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Torrance man identified as alleged gunman at White House Correspondents’ Dinner event

President Donald Trump speaks at the White House Press podium wearing a tuxedo.
President Donald Trump gave a press conference after being evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)

Your morning catch-up: A Torrance man suspected in WHCD shooting, L.A. faces its worst year of tourism since the pandemic and more big stories

Karim Doumar staff photo
By Karim Doumar
Head of Newsletters Contact

The scene at the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington turned chaotic, Los Angeles Times reporters wrote, when a man dashed toward the dining area and was met with gunfire.

“One hotel security guard said she observed the individual with a firearm. President Donald Trump was rushed offstage. One officer who was wearing a bulletproof vest was shot and was taken to a hospital. Trump told reporters during a press conference that the officer is ‘doing great,’” their story reads.

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A man taken into custody was identified by law enforcement sources as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, of Torrance.

By late last night, media had swarmed a home in Torrance believed to be connected to Allen, as had FBI agents and police waiting for a warrant to enter.

Media in front of a house linked to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect
Torrance, CA - April 25, 2026: Media in front of a house linked to Cole Tomas Allen, the shooting suspect at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, in Torrance, CA on Saturday, April 25, 2026. (Robbin Goddard / Los Angeles Times.
(Robbin Goddard/Los Angeles Times)
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Our reporters have gathered as much information as they can on the suspect, including that

  • Movement: Acting Attorney Gen. Todd Blanche said on “Meet the Press” that the suspect traveled to Chicago from L.A., then took the train from there to D.C.
  • Motive: Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive. U.S. Atty. for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro says the suspect is being charged with two counts of using a firearm and one count of assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Authorities said he had a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives. Blanche told CNN Sunday: “From our preliminary investigation, it does appear the suspect was targeting members of the administration.”
  • Background: Allen, who is registered to vote with no party preference, graduated from CalTech in 2017 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He also earned a master’s degree in computer science at Cal State Dominguez Hills in 2025, according to a commencement program.
  • Accolades: Allen was named teacher of the month in December 2024 at C2 Education, which specializes in college test preparation, tutoring and academic advising.
  • Shock: “I think all of us in Torrance would be shocked if this is the man who attempted to kill the president of the United States,” one person who knew of him said.

This is an ongoing story. Read more about Cole Tomas Allen. Follow our developing coverage here.

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Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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Karim Doumar

Karim Doumar is head of newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. He joined in 2022. He was previously deputy newsletter editor at ProPublica.

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