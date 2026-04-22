Armageddon! Fiasco! Disarray! Is California politics really a total disaster?

When it comes to historic artifacts of California political dysfunction, it’s hard to beat the Los Angeles Times front page of Aug. 10, 2003.

It was the filing deadline for candidates seeking to replace Gov. Gray Davis amid the recall race, and Page 1 was dominated by mug shots of many of the 158 candidates, from sober politicians to front-runner Arnold Schwarzenegger to so many randos including “Diff’rent Strokes” actor Gary Coleman, porn magnate Larry Flynt and watermelon-smashing comedian Gallagher.

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But to me, the circus really came to town a few months later in the closing days of the campaign. That front page showed a confident Schwarzenegger striding on the campaign trail next to a bold headline that read: “Acting like he has it in the bag.” There was just one problem. Below the photo was another headline that would blow up the campaign: “Women say Schwarzenegger groped, humiliated them.”

How a political tsunami drove me to empty a vat of pretzels

The Times investigation behind that headline quoted women accusing the “Terminator” actor of sexual harassment. It became the political tsunami that followed the political earthquake, scrambling any pundit predictions. Some readers canceled their subscriptions , saying it was unfair that The Times dropped the investigation so close to election day.

It was a stressful time in the newsroom. I remember working through that entire last weekend of the campaign, grabbing handfuls of Trader Joe’s peanut butter-filled pretzels from a podmate’s giant vat until they were all gone and the city desk was a sea of salt grains.

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The recall ended with the result many polls had predicted for a while. Schwarzenegger won. Voters wanted change.

2003 front pages during California recall (Los Angeles Times)

A study of the scandal later produced by the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University quoted some experts as saying Schwarzenegger might have actually benefited from the Times investigation because it allowed him to grapple with a crisis in real time and explain himself. Maybe. But John Carroll, the editor who published it, said the most important thing is that Californians knew what The Times knew before election day.

“Most of those who cast ballots were glad to know about the allegations, believing voters make their best decisions when they have all of the facts.”

A new race, a new scandal

Those crazy days 23 years ago recently came to mind as California finds itself again at the center of political uproar. Investigative reporting about alleged sexual misconduct -- this time by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN -- brought down Rep. Eric Swalwell, one of the leading Democrats in the race to replace Gavin Newsom. The news further scrambled the Democratic primary, and the verdict from the national political press was swift: “ California’s Blue Armageddon ”; “Colossal Fiasco”; “Disarray”; “Disaster.”

There is no doubt Democrats aren’t where they want to be. None of the candidates have really taken on front-runner status (though it is hard to know how many voters are focusing on the primary at this point). The stalemate on the left has put the two leading GOP candidates atop of several polls.

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So why am I not breaking open another jar of peanut butter pretzels?

Gray Davis: A non-celebrity California governor (Los Angeles Times)

Sorry, California politics is usually boring

I asked my colleague Mark Z. Barabak, a veteran political reporter, for his guidance. He covered the 2003 recall. He argues that the Democratic field is not as uninspired as some pundits believe and that the dynamics are actually pretty standard for California.

Some have “lamented the ‘boring’ nature of the race,” he told me. “But that comes from those looking to be entertained and/or amused as opposed to the majority of voters I’ve spoken with, who want a governor who’ll focus on them and the state’s problems, not run for president or try to make their name lighting up social media or the political chat shows with snarky memes and snappy Trump put-downs.”

As for the 2003 recall, Barabak said “unique though it was, the campaign played directly into California’s wild, wacky lotus-eating reputation.”

“In truth, we’ve elected a lot more dull, drab personalities as governor (George Deukmejian, Pete Wilson, Gray Davis) than movies stars (Ronald Reagan, Schwarzenegger.)”

Ballots go out in early May, and we’ll see whether the race goes more crazy or sobers up into something more typical.

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Today’s top stories

Lynn Ianni testifies before a congressional committee on cracking down on Medicare fraud. (U.S. Congress)

Hospice fraud in California

A psychotherapist discovered she had been fraudulently enrolled in hospice care , preventing Medicare from covering treatment for a pickleball injury.

, preventing Medicare from covering treatment for a pickleball injury. The case, occurring in 2024, shows persistent gaps in hospice oversight despite promised reforms stemming from a 2020 investigation revealing widespread California fraud.

Restricting student screen time at LAUSD

The board passed a resolution barring screens for kindergarten and first-grade students and capping usage for older pupils.

The resolution cites research linking heavy device use to anxiety, depression, attention problems and other issues.

Palisades reservoir is dry again

The Santa Ynez Reservoir, which holds drinking water for Pacific Palisades, was empty during the 2025 Palisades fire and is now dry again, concerning nearby residents.

A $19.5-million project to replace the floating cover is needed to ensure the quality of the drinking water, but will keep the reservoir out of service till fall.

What else is going on

A retired potato farmer in Utah honked to support a “No Kings” rally. Now he’s fighting a honking citation in court, writes columnist Mark Z. Barabak .

. Trump’s Labor secretary departs, leaving scandal and vast disappointment in her wake, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik .

. Tucker Carlson says he didn’t intentionally mislead people with his support of Trump. But the facts say otherwise, writes news and culture critic Lorraine Ali.

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This morning’s must-read

Another must-read

On the heels of an appearance on “American Idol” and a surprise performance with Sombr at Coachella, nobody’s figured out how to stop Billy Idol .

For your downtime

Collector Eileen Harris Norton at “Destiny is a Rose: The Eileen Harris Norton Collection,” running through August at Hauser & Wirth in downtown Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Museums: A new Hauser & Wirth exhibition featuring more than 80 pieces from Eileen Harris Norton’s collection reveals how she actively constructed L.A.’s artistic future through decades of support.

A new featuring more than 80 pieces from Eileen Harris Norton’s collection reveals how she actively constructed L.A.’s artistic future through decades of support. Concerts: Following her historic sets at Coachella, Karol G announced a stadium world tour , including a stop at SoFi.

Following her historic sets at Coachella, Karol G , including a stop at SoFi. Theater: Talene Monahon’s new play “Eat Me” at South Coast Rep is a foodie wonderland gone down a rabbit hole.

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite California-themed book?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Outside, the former dirt lot is now a lush garden with towers of colorful black-eyed susans on arches, planters full of nasturtiums and vegetables, a firepit and a pergola. (Brittany Brooks / For The Times)

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Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Brittany Brooks at the Inglewood home of L.A. designer Meeshie Fahmy and her husband, Aaron Snyder, who have decorated their L.A. “barn” with thrifted finds and maximalist flair.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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