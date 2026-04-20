Home burglaries are increasing in the Valley, with numerous break-ins near Ventura Boulevard

Police respond to a report of a burglary in the 3100 block of Lake Hollywood Drive on Sunday morning.

Nine homes across the San Fernando Valley have been targeted in burglaries over the last week, including an incident where “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” star Dylan Sprouse encountered a trespasser at his Hollywood Hills home Friday.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Sources familiar with the incident told The Times that Sprouse tackled a man on the lawn near his home after his wife spotted “the creepy guy.”

Advertisement

The most recent burglary occurred Sunday morning when Los Angeles police responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the Hollywood Hills. That incident came after authorities said burglars got away with high-value items such as jewelry and cash Saturday night at a home in Toluca Lake.

These incidents are part of a larger break-in problem that has shaken up San Fernando Valley residents over the last year.

Some residents said last summer they were afraid and angry after “American Idol” music supervisor Robin Kaye and her rock musician husband, Tom DeLuca, were killed in their Encino home by an intruder.

Advertisement

What officials are doing about it

The latest in the string of recent burglaries happened after Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Friday that she had directed the Los Angeles Police Department to increase patrols along Ventura Boulevard .

Four of the previous burglaries occurred within two miles of Ventura Boulevard, with one other occurring about 3½ miles away.

In addition to extra patrols, the LAPD is deploying more vehicles in high-visibility locations; using mobile license plate readers around high-risk burglary areas; using air support to conduct patrols; holding weekly burglary meetings with detectives; and collaborating with specialized divisions such as the Robbery Homicide Division and the Commercial Crimes Division “to investigate high-value loss burglaries” as part of Bass’ directive .

Who could be behind the burglaries

Although police have not determined whether the recent burglaries are connected, they said organized burglary crews are systematically targeting homes for luxury goods and surveilling properties beforehand with hidden cameras, my colleagues Tracy Brown and Ron-Gong Lin II report.

Several alleged South L.A. gang members were arrested in August after being accused of burglarizing nearly 100 homes and businesses, mostly on the city’s Westside.

They were believed to be part of a group that called itself the “Rich Rollin’ Burglary Crew,” which focused on seizing high-end jewelry, purses and guns, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said last year.

Advertisement

In a meeting last summer with the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Assn., McDonnell said there were two main groups targeting homes in the Encino area: crews from South America — whose members come on a 90-day visa — and from South Los Angeles.

Some South L.A. crews may target homes based on what residents display on social media, he warned.

“You’re showing off Rolexes, fancy bags, fancy cars, this kind of stuff. You make yourself a target,” he said at the meeting.

Today’s top stories

The timing of the spread of the subvariant, nicknamed Cicada, underscores that COVID has lately morphed into more of a summer disease in California. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

A new COVID subvariant is on the rise

A highly mutated COVID-19 strain is circulating in California — raising concerns that disease activity could rise heading into the summer.

The emergence of the new strain comes amid broader uneasiness about COVID vaccination rates among seniors, who are especially susceptible to the virus.

Weather in SoCal this week

Rain is expected to hit Southern California, enough to create slippery conditions for the Tuesday afternoon commute in Los Angeles County.

Gusty winds are expected in the mountains and deserts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties — enough to down tree limbs and trees and make driving high-profile vehicles difficult.

Advertisement

A wildlife coexistence program in California

A mama bear’s death in Monrovia sparked public outcry and prompted state lawmakers to consider legislation mandating nonlethal solutions to human-wildlife conflicts.

Senate Bill 1135 would establish the Wildlife Coexistence Program, providing public education, technical assistance, and nonlethal deterrents such as barriers and noise machines.

What else is going on

California Democrats caught a huge break with Eric Swalwell’s sexual assault scandal, argues columnist George Skelton .

. Rick Monday saved an American flag in 1976. Here’s why the moment resonates 50 years later, writes columnist Bill Shaikin .

. Columnist Robin Abcarian asks, why have so many men failed to learn the lessons of MeToo?

This morning’s must-read

Another must-read

Cuba’s collapse: From Obama’s historic opening to Trump’s crippling embargo.

For your downtime

Signature bowls from Urban Comfort Foods in Carson, which embraces African diaspora cuisine. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )

Going out

Restaurants: Chipotle who? Your newest build-your-own-bowl obsession just opened in Carson.

Chipotle who? Your newest build-your-own-bowl obsession just opened in Carson. Museums: A new Hogwarts Express experience will let you live out your “Harry Potter” dreams aboard a real moving train at the Southern California Railway Museum.

Advertisement

Staying in

A question for you: Are you planning on leaving California for another state? If so, tell us why.

Cissy says, “After building our ‘dream house’ in San Diego, we left in 2018 for a small coastal town in Washington and we’re glad of it everyday. I love the rivers and the rains, the eagles and the deer, the strong volunteer spirit of neighbors who know each other. I still love Cali for the innovative spirit and its beauty but as an older person, this quiet environment suits me better. And half of my wonderful neighbors are from California.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Blair Underwood in the Los Angeles Times Portrait Studio at the Festival of Books in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Myung J. Chun at the L.A. Times Festival of Books, aka the “Coachella of books.”

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.