Meet the (sorta) Fantastic 10 running for California governor
Your morning catch-up: Get to know the 10 gubernatorial candidates, explore L.A. county’s rail boom and more big stories
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There’s been plenty of kvetching about the lowish profile of the candidates for governor of California — the most populous state in the U.S. — along with tedious (and age-old) claims by some voters that the candidates are “all the same.”
That’s just a bunch of blather, says your humble scribe, who has been covering government in this state for four decades.
There may not be a “big name,” like former Vice President Kamala Harris or U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, on the ballot. But the 10 major candidates offer a wide variety of experience inside and outside government. Some have even behaved in ways that suggest they have an interest in true public service.
With only about two months before the June 2 primary (the top two move on to a November runoff), it’s up to all of us to start paying closer attention to who these folks are, what they want for California and, most important, their chances of delivering. That got a little harder when USC canceled a debate set for Tuesday night and hasty plans for a replacement debate fell apart. But we soldier on.
Here’s some good news: A poll out Tuesday from the state Democratic Party shows that any of the 10 still have at least a long-shot chance at winning. So your vote will count.
Get to know your top candidates
Atop the poll sit conservative commentator Steve Hilton, at 16%, and Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, at 14%. Following the two Republicans come three Democrats in a dead heat at 10%: billionaire investor-activist Tom Steyer, U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of Northern California and former U.S. Rep. Katie Porter of Orange County. Trailing with 3% support or less are five others: former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former state Controller Betty Yee, San José Mayor Matt Mahan, and state Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.
The poll is damn close, especially when you consider that the margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points for any of those figures.
Here’s a speed-dating overview of the candidates: The five “front-runners” — a term I use hesitantly, because a sub-20% standing is far from a sure winner — all appear to be “outsiders” of one flavor or another.
Hilton appeared a lot on Fox News and once advised British Prime Minister David Cameron, but he’s never been anywhere near running anything like a U.S. state.
Bianco feels like the Trumpiest candidate in the group, a sense he cemented by seizing hundreds of thousands of old ballots in his county to investigate voter fraud that would appear to be — as Archie Bunker once would have phrased it — a “pigment of his imagination.”
Steyer has a boatload of money he made as a hedge-fund whiz, and so you’re going to see more of his TV ads than any other candidates’. He says his lack of government experience means a lack of obligation to special interests. But he’s also courting traditional Democratic allies, such as labor unions.
Swalwell and Porter make some Democratic voters swoon because they give really good sound bites, especially about their abiding loathing for President Trump. Those who like combative, left-leaning leaders might cast their votes for one of these two Washington vets.
The dark horse candidates
The five candidates trailing in the latest poll share a common trait: They have run governments, or parts of the government, before.
Villaraigosa had his moments as L.A. mayor and Assembly speaker, while both embracing and fighting with public employee unions. Becerra contested Trump fiercely in his role as California attorney general. Relative neophyte Mahan has been willing to smack around his own Democratic Party and incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom. Yee wreaks of competence, though she struggles to persuade political pros she’s electable. Sacramento insiders call Thurmond a good man, though they don’t see his path to victory. Those four elected hopefuls (minus Mahan) will appear on host Tavis Smiley’s talk show on KBLA-AM 1580 (also available via streaming) for a full hour Wednesday morning, starting at 10.
There’s a chance a scandal or unforeseen development might bounce one or more of the tenacious 10 out of the race.
But one of them will be your next governor. So pay attention.
Today’s top stories
L.A. County rail boom
- Transit officials will vote this week on a proposed northern extension for the K Line, which would run through Mid-City and West Hollywood.
- Here is a look at what other trains are coming and when.
The end of CBS News radio
- CBS News is shutting down its radio division on May 22, marking an exit from the medium in which the network was born nearly 100 years ago.
- The 700 affiliates carrying CBS News Radio are now faced with finding new national programming to replace it.
Dodgers opening day
- The Dodgers open the season Thursday at Dodger Stadium against the Arizona Diamondbacks, in pursuit of a third straight World Series title.
- Here’s a look at the opening day roster, plus columnist Mirjam Swanson’s thoughts on whether the team can three-peat itself.
What else is going on
- When gas prices spike, the world focuses on this L.A. gas station to vent its rage.
- A court denies Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta’s petition to block a Republican sheriff’s investigation of 650,000 ballots.
- A code enforcement officer uncovered a terrifying lab hidden in California, with alleged ties to China.
- An L.A. model lured victims through dating apps then stole from them, prosecutors say. Now she’s headed to trial.
- If SoCal hotels and stadiums host ICE agents, employees can miss work, union says as the World Cup nears.
- Jeff Bezos plans to invest $100 billion to bring AI to factories. Here’s what it means for jobs.
Commentary and opinions
- Here are all the good things we could buy for the billions being spent on Trump’s Iran war, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik.
- It’s been decades since California had a governor race like this one, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak. Here’s why that was a shocker.
- What if you could walk to Dodger Stadium, for real? You can walk now, sort of, writes columnist Bill Shaikin.
- Kamala Harris is polling well, which signifies nothing, argues guest contributor Garry South.
This morning’s must read
Fans are stealing art and even light fixtures off the walls at Taix, Los Angeles’ 99-year-old restaurant scheduled for demolition.
Other must-reads
- Taylor Frankie Paul is the latest blow to the fairy-tale formula of “The Bachelorette.”
- Destitute and at war, Iran surrenders to a joyless Persian New Year.
- Officials considered warning Altadena before Eaton fire, but no alert was sent.
For your downtime
Going out
- Travel and experiences: Here are 15 places in Palm Springs to stop, shop and caffeinate, according to Gen Z.
- Festivals: The Bergamot Comedy Festival returns to the Crow in Santa Monica with a mission to nurture not just comedians but the surrounding community.
Staying in
- Books: On a quest to save his own friendships, Andrew McCarthy explores male loneliness across America in a new book.
- Documentaries: Sequins, sing-alongs and scarves: Inside the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” premiere.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for spring pea carbonara.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A question for you: What is the best place to see wildflower blooms in California? Send us pics!
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Etienne Laurent at the studio of L.A. artist Naoshi, who turns colorful sand into whimsical art (and sunae kits).
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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