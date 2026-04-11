South Pasadena is that charming suburb from America’s past that has a little bit for everyone
Your morning catch-up: South Pasadena is the picturesque suburb for yesteryear, Gov. Newsom is reluctant to endorse a successor and more big stories
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As a burger connoisseur and golfing novice, I’ve grown to love the city of South Pasadena, a shady residential burg in the San Gabriel Valley.
As a frustrated motorist, not so much.
A juicy burger at Gus’s BBQ always hits the spot, and a visit to the Arroyo Seco golf course where I have tried to hone my game is a special treat. I found some of my favorite enterprise stories in South Pasadena, like the pub that refused a pandemic shutdown on St. Patrick’s Day in March 2020, or the effort to relocate the city’s entire population of peacocks.
On the other hand, South Pasadena has over the years driven me nuts — along with many other motorists — by forcing me to drive through six miles of side street traffic from San Gabriel, Rosemead or Montebello to reach Pasadena.
That’s because South Pasadena has stubbornly stood in the way of a 710 Freeway extension that would have quickly connected Alhambra to Pasadena, costing me countless hours behind the wheel.
So, when my colleague Deborah Netburn wrote about the city in her piece, “This must be South Pasadena,” I looked forward to finding out a little bit more about this charming but stubborn town.
Here is how she described some of her favorite spots:
Sip a mimosa on the beloved patio at Mike & Anne’s
The expansive patio dotted with olive trees has long beckoned visitors and locals alike. I’ve witnessed dozens of gatherings for family birthdays, work parties and baby showers beneath the shade sails and string lights over the years.
The large patio in the center of town also has ample room for strollers, making it a pleasant and accessible choice for new parents. When your baby duties keep you from going out at night, a mimosa at breakfast is not a bad alternative.
The food is fairly standard. My mom likes the garden omelet with roasted tomatoes and goat cheese, my husband usually orders the huevos rancheros and my son is partial to the steel-cut oatmeal with walnuts and bananas. For me, the best part of a visit to Mike & Anne’s has always been the restaurant’s frothy latte, which I think is among the most delicious in the L.A. area.
Run, sprawl or watch Shakespeare on the rolling lawns of Garfield Park
This idyllic 7-acre park embedded in a charming residential community has something for everyone. On a recent visit, I saw a family kicking a soccer ball on the wide grassy lawn and an older couple holding hands on a bench in the shade. Two women and a toddler sat on a blanket on a grassy hillside while a young woman luxuriated in a hammock she’d hung between two trees.
In the summer months, the park hosts concerts, movies and Shakespeare performances, but I love it every time of year and any time of day. My family spent many weekend mornings here, but during the pandemic, my husband and I would occasionally get fancy takeout food and cocktails and eat at one of the private picnic tables by the light of a camping lantern. Family fun and romance, all in one place.
Find a gift with real character at Marz
The phrase “something for everything” is tossed around a lot when it comes to gift shops, but I promise you: You will find the perfect gift for anyone on your list at Jasa Cocke’s Marz on Mission Street.
The beloved gift shop, which stops just short of being overstuffed, has been a South Pasadena staple for decades. It’s stocked with an especially well-curated selection of items including books, candles, hand-milled French soaps, textiles from India, baby accessories, the plushiest stuffed animals, games, toys and vintage finds — many with a subtle sense of humor.
Located on a charming stretch of specialty stores along Mission Street in South Pasadena, treat yourself to an espresso at Two Kids Coffee, a few doors down, to fortify you while you shop.
Check out Netburn’s entire list.
The week’s biggest stories
Governor’s race
- Gov. Gavin Newsom is reluctant to endorse a successor or break the gridlock in the governor’s race.
- A Republican’s best shot at the California governor’s office in decades is mired in angry internal debate.
- Rep. Eric Swalwell is accused of sexually assaulting a female staff member.
- The attorney for Swalwell sends out cease and desist notice over unverified sexual assault allegation.
Coachella Festival
- SoCal is in for a windy, rainy weekend, with possible dust storms at Coachella.
- How five artists reshaped 25 years of the Coachella Festival.
Crime, courts and policing
- Ontario warehouse arsonist compared himself to Luigi Mangione.
- Unexplained death after Inglewood traffic stop sparks outcry, calls for police body cameras.
- Prince Harry sued by charity he set up in Africa to honor late mother Princess Diana.
- Former Orange County school board trustee messaged teen boys, called them ‘sexy.’
Gone too soon
- Malibu race car driver and Porsche fanatic Doug Baron killed in Camarillo car accident.
- Acclaimed Southern California chef Rainer Schwarz dies in solo car crash.
Entertainment and media news
- Actress Natasha Lyonne responds to reports she was escorted off a plane at LAX.
- BAFTA says review of racial slur scandal found ‘structural weaknesses’ but no malicious intent.
- NBA, college football announcer Mark Jones is leaving ESPN after 36 years.
- YouTube Premium is raising prices for the first time since 2023.
- ‘Charlie’s Angels’ soars to a golden milestone.
What else is going on
- Former Vice President Kamala Harris says she ‘might’ run for president in 2028.
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s San Francisco home was attacked with a Molotov cocktail.
- Artemis II astronauts safely splashed down Friday off the San Diego coast after their historic moon mission.
Must-read
Comedian Sheng Wang discusses how his second special “Purple” represents a major evolution from his 2022 debut, reflecting his growth from intimate clubs to touring major theaters nationwide.
Other meaty reads
- The new LACMA is divisive. It’s also ambitious, disorienting — and radically alive.
- Opinion: Wipe out a ‘civilization’? Minor stuff compared with what just happened in AI.
- Opinion: Pope Leo’s brave stance against Trump.
- Opinion: Book club skeptic? So was Roxane Gay. Here’s what converted her.
For your downtime
Going out
- Another libation, mi lord: Here’s how to have the most fun at the L.A. Renaissance Faire.
- Road tripping: It’s time to take a road trip to Carrizo Plain, which still blooms with spring colors.
- Movie review: ‘You, Me & Tuscany’ is an Italian rom-com fantasy, empty carbs but delicious.
Staying in
- Enjoying the comfort of reading: Here are the best book club picks for every type of reader.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for La Copine’s lemon polenta cake.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Timeless
A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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