The secret weapon to fight GLP-1 induced taste loss: fiery Tapatío?
Your morning catch-up: Dallas private investment firm Highlander Partners is betting on Tapatío, outlines of a peace deal emerge with major concessions to Iran and more big stories
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Tapatío, that spicy red sauce born in Southern California, always makes me think about Saturday afternoons at the old San Pedro Fish Market, where I would splash it on shrimp sauteed in Cajun spices, served with huge chunks of potatoes and foot-long garlic bread.
Tapatío enhanced those already rich flavors with a garlicky, peppery kick.
The Vernon-based company has an army of local fans like me, who love dousing it on popcorn and fried chicken, french fries, breakfast burritos and more.
That versatility made the brand irresistible to Highlander Partners, a Dallas private investment firm that brought Tapatío earlier this year, as reported by my colleague Itzel Luna. The terms of the deal were not made public.
A surprising reason behind the purchase: Highlander said it was specifically targeting a growing base of GLP-1 users looking to invigorate taste buds dulled by the weight loss medicine.
Here’s what we learned about the connection between Tapatío and the hugely popular GLP-1 drugs.
What did Highlander say?
The company’s new chairman, Jeff Partridge, said the purchase was driven by the aim to capitalize on the growing appetite for more heat to splash on proteins.
“Whether it’s GLP-1 or desire for proteins, Tapatío and hot sauces enhance that experience,” he told The Times. “Consumers are increasingly seeking flavors.”
What is the rate of usage of GLP-1s?
KFF, a policy research and healthcare polling organization, reported in November that roughly 12% of U.S. adults are using a GLP-1, such as Ozempic or Wegovy “to lose weight or treat a chronic condition.”
Rand, a nonprofit research organization, said in August 2025 that prescriptions for GLP-1 drugs have tripled since 2020.
What do GLP-1s do?
GLP-1s operate in various ways, said Dr. Elizabeth A. Jacobs, professor and chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at the UC Riverside School of Medicine.
“They slow your gut and work within the brain to make you not want to eat as much and make you feel satisfied,” she said. “Those are the two main ways in which they work along with a few other ways too.”
Jacobs said the main goal is to lessen a person’s desire to eat.
“You’re just not as hungry and driven toward it,” she said, “and also your food usually moves less quickly through your stomach and your GI tract, which makes you feel more sated.”
Do GLP-1s have a taste-dulling effect that Tapatío’s new owner is banking on?
A semaglutide-related loss of taste isn’t a symptom endocrinologists have observed in their own patients at USC’s Keck Medicine, a spokesperson wrote.
USC shared a study that showed the opposite, in which 30 women with polycystic ovary syndrome using a GLP-1 became more sensitive to basic tastes, such as bitterness and sweetness.
Jacobs added, “It’s not commonly known in the physician’s world, where we prescribe them, that it could alter taste,” she said.
However, she pointed to a University of Pennsylvania study showing that GLP-1s “significantly [depresses] the perception of all five basic taste qualities.”
Dr. Eduardo Grunvald, an obesity physician at UC San Diego, said taste loss isn’t a side effect, but a “normal way these medicines work.”
“Using these drugs puts you in a perpetual state of fullness and that will dampen your reward and taste center and that’s why people kind of lose that reward,” he said.
Grunvald said he’s had patients who lost desire for their favorite processed foods and began craving previously less-consumed fish and broccoli.
“The processed food doesn’t have the same taste to them, but over time that tends to lessen,” Grunvald said. “The change in taste is strongest in those just beginning.”
Not to worry, Grunvald said, GLP-1 users will likely regain their entire, older sense of taste if they decide to drop the drugs.
“I was surprised to hear the Tapatío aspect of this,” he said. “I guess that’s one way to handle taste loss.”
The week’s biggest stories
Trump administration policies and reactions
- Outlines of a deal emerge with major concessions to Iran.
- Secretary of War Pete Hegseth recites ‘Pulp Fiction’ speech at Pentagon prayer service.
- California plaintiff in lawsuit challenging immigration raids arrested by ICE.
Grand openings and test runs
- LAX’s long-awaited train to hit the rails as testing begins.
- Inside LACMA’s lavish opening gala for the David Geffen Galleries with George Lucas, Ed Ruscha and Jeff Koons.
Crime, courts and policing
- New details emerge about singer D4vd’s arrest in the killing of teenage girl.
- 1,200% jump in kratom-related calls to poison control centers in last decade, analysis shows.
- Nurse who downed at least 14 tequila shots wins $300,000 in lawsuit against cruise line.
Election season
- Meet the candidates running for California governor in 2026.
- Powerful California institutions backed Rep. Eric Swalwell’s rise. Now they’re facing questions.
- Former Trump lawyer John Eastman disbarred for trying to overturn 2020 election.
Entertainment news
- Live Nation is supporting two California bills to lower prices. Can fans trust it?
- Actress Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child: ‘It’s such a privilege and a miracle.’
- Actor Christopher Meloni reacts to ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ cancellation: ‘It was a great ride.’
What else is going on
- The truth about business in California — the Golden State hasn’t lost its luster.
- If you shop at Trader Joe’s, it may owe you $100.
- Why a trailblazing cheese store is closing in downtown L.A.
- Owl sighting in Redondo Beach sparks public service announcement.
Must reads
For Mount Washington residents, John Ayala’s departure represents the end of an era when mail delivery came with a side of conversation.
Other meaty reads
- California was warned of shocking hospice fraud. Inaction allowed scams to continue.
- His wild, theme park-style home in L.A. is full of joy. It even has a Disneyland room.
- Opinion: Debunking five myths of the American tax system.
- Opinion: Trump’s empty bluster worked until he took on the pope and Iran
For your downtime
Going out
- See you at the festival: Festival of Books 2026: James Rainey, Kevinisha Walker, Andrew J. Campa and Hugo Martín of the Essential California newsletter will take the stage Sunday.
- A warm welcome: Author S.A. Cosby is the king of Southern noir and he’s coming to town.
- Status symbol: L.A.’s unofficial Statue of Liberty is a Fashion Nova billboard off the 10 Freeway.
Staying in
- More books: Here’s this week’s bestsellers.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Curry Boys BBQ’s curry queso.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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