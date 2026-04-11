South Pasadena is that charming suburb from America’s past that has a little bit for everyone

The City of South Pasadena sign at the intersection of Huntington Drive and Fair Oaks Avenue.

As a burger connoisseur and golfing novice, I’ve grown to love the city of South Pasadena, a shady residential burg in the San Gabriel Valley.

As a frustrated motorist, not so much.

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A juicy burger at Gus’s BBQ always hits the spot, and a visit to the Arroyo Seco golf course where I have tried to hone my game is a special treat. I found some of my favorite enterprise stories in South Pasadena, like the pub that refused a pandemic shutdown on St. Patrick’s Day in March 2020, or the effort to relocate the city’s entire population of peacocks .

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On the other hand, South Pasadena has over the years driven me nuts — along with many other motorists — by forcing me to drive through six miles of side street traffic from San Gabriel, Rosemead or Montebello to reach Pasadena.

That’s because South Pasadena has stubbornly stood in the way of a 710 Freeway extension that would have quickly connected Alhambra to Pasadena, costing me countless hours behind the wheel.

So, when my colleague Deborah Netburn wrote about the city in her piece, “This must be South Pasadena,” I looked forward to finding out a little bit more about this charming but stubborn town.

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Here is how she described some of her favorite spots:

(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)

Sip a mimosa on the beloved patio at Mike & Anne’s

The expansive patio dotted with olive trees has long beckoned visitors and locals alike. I’ve witnessed dozens of gatherings for family birthdays, work parties and baby showers beneath the shade sails and string lights over the years.

The large patio in the center of town also has ample room for strollers, making it a pleasant and accessible choice for new parents. When your baby duties keep you from going out at night, a mimosa at breakfast is not a bad alternative.

The food is fairly standard. My mom likes the garden omelet with roasted tomatoes and goat cheese, my husband usually orders the huevos rancheros and my son is partial to the steel-cut oatmeal with walnuts and bananas. For me, the best part of a visit to Mike & Anne’s has always been the restaurant’s frothy latte, which I think is among the most delicious in the L.A. area.

(Ethan Gulley/For The Times)

Run, sprawl or watch Shakespeare on the rolling lawns of Garfield Park

This idyllic 7-acre park embedded in a charming residential community has something for everyone. On a recent visit, I saw a family kicking a soccer ball on the wide grassy lawn and an older couple holding hands on a bench in the shade. Two women and a toddler sat on a blanket on a grassy hillside while a young woman luxuriated in a hammock she’d hung between two trees.

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In the summer months, the park hosts concerts, movies and Shakespeare performances, but I love it every time of year and any time of day. My family spent many weekend mornings here, but during the pandemic, my husband and I would occasionally get fancy takeout food and cocktails and eat at one of the private picnic tables by the light of a camping lantern. Family fun and romance, all in one place.

(Lisa Boone/Los Angeles Times)

Find a gift with real character at Marz

The phrase “something for everything” is tossed around a lot when it comes to gift shops, but I promise you: You will find the perfect gift for anyone on your list at Jasa Cocke’s Marz on Mission Street.

The beloved gift shop, which stops just short of being overstuffed, has been a South Pasadena staple for decades. It’s stocked with an especially well-curated selection of items including books, candles, hand-milled French soaps, textiles from India, baby accessories, the plushiest stuffed animals, games, toys and vintage finds — many with a subtle sense of humor.

Located on a charming stretch of specialty stores along Mission Street in South Pasadena, treat yourself to an espresso at Two Kids Coffee, a few doors down, to fortify you while you shop.

Check out Netburn’s entire list.

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(Jack Plunkett / Jack Plunkett/invision/ap)

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

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Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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