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Swalwell and Porter make some Democratic voters swoon because they give really good sound bites, especially about their abiding loathing for President Trump. Those who like combative, left-leaning leaders might cast their votes for one of these two Washington vets.

The five candidates trailing in the latest poll share a common trait: They have run governments, or parts of the government, before.

Villaraigosa had his moments as L.A. mayor and Assembly speaker, while both embracing and fighting with public employee unions. Becerra contested Trump fiercely in his role as California attorney general. Relative neophyte Mahan has been willing to smack around his own Democratic Party and incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom. Yee wreaks of competence, though she struggles to persuade political pros she’s electable. Sacramento insiders call Thurmond a good man, though they don’t see his path to victory. Those four elected hopefuls (minus Mahan) will appear on host Tavis Smiley’s talk show on KBLA-AM 1580 (also available via streaming) for a full hour Wednesday morning, starting at 10.

There’s a chance a scandal or unforeseen development might bounce one or more of the tenacious 10 out of the race.

But one of them will be your next governor. So pay attention.

Today’s top stories

A train car arrives at Los Angeles International Airport for the planned people mover. (Los Angeles World Airports)

L.A. County rail boom

Transit officials will vote this week on a proposed northern extension for the K Line, which would run through Mid-City and West Hollywood.

Here is a look at what other trains are coming and when.

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The end of CBS News radio

CBS News is shutting down its radio division on May 22, marking an exit from the medium in which the network was born nearly 100 years ago.

The 700 affiliates carrying CBS News Radio are now faced with finding new national programming to replace it.

Dodgers opening day

The Dodgers open the season Thursday at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in pursuit of a third straight World Series title.

Here’s a look at the opening day roster, plus columnist Mirjam Swanson’s thoughts on whether the team can three-peat itself.

What else is going on

This morning’s must read

Other must-reads

For your downtime

(Irina Selaru / For The Times)

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Going out

Travel and experiences: Here are 15 places in Palm Springs to stop, shop and caffeinate, according to Gen Z.

Here are 15 places in Palm Springs to stop, shop and caffeinate, according to Gen Z. Festivals: The Bergamot Comedy Festival returns to the Crow in Santa Monica with a mission to nurture not just comedians but the surrounding community.

Staying in

A question for you: What is the best place to see wildflower blooms in California? Send us pics!

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Japanese artist and illustrator Naoshi removes sand from a sunae project at her home studio in Alhambra. (Etienne Laurent/For The Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Etienne Laurent at the studio of L.A. artist Naoshi, who turns colorful sand into whimsical art (and sunae kits).

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.