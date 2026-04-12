Speed cameras are coming to Los Angeles. Where to expect them and what tickets will cost
Your morning catch-up: Speed cameras are coming to L.A., Rep. Eric Swalwell was accused of sexually assaulting a female staff member and more big stories
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The challenges of driving through Los Angeles streets are well known.
There are the seemingly increasing number of potholes that take a fair amount of time to remedy, the battle involving bike lane installation and, depending on the time of day, the chance of a vehicle maybe even getting caught up in a street takeover.
Another remedy or obstacle, depending on your viewpoint, is coming to the city in the form of speed cameras.
My colleague Karen Garcia chronicled the discussion about their use, when they will be installed, how they will be enforced and what infractions you might face.
Let’s take a look at some of her reporting.
Lights, camera, tickets
Late last month, L.A. city leaders approved the installation of 125 cameras throughout the city’s 15 districts, from the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro.
Installation is taking place from now until July.
The move is part of a five-year pilot program authorized by a 2023 bill designed to combat speeding and an alarming rise in traffic deaths.
The argument for the speed cameras
Traffic fatalities in Los Angeles declined from 2024 to 2025, but the number of deaths from accidents remains persistently high, according to a recent report by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.
Speed accounts for nearly one-third of all traffic fatalities, according to officials.
Roadway speed cameras have been proven to reduce speeding by 31% to 82% and fatal crashes by 53% to 71%, according to the Los Angeles Department of Transportation.
The statewide pilot program includes the cities of Los Angeles, San José, Oakland, Glendale, Long Beach and San Francisco.
Where are the cameras being installed?
Garcia put together a comprehensive list of affected streets that can be found in her article.
The cameras will be dotted throughout all the districts, from Glassell Park and Chinatown, through South Los Angeles, Koreatown, Playa Vista, Chatsworth and Lincoln Heights.
What are the fines and how do they work?
Once the cameras are operational, drivers will have a 60-day grace period before they’re fined for going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.
The cameras capture the speeding vehicle’s license plate, and the license plate data is used to identify the registered vehicle’s owner on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Violators will receive a notice of violation in the mail within 15 days.
The violation is similar to a parking ticket; it doesn’t count as points against the driver’s license.
If a driver other than the registered vehicle owner goes over the speed limit, the registered owner of the vehicle must foot the bill.
The penalty for violating the speed limit depends on how fast the driver is going.
The fines are:
- $50 for driving 11 to 15 mph over the speed limit.
- $100 for driving 16 to 25 mph over the speed limit.
- $200 for driving 26 mph or more over the speed limit.
- $500 for driving 100 mph over the speed limit. (Yes, this is correct.)
Payment plans and contest process
The L.A. Department of Transportation said a diversion program would be available for low-income recipients of violations to enroll in a payment plan or to perform community service in lieu of paying fines.
The vehicle’s registered owner is expected to receive a written notice of violation within 15 calendar days of the offense.
The recipient then has 30 calendar days to request a review and will receive results from that process in 60 days.
For more information, check out the full article.
The week’s biggest stories
Eric Swalwell’s sexual assault allegations
- Rep. Eric Swalwell was accused of sexually assaulting a female staff member and sending nude photos.
- The governor hopeful denies claims that he behaved inappropriately with young congressional staffers.
- Pressure grows for Swalwell to exit the governor’s race.
Coachella 2026
- Sabrina Carpenter brings her hits (and Susan Sarandon?) to Coachella.
- Here are the best photos from the festival.
Iran War
- U.S.-Iran direct talks begin in Pakistan as war’s fragile ceasefire holds.
- Pope Leo XIV blasts “delusion of omnipotence” fueling the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran.
ICE and immigration
- Department of Homeland Security advised immigrant children to self-deport until a California judge stepped in.
- A CSU Channel Islands professor was acquitted of assaulting U.S. agents during an immigration protest.
Southern California classics
- Grassroots Cinerama Dome campaign is on pause following an incident at the theater.
- In-N-Out owner says no to automated ordering.
What else is going on
- Gov. Gavin Newsom is reluctant to endorse a successor and break the gridlock in the governor’s race.
- An invasive nutria rodent plaguing California may have been deliberately released.
- A small plane crashed on Catalina Island; both aboard were killed.
- A mother is suing the district after her disabled 4-year-old son was found face down in a SoCal elementary school pool.
- Artemis II astronauts safely splashed down off the San Diego coast after their historic moon mission.
Must read
South Texas native and longtime NASA employee Edward González played a key role in helping get the space agency’s Artemis mission off the ground.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: Actress Halle Bailey shares her best Sunday, including ordering from Wingstop.
- Appreciating art: 17 must-see works of art at LACMA’s new David Geffen Galleries.
- A nice cup of Joe: Blank Street coffee startup lands on the West Coast.
- New food hot spot: Here’s everything to taste, see and know at L.A.’s major new food hall.
Staying in
- Enjoying the classics: Why the Octavia Butler page-turner “Parable of the Sower” is the ultimate book club pick.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for chocolate morning muffins.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
We met on Hinge and found out we had plenty in common. So before we knew it, we were sweating together during a first-date hot yoga class in Hollywood.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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