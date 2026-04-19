It’s not all bad news for restaurants. Here are some fresh and favorite food haunts to try
Your morning catch-up: Our Food team has some amazing recommendations for new favorites and old haunts, nine things to know about this weekend’s L.A. Times Festival of Books and more big stories.
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Much of the news dominating the local restaurant scene has focused on sadness.
Two Los Angeles icons, Cole’s French Dip and Echo Park’s Taix restaurant, closed after more than 215 combined years of service.
It’s easy to be down and not necessarily want to go out.
Fortunately, our Food team, led by senior editor Danielle Dorsey, has some amazing recommendations for new favorites and old haunts that will fill your stomach and lift your spirits.
This month’s highlighted selections include locales from Altadena and Echo Park to Malibu and Westwood that the team feels are all worth your time.
Let’s take a look at a few of their selections.
Duke’s (Malibu)
The iconic restaurant along PCH was on the heels of reopening after the Pacific Palisades fire last February when heavy rain caused mudslides that led to flooding and extensive damage.
Fourteen months later, Duke’s Malibu is open with significant renovations and limited lunch and dinner menus featuring Hawaiian-influenced seafood staples such as crispy coconut shrimp, Korean sticky ribs and hula pie.
As the restaurant celebrates 30 years in operation, plans are underway for an anniversary party this summer.
Golden Leaf Restaurant (San Gabriel)
A Taiwanese restaurant in San Gabriel was forced to remove stinky tofu, a popular, culturally significant dish, from its menu after repeated complaints from residential neighbors and fines from the city.
City officials have encouraged Golden Leaf restaurant to install an expensive filter to address the pungent smell, though owners insist that none of their immediate shopping center neighbors have complained about the odor.
Supporters launched a Change.org petition last summer backing the preparation of the dish.
Hoja Blanca (Palm Springs)
If you’re heading to Coachella today, it’s worth making a detour for this weekly pop-up at a sleek Palm Springs bar.
From married couple Omar Limon and Blanca Flores Torres, with help from Omar’s brother Arnold Limon, Hoja Blanca offers a playful take on modern Mexican food with dishes such as quesabirria tacos, esquites with cauliflower and a tetela topped with pork belly, all served alongside Bryan Jimenez’s classic cocktails.
Meymuni Cafe (Rancho Park)
As war unfolds in Iran and neighboring countries, L.A.’s Persian community has found comfort and support at restaurants such as Meymuni, a modern Persian cafe that offers free tea and cookies to diners, many of whom stop by after related protests at the nearby Federal Building.
The cafe opened in 2025 with barbari bread and lavash wrap sandwiches, tahini-date shakes and chai lattes, plus a full slate of events aimed at uplifting the local Persian community.
NADC Burger (Westwood)
The rapidly expanding smashburger chain from Pasta Bar and Sushi by Scratch Restaurants chef Phillip Frankland Lee has opened its first L.A. location in Westwood Village, with plans to open additional locations in the city.
The signature burger at NADC — an acronym for “not a damn chance” — features two Wagyu patties, American cheese, grilled onions, jalapeños, pickles and a house sauce, with beef tallow fries and brown butter chocolate chip cookies rounding out the short menu.
Roshona Bilash (Larchmont)
After stepping away from the kitchen for decades, Abul Ibrahim has opened a quick-service restaurant in Melrose Hill that celebrates the Bangladeshi flavors he grew up with.
Roshona Bilash, which translates to “luxurious taste,” features Bengali classics such as bone marrow nihari, rice pilafs and meats and breads cooked in a clay oven, with plans to expand with regional specialties such as seafood dishes popular along the Bangladesh coast.
Check out the full list here.
The week’s biggest stories
Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
- 9 things to know about this weekend’s L.A. Times Festival of Books.
- The festival lineup features Lionel Richie, Sarah Jessica Parker, Larry David, Roxane Gay and more.
- L.A. Times Book Prize honorees toast to writing’s political power: “When people rise, empires always fall.”
California living
- Trader Joe’s may owe you $100.
- Gas prices push Uber and Lyft drivers off the road.
- State urges mpox vaccination after more severe strain detected in San Francisco.
- How gangs connected to India are terrorizing a California immigrant community.
- Nurse who downed at least 14 tequila shots wins $300,000 in lawsuit against cruise line.
Crime, courts and policing
- Teen on electric motorcycle hits 81-year-old, leaves him fighting for his life.
- New details emerge about the arrest of singer D4vd in the killing of teenage girl.
- They dressed like a bear and damaged a Rolls-Royce in an audacious insurance scheme.
Entertainment and media news
- Judge blocks Nexstar-Tegna deal, throwing $6.2-billion merger into doubt.
- “Suite Life” alum Dylan Sprouse tackled trespasser at his L.A. home.
- Why singer Meghan Trainor just canceled her entire tour.
What else is going on
- Mexico’s Sheinbaum travels to Barcelona for “progressive” confab, tension-easing talks with Spain.
- Crews make progress on Vista fire in Lake Elsinore.
- Why Gatorade is ditching athletes as its core market.
Must reads
The proprietor of Los Angeles’ legendary Clifton’s has given up on reopening the shuttered venue.
Other meaty reads
- Inaction allowed scams to continue as California was warned of shocking hospice fraud.
- She’s a Hollywood housekeeper with a side job: cleaning the trashed streets of her own neighborhood.
- Is he ‘The Venice Karen’ or crusader for a better community? L.A. may soon decide.
- Meet the LAUSD veteran who leads the principals union.
- Opinion: Stop trying to keep Roki Sasaki in the starting rotation. He belongs in the bullpen.
- Opinion: Trump’s empty bluster worked until he took on the pope and Iran.
For your downtime
Going out
- Sunday Funday: “Hacks” co-creator Paul W. Downs shares his ideal weekend, including sandwiches in Larchmont Village.
- Coachella 2026: The best photos from the festival.
- Bang for your buck: L.A.’s new must-try tasting menu is less than $100 at this tiny French restaurant.
- Truly vegging: 10 fantastic vegan and vegetarian sandwiches to try in L.A.
Staying in
- Love of a good read: 101 best book club picks for every type of reader.
- Television review: Feuding couples and class clashes fuel climactic Season 2 of ‘Beef.’
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for chocolate morning muffins.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
L.A. Affairs
Get wrapped up in tantalizing stories about dating, relationships and marriage.
I put myself back out there after my breakup. So I was on a first date in Burbank with a new guy when the unexpected happened.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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