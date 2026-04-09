Emotion highlights historic day for Artemis II crew voyaging farther than anyone

People in Titusville, Fla., watch the launch of the Artemis II from Cape Canaveral on April 1, 2026.

Amid all the scientific breakthroughs and research needed to propel a spacecraft beyond the moon, it was human emotion that highlighted a historical moment for NASA’s Artemis II.

My colleague Noah Haggerty documented how Artemis II’s crew broke the record for longest distance traveled from Earth on Monday, the same day crew members also caught a rare glimpse of the dark side of the moon.

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Perhaps it’s fate that the memorable achievement happened on April 6, the same day back in 1909 when American explorers Matthew Henson and Robert Peary reached the North Pole and the U.S. Army kicked off the first aerial circumnavigation in 1924.

Haggerty noted what the Artemis crew saw on the moon’s surface, including steep canyon walls and barren wasteland. But he also wrote about the waves of emotions expressed by the four crew members.

Let’s get into this historic day.

A historic effort

The Artemis II crew members began their more than six-hour flyby on Monday morning, making observations of the far side of the moon.

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At 3:43 p.m. Pacific time, the crew slipped behind the moon and lost communication with Mission Control for a nerve-racking 40 minutes, as expected.

“To all of you down there on Earth and around Earth, we love you, from the moon,” NASA astronaut and Artemis II pilot Victor Glover said in a transmission to Earth. “We will see you on the other side.”

During this eclipse of Earth, the crew members reached their closest point to the moon, estimated at 4,067 miles, with the moon appearing about the size of a basketball held at arm’s length.

Shortly after, the crew members reached their farthest point from Earth, roughly 252,756 miles.

What mission did they surpass?

Earlier that day, the crew awoke Monday morning to a message from Apollo 8 and 13 astronaut Jim Lovell, recorded shortly before he died last year: “Welcome to my old neighborhood.”

A few hours later, at 10:57 a.m. Pacific time, Artemis II passed 248,655 miles from our pale blue dot, breaking the Apollo 13 crew’s record set in 1970 for the farthest humans have ever traveled from our home planet. (Apollo 13 set the record by accident, as anyone who has seen the movie knows.)

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“We do so in honoring the extraordinary efforts and feats of our predecessors in human space exploration,” Canadian astronaut and Artemis II mission specialist Jeremy Hansen said in a transmission.

Emotion overflowed

Viewing the moon from this unique vantage point affected Artemis II mission specialist Christina Koch.

“I just had an overwhelming sense of being moved by looking at the moon,” Koch said. “The moon really is its own unique body in the universe.”

The crew, choking up, discussed naming one of the sunlit craters hidden from Earth’s view after NASA astronaut and Artemis II Cmdr. Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll , who died in 2020 after a five-year battle with cancer.

Notes from the cutting room floor

Haggerty noted there were many special moments and themes that didn’t make his latest article, especially the oversize role played by California in the mission.

He wrote a separate piece on Glover , who hopes to one day become the first Black person to travel to the moon.

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Glover is a Pomona native who dreamed of becoming an astronaut while flying through the air as a pole vaulter at Ontario High School.

Haggerty also pointed to Mojave Desert’s Armstrong Flight Research Center , which was key in developing NASA’s Launch Abort System. The Artemis II abort system would help astronauts get home even in cases of an explosion or other disaster.

“As I started working on these stories, I was pretty surprised how central a role California has played with the Artemis II mission,” Haggerty said.

He added that the astronauts are set to return to Earth on Friday right off California’s sunny coast near San Diego.

For more on the mission, check out the full article here .

Today’s top stories

The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at Exposition Park, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)

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High-priced Olympics tickets for locals

LA28 promised affordable Olympics tickets for locals, but presale saw sticker shock with prices up to $5,519 and widespread website access errors.

LA28 says future drops will offer more affordable pricing, but critics question whether locals will truly get cheaper options.

Iran ceasefire deal

The U.S.-Iran tentative ceasefire deal showed early cracks on day one as Persian Gulf nations reported attacks.

Key terms of the deal remain secret, and parties appeared to have different understandings.

Mayor Bass’ new goal for the LAPD

Bass told The Times her plan for the LAPD has changed from regrowing the force to maintaining current staffing levels.

Some officials are concerned there won’t be enough new cops to replace those projected to leave or retire in the coming years.

LACMA’s David Geffen Galleries

What else is going on

We’re stuck with an unchecked mad king until January, argues columnist Jackie Calmes .

. This pharma company makes a miracle HIV drug, but is blocking access for millions of low-income people, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik .

. Why Huntington Beach MAGAs want to take their revolution to Sacramento, writes columnist Gustavo Arellano.

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This morning’s must read

Other must reads

Bruce Springsteen’s comeback at Kia Forum is no victory lap. It’s a battle against Trump.

After an L.A. windstorm, this architect used fallen trees to make furniture with a story behind it.

For your downtime

Guerrero-style pozole, served in a flight of three bowls — from left, pipian (green), blanco (white) and costeño (red) — from Maléna at Maydan Market. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: Are you planning on leaving California for another state? If so, tell us why.

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... from our archives

This 1977 photo shows engineer Mary W. Jackson at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Va. (Robert Nye / Associated Press)

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On April 9, 1921, Mary W. Jackson — the first black female engineer at NASA — was born. Jackson’s pioneering legacy at NASA was depicted in the 2016 film “Hidden Figures.” In a 2017 article about the film, The Times highlighted the journey of Jackson and two other Black women who made history as NASA’s first Black female mathematicians and engineers.

SoCal native Victor Glover, who blasted off on Artemis II last week, hopes to one day become the first Black person to reach the moon.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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