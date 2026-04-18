The secret weapon to fight GLP-1 induced taste loss: fiery Tapatío?

Tapatío, that spicy red sauce born in Southern California, always makes me think about Saturday afternoons at the old San Pedro Fish Market, where I would splash it on shrimp sauteed in Cajun spices, served with huge chunks of potatoes and foot-long garlic bread.

Tapatío enhanced those already rich flavors with a garlicky, peppery kick.

The Vernon-based company has an army of local fans like me, who love dousing it on popcorn and fried chicken , french fries, breakfast burritos and more.

That versatility made the brand irresistible to Highlander Partners, a Dallas private investment firm that brought Tapatío earlier this year, as reported by my colleague Itzel Luna. The terms of the deal were not made public.

Advertisement

A surprising reason behind the purchase: Highlander said it was specifically targeting a growing base of GLP-1 users looking to invigorate taste buds dulled by the weight loss medicine.

Here’s what we learned about the connection between Tapatío and the hugely popular GLP-1 drugs.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Advertisement

What did Highlander say?

The company’s new chairman, Jeff Partridge, said the purchase was driven by the aim to capitalize on the growing appetite for more heat to splash on proteins.

“Whether it’s GLP-1 or desire for proteins, Tapatío and hot sauces enhance that experience,” he told The Times. “Consumers are increasingly seeking flavors.”

What is the rate of usage of GLP-1s?

KFF, a policy research and healthcare polling organization, reported in November that roughly 12% of U.S. adults are using a GLP-1 , such as Ozempic or Wegovy “to lose weight or treat a chronic condition.”

Rand, a nonprofit research organization, said in August 2025 that prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs have tripled since 2020 .

What do GLP-1s do?

GLP-1s operate in various ways, said Dr. Elizabeth A. Jacobs, professor and chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC Riverside School of Medicine.

“They slow your gut and work within the brain to make you not want to eat as much and make you feel satisfied,” she said. “Those are the two main ways in which they work along with a few other ways too.”

Advertisement

Jacobs said the main goal is to lessen a person’s desire to eat.

“You’re just not as hungry and driven toward it,” she said, “and also your food usually moves less quickly through your stomach and your GI tract, which makes you feel more sated.”

Do GLP-1s have a taste-dulling effect that Tapatío’s new owner is banking on?

A semaglutide-related loss of taste isn’t a symptom endocrinologists have observed in their own patients at USC’s Keck Medicine, a spokesperson wrote.

USC shared a study that showed the opposite, in which 30 women with polycystic ovary syndrome using a GLP-1 became more sensitive to basic tastes, such as bitterness and sweetness .

Jacobs added, “It’s not commonly known in the physician’s world, where we prescribe them, that it could alter taste,” she said.

However, she pointed to a University of Pennsylvania study showing that GLP-1s “significantly [depresses] the perception of all five basic taste qualities.”

Dr. Eduardo Grunvald, an obesity physician at UC San Diego, said taste loss isn’t a side effect, but a “normal way these medicines work.”

“Using these drugs puts you in a perpetual state of fullness and that will dampen your reward and taste center and that’s why people kind of lose that reward,” he said.

Advertisement

Grunvald said he’s had patients who lost desire for their favorite processed foods and began craving previously less-consumed fish and broccoli.

“The processed food doesn’t have the same taste to them, but over time that tends to lessen,” Grunvald said. “The change in taste is strongest in those just beginning.”

Not to worry, Grunvald said, GLP-1 users will likely regain their entire, older sense of taste if they decide to drop the drugs.

“I was surprised to hear the Tapatío aspect of this,” he said. “I guess that’s one way to handle taste loss.”

The week’s biggest stories

(Vahid Salemi / Associated Press)

Trump administration policies and reactions

Advertisement

Grand openings and test runs

LAX’s long-awaited train to hit the rails as testing begins.

Inside LACMA’s lavish opening gala for the David Geffen Galleries with George Lucas, Ed Ruscha and Jeff Koons.

Crime, courts and policing

Election season

Entertainment news

What else is going on

Must reads

Other meaty reads

Advertisement

For your downtime

(William Liang/For The Times)

Going out

See you at the festival: Festival of Books 2026: James Rainey, Kevinisha Walker, Andrew J. Campa and Hugo Martín of the Essential California newsletter will take the stage Sunday.

Festival of Books 2026: James Rainey, Kevinisha Walker, Andrew J. Campa and Hugo Martín of the Essential California newsletter will take the stage Sunday. A warm welcome: Author S.A. Cosby is the king of Southern noir and he’s coming to town.

Author S.A. Cosby is the king of Southern noir and he’s coming to town. Status symbol: L.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 Freeway.



Staying in

L.A. Timeless

A selection of the very best reads from The Times’ 143-year archive.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.