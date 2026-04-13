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Have a book club? Here are 101 books to read next (and one ultimate pick)

illustration of a diverse group of readers gathered in a cafe
(Illustration by Tara Jacoby / For The Times)

Your morning catch-up: Find your next great read, check out the 21 most memorable moments of Coachella’s first weekend and more big stories

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

What’s your favorite genre of books? Nonfiction is my go-to. There’s nothing better than cozying up to a good memoir or a thought-provoking history book.

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I’m currently listening to an audiobook called “Phases” from R&B singer Brandy. As I learn more about her experiences as a young Black girl making her way through the music industry and Hollywood in the ’90s, I find myself wishing I had someone other than my boyfriend to talk to about the book.

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That’s where a book club would come in handy. A group that comes together to dish about what everyone is reading, share their hot takes and opinions while also deepening community. If you’re part of a book club or hoping to start one, The Times has 101 best book club picks to choose from.

Clubs for every type of reader

My colleagues found the best books to read in groups that inspire a dialogue, have sparkling prose and unshakable narratives. They surveyed more than 200 luminaries in the book and journalism worlds to make this list, which includes 10 categories for every type of reader, whether you reach for literary fiction or romance.

Some of their top picks in the Wannabe Detectives category include “Devil in a Blue Dress” by Walter Mosley — the true king of Los Angeles crime fiction — and “Echo Park” by Michael Connelly, who once covered crime for the Los Angeles Times.

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Book cover of "Devil in a Blue Dress" by Walter Mosley
“Devil in a Blue Dress” by Walter Mosley.
(Atria)

For the Hopeless Romantics, Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” stands out. Before it became a popular TV series on Starz, Gabaldon’s novel asked the timeless question: Can a woman have one attractive husband per century as a treat? The answer is yes.

An Octavia Butler page turner

The Make Believers category features some popular titles such as Octavia Butler’s “Parable of the Sower.” It received the most votes from our survey, making it our Ultimate Book Club Pick. Published in 1993, the speculative novel is set in a dystopian 2024 and follows a teenage girl as she traverses the apocalypse. Now that we’ve lived through 2024, and Butler predicted our times with such accuracy, it’s no surprise that her novel is so beloved.

Book cover of "Parable of the Sower" by Octavia E. Butler
“Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler.
(Grand Central)

A Thomas Pynchon book for everyone

Many consider him the best American writer since F. Scott Fitzgerald and with good reason. Thomas Pynchon’s catalog is so diverse that he has a book for every book club. While not all of them made our 101 list, one of his most popular novels, “Inherent Vice,” did. It is one of 10 titles in the Die-Hard Angelenos category. It was dismissed by some critics when it first came out. Now it’s regarded by many as the richest of his three California novels.

Book covers from author and novelist Thomas Pynchon
Book covers from author and novelist Thomas Pynchon.
(Images from Harper; Penguin Classics; Penguin Press; Little, Brown)
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A books festival to remember

Speaking of books, the L.A. Times Festival of Books returns this weekend for its 31st year with 550 storytellers, nearly 100 panels and programming across USC’s campus.

It will feature a star-studded lineup including Lionel Richie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Larry David, Tina Knowles, Pat Benatar and dozens of other authors, actors and musicians.

New events debuting this year include Spotify’s Audiobook and Podcast Stage, film screenings and culinary demonstrations. General admission is free.

Today’s top stories

Eric Swalwell waves to the crowd
California Rep. Eric Swalwell waves to the crowd in February in Los Angeles.
(Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Swalwell suspends his campaign

  • Embattled Rep. Eric Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor on Sunday but continued to deny he sexually assaulted a former staff member.
  • California Republicans rejoiced over the scandal, but are split on the best GOP candidate for governor.

LAUSD and teachers union agreement

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Coachella 2026

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must read

VERNON, CA - April 08, 2026: After bottles of Tapatio hot sauce are filled and labeled, they continue down a conveyer to be boxed at the Tapatio manufacturing facility on Wednesday, April 8, 2026 in Vernon, CA. The hot sauce company was recently acquired by Dallas-based private investment firm, Highlander Partners. The acquisition was part of broad efforts to help the company find national success. The company was founded in 1971 by Jose-Luis Saavedra, a Mexican immigrant who launched the brand out of his family's Maywood home. The company was completely family-owned before this acquisition. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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The tale of L.A.’s iconic hot sauce and how Ozempic is making it even hotter

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For your downtime

The neon marquee of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater features a character with a trumpet.
The Bob Baker Marionette Theater has reached an agreement to buy its Highland Park location. In 2024, the theater unveiled a restored neon marquee with the phrase, “In LA to stay!” It was intended as a symbolic statement after years of upheaval.
(Angel Origgi / Bob Baker Marionette Theater)

Going out

Staying in

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A question for you: Are you planning on leaving California for another state? If so, tell us why.

Kate says, “Heck no! The more people complain about California and wanting to leave, the more I want to stay. Seeing the local response to the January 2025 wildfires and the ICE raids over the summer, I have fallen even deeper in love with our area. It’s really hard to imagine leaving.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Two women dance as a DJ plays during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Sophia Peterson, left, and Ariana Pellegrini, of Los Angeles, dance as DJ Fifi plays at the DoLab during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Christina House at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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