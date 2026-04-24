A shakeup at L.A.’s animal services. Is that good news for its 60,000 animals?
Your morning catch-up: Major changes are coming to L.A.’s Animal Services, more rain is headed for the city and other big stories
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L.A. has one of the largest animal shelter systems in the country, and it’s going through a major shake-up.
First, a new general manager, Gabrielle Amster, will now oversee the shelter and care of the 60,000 cats, dogs, rabbits and other critters that come through the L.A. Animal Services every year, either through its animal control efforts or the six shelters strewn around the city.
It’s a tall order, even for a 19-year veteran of animal welfare. Her first challenge will be getting approved by a key City Council committee, which has yet to schedule the vote.
The last permanent general manager, Staycee Dains, was fired in 2024 after about a year on the job, she told The Times. An interim general manager has filled the post since then.
Among Amster’s other challenges will be dealing with the aftermath of a bacterial outbreak that left sick dogs in their kennels for weeks and no way to track daily cleaning; an overcrowded shelter system that has only exacerbated higher dog euthanasia numbers compared to last year; and several high-cost lawsuits from shelter dog bites.
What critics say about the agency
But critics of the department say her biggest challenge will be changing the culture of the massive animal care system.
Volunteers who do much of the physical labor in caring for the animals often speak out at Animal Services Commission meetings to voice their concerns with the department, including what they describe as needless euthanasia deaths for healthy, adoptable dogs when open kennels are available to house them.
Former volunteers say whistleblowers in the department have reason to worry about their positions: After raising their own concerns, some said they were fired for minor infractions.
Unlike her predecessors, Amster is not taking on the challenge alone. Two massive nonprofits, The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Best Friends, have each pledged $7 million to the shelter system over the next three years.
The money will fund almost two dozen new staff positions and keep four advisers from the nonprofits on full-time.
Deep cuts in the mayor’s budget
The $14-million grant was announced Monday, around the same time Mayor Karen Bass released a budget that critics say will impose deep cuts to the animal food and medical supplies budget, making the department too reliant on its donated and grant funds.
The mayor’s budget also cut a canine enrichment program and two positions — an animal control officer and an animal care technician supervisor, moves that could limit the department’s functions if not amended, according to a budget document that the Board of Animal Services Commission filed with the City Council.
Still, some activists seem cautiously optimistic about the changes at Animal Services.
“Let’s hope they put [the donations] to good use,” said Cathy Serksnas, a former volunteer and frequent critic of Animal Services and its management. “You’ve got to change the culture from within, and that’ll be a tough one.”
Today’s top stories
More rain is on the way for Los Angeles this weekend
- Light rain is expected Saturday morning through the evening.
- There’s a slight chance of morning rain Sunday, but the departing storm system will likely leave behind clearing skies and warming temperatures, according to the weather service.
California jet fuel stockpile hits a two-year low
- As the Iran War strangles the movement of oil around the globe, California’s jet fuel reservoirs are running low.
- It could even affect plans for people coming to L.A. for the 2026 World Cup, which starts in June.
The controversial $111-billion Paramount takeover
- Warner Bros. shareholders overwhelmingly approved Paramount Skydance’s $111-billion acquisition Thursday.
- More than 4,000 filmmakers, actors and workers opposed the consolidation, citing concerns the merged company would trigger layoffs and diminish programming quality in an already consolidated industry.
What else is going on
- Singer D4vd — charged in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez — had “child pornography” on his cell phone, a prosecutor in the L.A. murder case says.
- Trump signals commitment to help with L.A. fire recovery at a meeting with Mayor Bass and county Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
- A $40-million project will clean MacArthur Lake. Will it help fix the park?
- A Santa Monica nonprofit official and his wife were found dead; police are investigating a possible murder-suicide.
- Voters will be asked this November if they want to make rideshare companies legally responsible for sexual assaults inside vehicles.
Commentary and opinions
- In between the yawns, there were a couple of answers worth noting in Wednesday’s California gubernatorial debate, argues columnist Anita Chabria.
- Stop being so chill, Xavier Becerra. Fight for California’s future, columnist Gustavo Arellano writes.
- RFK Jr. threatened to block Medicaid payments to hospitals offering gender-affirming care to minors. A judge just invalidated Kennedy’s position, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik.
- Even Trump’s base doesn’t believe him anymore, argues columnist Jackie Calmes.
This morning’s must-read
Struggling Santa Monica pins revival on alcohol and big events. Can it bring business back?
Santa Monica leaders say the city is poised for a turnaround, with special events — and a refreshing drink or two — the keys to bringing tourists and locals back to the downtown area.
Other must reads
- How Third Eye Blind ended up at Stagecoach festival.
- In a digital world, VHS tapes are cool again.
For your downtime
Going out
- Karaoke bars: They set out to elevate karaoke in L.A. — and opened a glamorous lounge that pulls out all the stops.
- Festivals: Stagecoach 2026 guide: What to know about the festival — and how to watch from home.
- Museums: Dataland, the world’s first museum of AI arts, sets its opening date and first exhibition.
Staying in
- Books: Octavia Butler blocked reprints of her “lost” novel. More than 40 years later, it’s back on shelves.
- Movies: A new trailer teases DC Studios’ first proper horror movie.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for spring onion home fry tacos.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A question for you: What’s your favorite California-themed book?
Deb says, “Where I Was From” by Joan Didion and “The Dreamt Land” by Mark Arax.
Jean says, “There are so many I love but the quintessential one for me is Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Inherent Vice.’”
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s photo is from former Times photographer Dania Maxwell at the studio of the so-called Womb Witch of L.A. Here’s why her clients keep returning.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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