Have a book club? Here are 101 books to read next (and one ultimate pick)

What’s your favorite genre of books? Nonfiction is my go-to. There’s nothing better than cozying up to a good memoir or a thought-provoking history book.

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I’m currently listening to an audiobook called “Phases” from R&B singer Brandy. As I learn more about her experiences as a young Black girl making her way through the music industry and Hollywood in the ’90s, I find myself wishing I had someone other than my boyfriend to talk to about the book.

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That’s where a book club would come in handy. A group that comes together to dish about what everyone is reading, share their hot takes and opinions while also deepening community. If you’re part of a book club or hoping to start one, The Times has 101 best book club picks to choose from.

Clubs for every type of reader

My colleagues found the best books to read in groups that inspire a dialogue, have sparkling prose and unshakable narratives. They surveyed more than 200 luminaries in the book and journalism worlds to make this list, which includes 10 categories for every type of reader, whether you reach for literary fiction or romance.

Some of their top picks in the Wannabe Detectives category include “Devil in a Blue Dress” by Walter Mosley — the true king of Los Angeles crime fiction — and “Echo Park” by Michael Connelly, who once covered crime for the Los Angeles Times.

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“Devil in a Blue Dress” by Walter Mosley. (Atria)

For the Hopeless Romantics, Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” stands out. Before it became a popular TV series on Starz, Gabaldon’s novel asked the timeless question: Can a woman have one attractive husband per century as a treat? The answer is yes.

An Octavia Butler page turner

The Make Believers category features some popular titles such as Octavia Butler’s “Parable of the Sower.” It received the most votes from our survey, making it our Ultimate Book Club Pick . Published in 1993, the speculative novel is set in a dystopian 2024 and follows a teenage girl as she traverses the apocalypse. Now that we’ve lived through 2024, and Butler predicted our times with such accuracy, it’s no surprise that her novel is so beloved.

“Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler. (Grand Central)

A Thomas Pynchon book for everyone

Many consider him the best American writer since F. Scott Fitzgerald and with good reason. Thomas Pynchon’s catalog is so diverse that he has a book for every book club . While not all of them made our 101 list, one of his most popular novels, “Inherent Vice,” did. It is one of 10 titles in the Die-Hard Angelenos category. It was dismissed by some critics when it first came out. Now it’s regarded by many as the richest of his three California novels.

Book covers from author and novelist Thomas Pynchon. (Images from Harper; Penguin Classics; Penguin Press; Little, Brown)

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A books festival to remember

Speaking of books, the L.A. Times Festival of Books returns this weekend for its 31st year with 550 storytellers, nearly 100 panels and programming across USC’s campus.

It will feature a star-studded lineup including Lionel Richie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Larry David, Tina Knowles, Pat Benatar and dozens of other authors, actors and musicians.

New events debuting this year include Spotify’s Audiobook and Podcast Stage, film screenings and culinary demonstrations. General admission is free.

Today’s top stories

California Rep. Eric Swalwell waves to the crowd in February in Los Angeles. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Swalwell suspends his campaign

Embattled Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor on Sunday but continued to deny he sexually assaulted a former staff member.

California Republicans rejoiced over the scandal, but are split on the best GOP candidate for governor.

LAUSD and teachers union agreement

Tentative agreements between the LAUSD and two unions — the teachers and administrators — make it possible that a planned Tuesday strike could be averted.

If the strike happens, here’s where families can find free food, childcare and other help.

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Coachella 2026

What else is going on

I just got back from Europe. Anti-American sentiment is on the rise, writes columnist Robin Abcarian .

. Bye-bye, Eric. Swalwell needs to go, argues columnist George Skelton.

This morning’s must read

For your downtime

The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has reached an agreement to buy its Highland Park location. In 2024, the theater unveiled a restored neon marquee with the phrase, “In LA to stay!” It was intended as a symbolic statement after years of upheaval. (Angel Origgi / Bob Baker Marionette Theater)

Going out

Theater: Bob Baker Marionette Theater will make Highland Park its forever home.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater will make Highland Park its forever home. Art galleries: Everything to know about David Geffen Galleries as a new LACMA emerges.

Everything to know about David Geffen Galleries as a new LACMA emerges. Sound baths: Inside L.A.’s new wellness trend of super restful sound baths, where the beds are plush and the snoring is a compliment.

Staying in

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A question for you: Are you planning on leaving California for another state? If so, tell us why.

Kate says, “Heck no! The more people complain about California and wanting to leave, the more I want to stay. Seeing the local response to the January 2025 wildfires and the ICE raids over the summer, I have fallen even deeper in love with our area. It’s really hard to imagine leaving.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Sophia Peterson, left, and Ariana Pellegrini, of Los Angeles, dance as DJ Fifi plays at the DoLab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.