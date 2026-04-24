A shakeup at L.A.’s animal services. Is that good news for its 60,000 animals?

Dogs available for adoption look out of their kennels at Chesterfield Square South Los Angeles Animal Services Center in 2024.

L.A. has one of the largest animal shelter systems in the country, and it’s going through a major shake-up.

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First, a new general manager, Gabrielle Amster, will now oversee the shelter and care of the 60,000 cats, dogs, rabbits and other critters that come through the L.A. Animal Services every year, either through its animal control efforts or the six shelters strewn around the city.

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It’s a tall order, even for a 19-year veteran of animal welfare. Her first challenge will be getting approved by a key City Council committee, which has yet to schedule the vote.

The last permanent general manager, Staycee Dains, was fired in 2024 after about a year on the job, she told The Times. An interim general manager has filled the post since then.

Among Amster’s other challenges will be dealing with the aftermath of a bacterial outbreak that left sick dogs in their kennels for weeks and no way to track daily cleaning; an overcrowded shelter system that has only exacerbated higher dog euthanasia numbers compared to last year; and several high-cost lawsuits from shelter dog bites.

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What critics say about the agency

But critics of the department say her biggest challenge will be changing the culture of the massive animal care system.

Volunteers who do much of the physical labor in caring for the animals often speak out at Animal Services Commission meetings to voice their concerns with the department, including what they describe as needless euthanasia deaths for healthy, adoptable dogs when open kennels are available to house them.

Former volunteers say whistleblowers in the department have reason to worry about their positions: After raising their own concerns, some said they were fired for minor infractions.

Unlike her predecessors, Amster is not taking on the challenge alone. Two massive nonprofits, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Best Friends, have each pledged $7 million to the shelter system over the next three years.

The money will fund almost two dozen new staff positions and keep four advisers from the nonprofits on full-time.

Deep cuts in the mayor’s budget

The $14-million grant was announced Monday, around the same time Mayor Karen Bass released a budget that critics say will impose deep cuts to the animal food and medical supplies budget, making the department too reliant on its donated and grant funds.

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The mayor’s budget also cut a canine enrichment program and two positions — an animal control officer and an animal care technician supervisor, moves that could limit the department’s functions if not amended, according to a budget document that the Board of Animal Services Commission filed with the City Council.

Still, some activists seem cautiously optimistic about the changes at Animal Services.

“Let’s hope they put [the donations] to good use,” said Cathy Serksnas, a former volunteer and frequent critic of Animal Services and its management. “You’ve got to change the culture from within, and that’ll be a tough one.”

Today’s top stories

The National Weather Service says Los Angeles could soon experience more rain as early as Saturday. (Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times)

More rain is on the way for Los Angeles this weekend

Light rain is expected Saturday morning through the evening.

morning through the evening. There’s a slight chance of morning rain Sunday, but the departing storm system will likely leave behind clearing skies and warming temperatures, according to the weather service.

California jet fuel stockpile hits a two-year low

As the Iran War strangles the movement of oil around the globe, California’s jet fuel reservoirs are running low.

It could even affect plans for people coming to L.A. for the 2026 World Cup, which starts in June.

The controversial $111-billion Paramount takeover

Warner Bros. shareholders overwhelmingly approved Paramount Skydance’s $111-billion acquisition Thursday.

Thursday. More than 4,000 filmmakers, actors and workers opposed the consolidation, citing concerns the merged company would trigger layoffs and diminish programming quality in an already consolidated industry.

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What else is going on

This morning’s must-read

Other must reads

For your downtime

Shaka Smith, left, of West Hollywood and Harrison Baum of Santa Monica sing in a private karaoke room at a family and friends preview event at the new glamorous karaoke bar Mic Drop in West Hollywood. (Gary Coronado/For The Times)

Going out

Karaoke bars: They set out to elevate karaoke in L.A. — and opened a glamorous lounge that pulls out all the stops.

They set out to elevate karaoke in L.A. — and that pulls out all the stops. Festivals: Stagecoach 2026 guide: What to know about the festival — and how to watch from home.

Stagecoach 2026 guide: — and how to watch from home. Museums: Dataland, the world’s first museum of AI arts, sets its opening date and first exhibition.

Staying in

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A question for you: What’s your favorite California-themed book?

Deb says, “Where I Was From” by Joan Didion and “The Dreamt Land” by Mark Arax.

Jean says, “There are so many I love but the quintessential one for me is Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Inherent Vice.’”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Leigh McDaniel, a radical well womb and pelvic care practitioner, holds a bowl of coconut and castor oil that she uses often with her clients. (Dania Maxwell/For The Times)

Today’s photo is from former Times photographer Dania Maxwell at the studio of the so-called Womb Witch of L.A. Here’s why her clients keep returning.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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