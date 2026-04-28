Misery and malaise cloud L.A. Why it feels so hopeless this time

Even L.A.’s biggest boosters were struggling to spin in the early 1990s.

The aerospace industry, an engine of the suburban boom, had collapsed with the end of the Cold War, bringing a deep recession and real estate crash. Crime, particularly murders, was hitting new records. The city’s fragile race relations had crumbled with Rodney King , Latasha Harlins and the 1992 riots. Then, on top of all that, a massive earthquake hit early on the morning of Jan. 17, 1994.

But for all that shock and pain, the L.A. dream endured.

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A Los Angeles Times poll a few months after the quake found L.A. County r esidents feeling good: 78% said they were satisfied with their lives and 70% said they liked the communities where they lived. Most felt safe there and were hopeful for the future.

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Even the author seemed surprised by the good vibes: “Our optimism has always confounded the experts,” wrote Frank Clifford. “Despite all that has befallen Los Angeles in the last few years, most people have not slipped into a slough of despond.”

Trash and graffiti cover a section of North Meyers Street in downtown Los Angeles. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Darkness enveloping L.A.

These days, “despondency,” “malaise” and “miserable” are words often used to summarize the mood of L.A. This valley feels not that different from the early 1990s, marked by destructive fires, the Hollywood slowdown, postpandemic urban woes, the homeless crisis and a City Hall hit by a series of scandals.

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Survey after surveyunderscore the bleakness. UCLA’s Luskin School of Public Affairs was the latest, with its annual Quality of Life in L.A. County index dropping to the lowest level ever recorded.

But one thing makes 2026 different from the early 1990s: affordability. The UCLA report found sky-high housing costs and the general state of prices at the top of the grievance list.

A fire during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Times)

Priced in, priced out

The early 1990s, by contrast, were a time of falling and then stagnant home prices. So many people credit their fabulous real estate to once-in-a-lifetime deals they got during this period (an acquaintance who was far from rich purchased a vast Los Feliz hacienda during the downturn). L.A. home seekers can only dream of such good fortune today.

This was the era when the late Jonathan Gold was roaming L.A.’s neighborhoods finding exceptional meals that would not break the bank. My colleague Laurie Ochoa, an esteemed food writer and Gold’s wife, said he believed back then that L.A.’s unique melting pot made it the rare city where you could not just eat cheap but incredibly well.

“Pulp Fiction” came out a few months after that 1994 poll, and one memorable scene speaks to the price sensitivities of this era. John Travolta rants to Uma Thurman about that $5 milkshake she orders at the fancy Hollywood-themed restaurant (“That’s just milk and ice cream? … You don’t put bourbon in it or nothing?” he asks incredulously ). What would he think of Erewon’s $21 Malibu Mango smoothie?

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People hike the trails at Runyon Canyon. (Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times)

An affordability agenda

Next week, the candidates for L.A. mayor will gather for a big debate. There are so many issues facing L.A. — fire recovery, homelessness, the struggles of downtown L.A., the flight of entertainment jobs. Faith in City Hall, always shaky, seems in free fall.

But the big question L.A. wants to know is how the candidates can make L.A. more affordable, with cheaper housing, more economic opportunity — a place where young people without trust funds can imagine a future.

It’s not too late. The UCLA survey offered some good news: A “strong majority” of L.A. County residents still believe they have opportunities to live a “good life” filled with culture, delicious food, diverse people and access to outdoor splendor.

They just need their leaders to help.

Today’s top stories

Rifles line a display rack at Turner’s Outdoorsman in Torrance. (Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)

D.C. shooting suspect charged with trying to assassinate Trump

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, faces three criminal charges — including attempt to assassinate President Trump, punishable with up to life in prison.

— including attempt to assassinate President Trump, punishable with up to life in prison. The Caltech graduate legally purchased his weapons at South Bay gun dealers in Lawndale and Torrance, which has a reputation for being a relatively gun-friendly area within a more broadly pro-gun-control county and region.

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More rain could be in store for L.A. this week

Isolated showers may reach Los Angeles this week , with most parts of Los Angeles having a roughly 20% to 30% chance of rain by Wednesday night.

, with most parts of Los Angeles having a roughly 20% to 30% chance of rain by Wednesday night. There’s an additional chance of very light rain early next week, probably on Monday, one meteorologist said. These storms may represent the last of SoCal’s rainy season, which typically ends in April.

The best, worst and Hootiest moments of Stagecoach

Post Malone headlined the final night of Stagecoach with a country-focused set, while Hootie & the Blowfish collaborated with Public Enemy on “Fight the Power” in a rare political moment.

with a country-focused set, while Hootie & the Blowfish collaborated with Public Enemy on “Fight the Power” in a rare political moment. An early morning earthquake didn’t dampen Day 3 spirits as the festival featured ‘90s nostalgia acts, celebrity pop-ups and Shaboozey’s immersive themed saloon experience.

What else is going on

A cheat sheet for the California governor debate: Here’s what to watch for.

A crypto mogul’s lawsuit against a Trump-linked crypto firm shows the peril of investing with Trump, writes columnist Michael Hiltzik.

This morning’s must-read

For your downtime

The “And Just Like That...” auction features more than 500 lots of clothing, shoes, decor and props including a Zimmermann High Tide Ikat linen maxi skirt from Charlotte York-Goldenblatt’s collection. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Going out

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Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite California-themed book?

William says, “Due to how many times I read it, my favorite California book is ‘The Dreyfus Affair: A Love Story’ by Peter Lefcourt. It’s set in my favorite city, Los Angeles, and tells the story of a very unconventional love affair.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Tiana Holland, 18, from Buena Vista High School, models her new prom dress at the Positive Results Center’s 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Genaro Molina at the 10th annual Prom Dress & Tux Gift-Away and Resource Fair in Los Angeles, where students were offered free formal attire.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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