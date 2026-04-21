‘Forever chemicals’ are used on California farms. Should we be worried?

Workers at a farm in Firebaugh, Calif. A state bill seeks to ban “forever chemicals” from use in pesticides on California farms.

California has banned PFAS from a variety of products — including clothing, bedding, makeup and shaving cream — out of concern that the family of toxic chemicals can be harmful to humans and the environment.

Now, state lawmakers have taken up a proposed law to ban the “forever chemicals” from use in farm pesticides, after research recently showed that nearly two-fifths of conventionally grown fruits and vegetables tested by California regulators have residues of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances).

At issue: Should the state continue to allow the chemicals in pesticides, as long as they remain in low concentrations deemed safe by the federal government? Or should they be banned entirely because of the concern that cumulative exposure threatens public health?

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Assemblymember Nick Schultz (D-Burbank) embraces what he believes is the more cautious view in Assembly Bill 1603, which would prohibit the manufacture, sale and use of PFAS-laden pesticides beginning in 2035.

How much of our produce has PFAS?

So far “PFAS pesticides have largely been used in California with no limitations, and we’re only just beginning to understand the long-lasting effects of these pesticides,” said Varun Subramaniam, a co-author of the report that found PFAS residue on 37% of California produce. “As the bread basket of the United States, residues that are found on produce grown in California will spread across the nation.”

Schultz’s proposed law faces opposition from a variety of farming organizations, which argue, among other things, that PFAS are more stable and less dangerous than alternatives. They also say the California law would put them at a disadvantage to growers in other states and countries. They point to regulations the state Department of Pesticide Regulation already has in place, which the agency argues are sufficient to protect consumers.

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“A detection [of PFAS] alone does not indicate a health concern,” the Department of Pesticide Regulation states on a bulletin on its website. “Tolerance levels represent the scientifically established threshold for safety. California’s residue monitoring consistently shows very low levels of pesticide residues. In 2023, of the 1,059 produce samples labeled as ‘grown in California,’ 99% had residues below U.S. EPA tolerance levels.”

Schultz and his supporters, including Subramaniam of the Environmental Working Group, said the EPA and state pesticide agency have not examined the health effects adequately. They note that PFAS have been linked to altered immune thyroid function, liver and kidney disease, limited reproductive development, cancer and other ailments.

Do fruits, vegetables and whole grains with PFAS pose a health risk?

Subramaniam said the EPA “frequently waives reporting requirements for immunotoxicity data when PFAS pesticides are first registered,” adding, “this results in key health issues — like suppressed responses to infection — being overlooked when setting limits.”

The concern about health effects may have gained momentum this week, when research from USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center suggested that a diet rich in fruit, vegetables and whole grains actually put nonsmoking Americans under the age of 50 at greater risk of developing lung cancer.

“While these food groups are presumed to have good health benefits, there is an emerging, under-appreciated literature that produce-based whole foods often contain high pesticide/herbicide contaminants,” the paper said. The researchers did not single out PFAS but they acknowledged the finding was counterintuitive and called for further investigation.

Today’s top stories

California gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra speaks during a campaign event in Los Angeles in April. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

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The wildly unpredictable governor’s race

Xavier Becerra surged in a governor’s race poll after former Rep. Eric Swalwell bowed out due to sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

Becerra surged to 13%, tying with billionaire Tom Steyer, as party leaders warned that too many Democrats could prevent any from reaching the November general election.

Rainstorm and fierce winds strike California

A storm is hitting California late in the wet season, bringing rain to the north and snow to the Sierra Nevada.

Los Angeles is expected to receive light rain in time for the Tuesday afternoon commute.

California’s newest solar project

A new solar project in Kern County will help power the essential Edmonston Pumping Plant, which connects water to 27 million people in Southern California.

The 105-megawatt Pastoria Solar Project is the largest renewable energy project ever contracted by the California Department of Water Resources.

What else is going on

Singer D4vd was charged with murder in the slaying of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

An L.A. girl’s death raises questions about the darkest side of bullying at school.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass offers a hold-the-line budget, with no layoffs and few big increases.

A new lawsuit alleges Uber is violating drivers’ rights. Here’s how.

Michelle Pfeiffer redefines the role of grandma on the small screen, with a full life and glamourous style, writes culture critic Mary McNamara .

. An oil company joins with the Trump administration to bully California over offshore drilling, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik.

This morning’s must-read

For your downtime

(Irina Selaru / For The Times)

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Going out

Staying in

A question for you: Are you planning on leaving California for another state? If so, tell us why.

Ellen says, “As a physician, I decided to try out working in California as there were more 4 day work week jobs there than in Texas. Ended up working for a Federally Qualified Health Center in Compton. While I enjoyed living in northern Long Beach (rented) and commuting to the clinic was ok, ultimately I decided it was too expensive to get real estate in California ... So I am back in the piney woods of northeast Texas where we have more rain and it is beautiful ... I do miss the more liberal politics though.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Children play on top of an “almendrón” on a busy street in Havana in March. (Natalia Favre / For The Times)

Today’s photo is from Times contributor Natalia Favre in central Havana, Cuba, which has spiraled into an economic crisis after President Trump’s crippling embargo.

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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