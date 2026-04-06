Readers dared us to take public transit to LAX, so we tested two routes: Our verdict

Passengers walk on a platform after arriving by Metrolink train at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on April 4, 2022.

Two weeks back, Essential California readers challenged yours truly to utilize public transportation to Los Angeles International Airport.

That came after I tested public transit from the Los Angeles Times office in El Segundo to Terminal 1. Readers thought that was too easy and dared me to try something more difficult.

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One reader suggested I “test this while carrying/carting two large 50kg suitcases, a carry-on or backpack, and a small personal item.” Another respondent said it was “fine for a distance of just under 4 miles, what about travelers who are further from the airport?”

Challenge accepted: I tested two routes, one from Fullerton (33 miles) and another from Riverside (68 miles) while hauling a 20-pound carry-on suitcase along with my 15-pound travel briefcase.

How much time did it take to reach LAX? What were the costs, setbacks and successes?

Planning my route

Before embarking, I consulted the Metro trip planner, which took me to Google Maps. L.A. Metro plans to launch its own app soon, though its website boasts all sorts of travel routes, such as using the Metro 460 bus as part of a route from Disneyland to LAX.

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Hey everyone, I’m taking public transportation into LAX with my first attempt starting at Santa Fe Station at Fullerton. We should be leaving in a few minutes. pic.twitter.com/qO6GaXrnFC — Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) March 25, 2026

Trip #1

Route: from Fullerton Metrolink/Amtrak to LAX Terminal 1

Cost: $21.25

Time: 3 hours, 1 minute

On March 25, I set out to ride the Metrolink commuter train to Union Station and then the Flyaway bus to LAX Terminal 1. Google Maps said I should arrive at 1:33 p.m. Lyft estimated a $55.94 cost and would have put me at Terminal 1 at 12:32 p.m.

My train was supposed to depart at 11:55 a.m. but was delayed 56 minutes due to stranded freight on the tracks between Fullerton and Corona.

The trip’s saving grace was its price, an $8.50 one-way fare to Union Station. Seating was also fine for a carry-on bag and a briefcase, but a larger 50-pound checked bag would have been a problem.

The delay put me at Union Station at 1:22 p.m. and, after a brief restroom break, I missed the 1:30 p.m. Flyaway bus and waited until 2 p.m.

The $12.75 bus offered plenty of space, and I reached Terminal 1 at 2:31 p.m., an impressive 31-minute jaunt considering that freeway traffic along the route was packed.

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My public-transit trip was two hours longer than a ride-hail drive. It saved me $34.69.

Hey everyone 👋 Good morning. I’m testing out Metrolink this morning, attempting to head from downtown Riverside to LAX via public transportation. We’ll be using Metrolink, bus and Metro to get to Terminal 1. Follow along. #PublicTransportation pic.twitter.com/NtHoc1siXO — Andrew J. Campa (@campadrenews) April 2, 2026

Trip #2

Route: from Riverside Metrolink to LAX Terminal 1

Cost: $13.50

Time: 2 hours, 55 minutes

This trip was a bit trickier: Google Maps suggested taking the Metrolink to the Norwalk/Santa Fe Springs station, then jumping on the Norwalk bus to the Norwalk Metro C-Line station, which I’d take to the LAX Metro Transit Center to Terminal 1.

My Metrolink left at 11:03 a.m. for an hour-or-so ride to Norwalk. The train offered plenty of space to accommodate even two checked bags.

My train arrived at Norwalk at 12:10 p.m., where the real fun began.

Based on Metro’s trip planner recommendation, I walked a quarter of a mile to a connecting bus stop at Imperial Highway and Bloomfield Avenue and rode it to the Norwalk C-Line station. No, there is no shuttle between the stations. Imagine lugging two pieces of packed luggage through city streets.

A 38-minute ride landed me at the LAX Transit Center, future home of Skylink, whose completion date has been pushed back more than once. I waited briefly for a free connector bus and was dropped off at Terminal 1 at 1:45 p.m.

Here’s the cost breakdown: $11.75 for the Metrolink ticket, $1.25 for the bus to Norwalk’s C-Line, 50 cents for a transfer to the C-Line, for a grand total of $13.50.

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In comparison, a Lyft ride would have cost me $101 but would have put me at Terminal 1 at 12:26 p.m. — an hour and 19 minutes sooner than with public transit.

They say “time is money.” Is an extra hour and 19 minutes of your time worth $87.50?

Final thoughts: General hostility

It’s easy to see how cumbersome and unfriendly public transportation can be, even when it works.

You need two forms of payment — one for Metro and another for Metrolink — and, on these trips, there were signs of dysfunction all around.

None of the dozens of electrical outlets I tried on my Metrolink train car (601-A) worked, the restroom was out of order on that train, and the Norwalk/Santa Fe Station had no public stalls.

The adjacent City of Norwalk Public Services building even posted warnings to riders in giant lettering that there were “no public restrooms.” A security guard told me to visit Chick-fil-A.

Although I was appreciative that the Metro-C Line station boasted a Throne Labs toilet, I was thankful I wasn’t carrying heavy baggage since the elevator was broken.

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I want to love public transportation, but it’s difficult.

The week’s biggest stories

Mayor Karen Bass at a new housing project for veterans on March 31. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

L.A. mayor’s race

In the L.A. mayor’s race, everyone is campaigning on change — even the incumbent.

Mayor Karen Bass is running as a champion of change while City Councilmember Nithya Raman is portraying herself as someone who pushed back against the system.

Trump’s losses across courts

Federal judges said the Trump administration had overreached and lacked the authority to carry out some of its goals.

“It was an awful week for Donald Trump,” said one constitutional law expert.

L.A. mayor’s $300-million homeless program

The longer Inside Safe exists, the greater the share of participants who have returned to “unsheltered” homelessness, according to a Times analysis.

Despite the setbacks, Mayor Bass has credited the program with producing a 17.5% reduction in street homelessness.

What else is going on

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This morning’s must read

For your downtime

An esthetician performs an eye socket massage on L.A. Times reporter Deborah Vankin. (Ariana Drehsler / For The Times)

Going out

Massages: Do your eyes hurt reading this headline? An “Eyeball Care” massage can help.

Do your eyes hurt reading this headline? An “Eyeball Care” massage can help. Dining: Las Vegas’ most exciting new opening is a seafood restaurant from Mexico City.

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

It was an Easter Sunday to remember for Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow, who welcomed a pair of eaglets this weekend. (Friends of Big Bear Valley)

Today’s great photo is from the Friends of Big Bear Valley at the nest of bald eagles Jackie and Shadow, who welcomed a pair of eaglets over Easter weekend.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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