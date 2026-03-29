Local television deals with layoffs, consolidation, dwindling revenue and older viewers
Your morning catch-up: KTLA stuns audience with layoffs as TV news struggles, L.A. social media addiction verdict set to unleash more lawsuits and more big stories
-
-
- Share via
Most of my journalism career has been community-based, covering high school sports, local elections, school boards and crime.
There’s something special about providing news that fosters a special closeness between a journalist and their readers and audience.
It’s no surprise that newspapers have been struggling. Research papers and think pieces have been documenting the decline of print media for decades.
The one refuge amid that struggle has been local television news, which has seen small dips but whose viewership has remained “relatively stable,” according to Pew Research in 2023.
That, however, is sadly changing.
My colleagues Stephen Battaglio and Cerys Davies wrote about the struggles of local TV news, highlighted by surprising layoffs at KTLA-TV.
Let’s dive into their reporting.
“Totally blindsided”
Ellina Abovian, a veteran correspondent for KTLA, was recently covering a story when she was asked to see her boss at the station.
There, she was told she would be losing her job after 11 years.
“I was totally blindsided,” said Abovian, 40. “There was no indication.”
The Glendale native was among several longtime KTLA personalities who where laid off amid a wave of cuts at outlets owned by Nexstar Media Group in Los Angeles and other cities. They included midday anchors Glen Walker and Lu Parker, along with veteran meteorologist Mark Kriski, who first joined the station in 1991.
Changing consumer appetites
Once the primary source of community news and information, local TV news stations are struggling with their own tough story, one marked by declining ratings, stagnant revenue growth and rapid shifts in how media is consumed in the internet era.
More than 2,000 TV stations nationwide still play a vital role in communities, delivering as much as 12 hours a day in programming, live sports and local news to every household in the U.S. But they are now faced with an aging audience.
Streaming — which now accounts for more than 40% of all viewing — has also pulled consumers away from traditional TV.
Shrinking ad revenue
A recent S&P Global report estimated local ad revenue for TV stations will grow at just 1.5% annually over the next five years, below the rate of inflation, hitting a peak of $25.58 billion in the election year of 2028 and dropping to $22.11 billion in 2029.
Since 2000, TV stations have seen their take of ad dollars decline by an inflation-adjusted 36%, according to BIA Advisory Services.
The dollars that TV station owners receive from cable and satellite operators for carrying their signals are expected to stagnate as the number of pay-TV subscribers dwindles.
Consolidation nation
Irving, Texas-based Nexstar and its 164 outlets posted a net loss of $170 million in the fourth quarter of 2025.
The company has closed a $6.2-billion deal to merge with another large station group, Tegna, and has told financial analysts that it expects to see $300 million in savings with the combined companies. That probably means layoffs.
Searching for solutions
Fox Television Stations have been experimenting on their streaming platform to develop leaner, less-expensively produced news shows that are less dependent on slick sets and highly paid anchors. If they can draw a sizable audience on streaming, the plan is to put them on traditional TV as well.
Scripps cut ties with several big-name anchors at its stations several years ago to invest in more on-the-ground reporting.
Meanwhile, journalists with years of exposure with local audiences on TV are using that equity to launch their own digital platforms.
After moving on from KTLA, Abovian is focusing on her podcast, “Breaking Through, The Ellina Abovian Podcast,” where she discusses “the unpretty pivots in life.”
“Local news will always be very important,” Abovian said. “However, the delivery and the way the industry takes form are changing. It’s up to all of us to realize what our niche is, what our voices are and how we can continue to be storytellers, just in a different format.”
For more, check out the full story here.
The week’s biggest stories
Social media lawsuits
- L.A. social media addiction verdict set to unleash more lawsuits.
- Landmark L.A. jury verdict finds Instagram, YouTube were designed to addict kids.
- How the social media landmark verdict against Meta and YouTube could hit their businesses.
Policing and corrections
- Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco seizes more ballots, defying California officials.
- A commission overruled LAPD chief, who backed officers who shot at the ex of Weezer’s bassist.
- California to pay $1.9 million to female inmates who say guards unleashed ‘war zone’ level violence.
- Dead man found inside Azusa Police vehicle parked in front of department for days.
When animals attack
- Eye-biting black flies are ‘like little demons’ in San Gabriel Valley.
- A second fatal Southern California rattlesnake bite on a hiking trail.
Transportation issues
- L.A. Metro approves major rail route expansion into West Hollywood after last-minute deal.
- Airfares are surging, and some airlines might not survive as oil prices rise.
Media and entertainment news
- David Cross says stand-up specials aren’t special anymore.
- Journalist Peter Alexander is leaving NBC News to join MS NOW as an anchor.
- The Oscars are leaving Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in 2029.
What else is going on
- Tiger Woods arrested for DUI and property damage following rollover crash in Florida.
- $22 million in contracts fraudulently obtained from LAUSD in record-setting scam.
- Residents speak out against proposed data center in Imperial County.
- Adam Miller’s $2-million question: How much will he spend on his mayoral campaign?
- Living comfortably costs the most in these California cities.
- Paso Robles’ Justin Vineyards pays $1.49 million to settle sex harassment case.
Must reads
‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’: An oral history of how five unfiltered women changed TV
With the 20th anniversary of the pilot this month, we look back at how a producer and his neighbors spawned a sprawling reality TV universe.
Other meaty reads
- The inspiring, infuriating, even comic tale of how we defeated L.A.’s smog and why we may have to again.
- Why Culver City is the hottest spot for businesses expanding in L.A.
- Opinion: We shouldn’t treat Disney adults like cultural abominations.
- Opinion: TV has become a cultural powerhouse. There’s no stopping it.
- Opinion: DTLA is hurting after COVID, raids and other blows. But ‘Mr. Downtown’ believes it will rise again.
For your downtime
Going out
- Search for a sweet treat: 11 of our favorite cinnamon rolls in Los Angeles.
- From Tokyo with love: This Kyoto-born katsu shop in Sawtelle is drawing long lines with fried cutlets and chanting.
- Oasis dining: The most exciting cooking in Palm Springs happens at this midweek Mexican pop-up.
- Movie review: An apartment building’s savage residents hunt their prey for the day in ‘They Will Kill You.’
Staying in
- UCLA women’s basketball in Elite Eight: The top-seeded Bruins face Duke at noon on ABC with a trip to the Final Four at stake.
- Television review: After more than a decade, Lisa Kudrow and ‘The Comeback’ make a timely, final return.
- Book review: American men are lonely. Did author Andrew McCarthy, recovering loner, find a cure?
- 🥗 Happy National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day! Here’s a recipe for a tart delight.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I’m a retired Angeleno, and she, a young, attractive L.A. native living abroad, was delicious trouble. We met at a bar in Marina del Rey and then headed to my place to get better acquainted.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.