A Tejano tries King Taco for the first time

L.A. Times photography fellow Ronaldo Bolaños is still learning the city, so that’s why the Dallas native asked me a question only a newcomer would ask:

Is King Taco worth it?

We were near the legendary chain’s massive location in East Los Angeles off the 710 and 60 after walking around the Eastside on assignment for a few hours. He knew about King Taco’s historical significance — it wasn’t just L.A.’s first taco chain, it also established taco trucks as an industry — but had also heard whispers that it was as overrated as In-N-Out.

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I figured we might as well stop by the mother ship.

The line wasn’t too long on a Tuesday afternoon — mostly Dodgers fans loading up before the game. I explained to Bolaños that the best time to see King Taco in its full glory is on weekend nights, when the line never seems to end and things get so busy that they set up a lonchera in the parking lot.

I went with an al pastor quesadilla; Bolaños scarfed down two carne asada and two al pastor tacos. We began to talk about his time in L.A.

What I wasn’t expecting was a lesson in how great we got it here… from him.

Bolaños is the proud Tejano son of two immigrants from the Mexican state of Guanajuato, but the 24-year-old admitted to being fascinated with Los Angeles for years, citing two 90s-era cinematic classics, “Mi Familia” and “Blood In Blood Out,” he saw while at the University of Texas at Arlington.

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L.A. “was always this mecca of what it means to be Mexican American,” Bolaños said. “But being here, it does feel like being a foreigner... It’s still Mexican. But it’s not what I grew up with.”

Unapologetically Chicano

He said what has been most interesting is the lack of code switching among Mexican Americans. Back home, “I start getting a certain accent when I talk to older white people. It’s a big thing — the ‘Yes ma’ams,’ the ‘No ma’ams,’ the ‘Bless your hearts.’ Versus here, people are unapologetically Mexican. Unapologetically Chicano.”

King Taco’s crackling PA system kept announcing orders. “I feel like people don’t realize how special that is.”

“Or little programs,” he continued, referring to after-school activities and other programs we saw around the east side.

“You wouldn’t have that in Dallas?” I asked.

“They’d say, ‘That’s the communist California for you,’” Bolaños replied with a sad laugh. “I think people here take for granted how much la lucha [the Mexican American civil rights movement] helped them. Back home, we’re very much still in la lucha.”

He took a sip from his large horchata.

“And so it’s hard sometimes when I hear Mexican Americans in California complain about how hard things are. And I’m like, ‘Brother, come to the South.’ Do you even know about Mississippi Mexicans? Do you even know about the Mexicans in Arkansas?”

The Mexican American dream

I asked what’s the King Taco of Dallas. He mentioned Taquería El Paisano — “it’s best at 4 a.m....te echas como cinco o seis [you eat like five or six]” — along with Chilangos Tacos and Cesar’s Tacos.

“But nothing at this level,” Bolaños added. A plaque dedicated to King Taco founder Raul O. Martínez stood nearby. He pointed at the napkins before us with the chain’s curvy logo. “I’ve never seen a taqueria with a taco app. I think that’s the Mexican American dream.”

I countered that some people — not me — think King Taco passed its peak long ago. Bolaños looked at me as if I had suggested we eat at Taco Bell.

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“You don’t realize how special, how lucky you guys have it. King Taco is such a unicorn.”

Out of the mouth of babes, indeed. Hear that, L.A.? Love your landmarks. Otherwise, they’ll end up like Taix.

Today’s top stories

Former California gubernatorial candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks to the audience during a town hall meeting in Sacramento on April 7. (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)

How Rep. Swalwell cultivated power in Sacramento

Explosive allegations that Swalwell sexually assaulted a former staffer and acted inappropriately with other women prompted his exit from the governor’s race and resignation from Congress.

Democratic leaders and the groups who backed him — including labor unions and interest groups — now face scrutiny over whether they missed red flags or ignored warnings about his rumored behavior.

Mayor Bass’ new plan for addressing climate change

Bass’ Climate Action Plan calls for doubling local solar power in Los Angeles by 2030 and reducing the use of fossil fuels in buildings and city buses.

calls for doubling local solar power in Los Angeles by 2030 and reducing the use of fossil fuels in buildings and city buses. The city is also working toward a goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2045.

A marine heatwave is simmering the Pacific Ocean

An extreme marine heat wave in the Pacific Ocean off California is breaking daily temperature records, with scientists warning the deep, persistent system could affect coastal weather and ecosystems for months.

The warming ocean could produce a humid, stormy summer with reduced fog, increased hurricane risk and tropical conditions that stress public health and can increase wildfire.

What else is going on

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There’s a wide gap between rumor and fact. That’s where Eric Swalwell lurked, argues columnist Mark Z. Barabak.

This morning’s must read

Another must read

Anti-Latino hate crimes reached a record high in 2025.

For your downtime

(Los Angeles Times photo illustration; photographs by Danielle Dorsey)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: Are you planning on leaving California for another state? If so, tell us why.

Debra says, “I thought I wanted to retire in a cooler state so my husband and I moved to Washington state in 2016. We tried — we lived there for 6 years. I hated it — the weather, the people, the roads, the drivers, everything. I guess I am a Cali girl at heart — we moved back to California in 2022. Despite the financial hardship the move entailed, we are much happier here.”

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Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

John Ayala embraces resident Lori C. Murphy during his final shift in Mount Washington after 42 years delivering mail in the neighborhood. (Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Ronaldo Bolaños in the Mount Washington neighborhood where USPS postal carrier John Ayala carried out his final shift. He retired after 42 years, and hundreds showed up to his farewell party.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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