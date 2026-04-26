Torrance man identified as alleged gunman at White House Correspondents’ Dinner event
Your morning catch-up: A Torrance man suspected in WHCD shooting, L.A. faces its worst year of tourism since the pandemic and more big stories
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The scene at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington turned chaotic, Los Angeles Times reporters wrote, when a man dashed toward the dining area and was met with gunfire.
“One hotel security guard said she observed the individual with a firearm. President Donald Trump was rushed offstage. One officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest was shot and was taken to a hospital. Trump told reporters during a press conference that the officer is ‘doing great,’” their story reads.
A man taken into custody was identified by law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, of Torrance.
By late last night, media had swarmed a home in Torrance believed to be connected to Allen, as had FBI agents and police waiting for a warrant to enter.
Our reporters have gathered as much information as they can on the suspect, including that
- Movement: Acting Attorney Gen. Todd Blanche said on “Meet the Press” that the suspect traveled to Chicago from L.A., then took the train from there to D.C.
- Motive: Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive. U.S. Atty. for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro says the suspect is being charged with two counts of using a firearm and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Authorities said he had a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. Blanche told CNN Sunday: “From our preliminary investigation, it does appear the suspect was targeting members of the administration.”
- Background: Allen, who is registered to vote with no party preference, graduated from CalTech in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He also earned a master’s degree in computer science at Cal State Dominguez Hills in 2025, according to a commencement program.
- Accolades: Allen was named teacher of the month in December 2024 at C2 Education, which specializes in college test preparation, tutoring and academic advising.
- Shock: “I think all of us in Torrance would be shocked if this is the man who attempted to kill the president of the United States,” one person who knew of him said.
This is an ongoing story. Read more about Cole Tomas Allen. Follow our developing coverage here.
The week’s biggest stories
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What else is going on
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For your downtime
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Staying in
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Jim Rainey, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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