California election: Inside the battles for governor and L.A. mayor, plus a new map under Prop. 50

Election season is upon us, and one major issue on the ballot is the California governor’s race . After a slow start, the race is finally starting to pick up steam.

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Californians will also cast ballots for the first time using the new congressional district boundaries authorized in November’s passage of Proposition 50 — the statewide measure that reconfigures California’s congressional districts to favor more Democratic candidates.

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Ballots are already in the mail to registered voters. There are multiple ways to cast your vote , including by mail, dropping off your ballot in a box or showing up at a polling place on election day — June 2 — if you forgot to register to vote.

Here’s more on the state’s major races and propositions.

Who will replace Newsom?

For the first time in half a century, there isn’t a rock-solid front-runner. The race has attracted a large and diverse field of candidates .

It has been narrowed down to eight candidates after former Rep. Eric Swalwell withdrew amid sexual assault and misconduct allegations and former state Controller Betty Yee ended her bid .

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That leaves two Republicans and six Democrats, including three men of color and a woman. California has never elected a woman as governor, and only once has a person of color held the state’s highest office , making this race potentially historic for the state.

Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass faces a tough reelection challenge in a field of 13 candidates, including a reality TV personality, a tech entrepreneur and two progressive candidates.

Councilmember Nithya Raman, who endorsed Bass only to later run against her , is heavily backed by entertainment industry workers, the pro-housing YIMBY (Yes in My Backyard) movement and many in the local chapter of Democratic Socialists of America.

Community organizer Rae Huang is also running at the left end of the political spectrum, while Adam Miller , who made a fortune on education software, has been courting moderate voters.

Although the race is nonpartisan, all of the leading candidates are Democrats except for Spencer Pratt. The Republican and reality TV personality has drawn support from politicians and media figures who align themselves with Donald Trump, including gubernatorial candidate Chad Bianco, Riverside County’s sheriff.

L.A. County’s proposed healthcare tax

Also on the ballot this year, L.A. county voters will decide whether to approve a half-cent sales tax to fund hospitals and clinics facing massive federal healthcare cuts.

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Health officials say they expect the One Big Beautiful Bill Act , which President Trump signed into law last July, to slash more than $2 billion from the county’s budget for health services over the next three years.

Many Californians are losing their Medi-Cal benefits because of it, which means the county will no longer be reimbursed for their care.

Officials are hoping voters will help bring new tax money into the system. The sales tax, which needs a simple majority to pass, would take effect Oct. 1 and last five years.

A battleground that could reshape Congress

One of the most closely watched House contests in the state is the race for California’s 48th Congressional District , which had long been considered firmly Republican territory.

But a new map adopted under Proposition 50 dramatically changed things, turning the GOP stronghold into a district that now slightly favors Democrats.

A win in District 48, spanning parts of San Diego and Riverside counties, could be exactly what Democrats need to regain control over the U.S. House of Representatives.

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Here’s our full voter guide to the 2026 California primary election , including where to vote, plus statewide races, measures and propositions on the ballot.

Today’s top stories

A courtroom sketch depicts Cole Tomas Allen, the suspect in the D.C. shooting, appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya. (Dana Verkouteren / Associated Press)

From Caltech grad to accused gunman in D.C. attack

Cole Allen — a quiet, respected tutor and engineer from Southern California with a “godly” upbringing — allegedly attempted to assassinate President Trump at the White House correspondents’ dinner.

Those who knew Allen described him as polite and apolitical, and they struggled to reconcile the man they knew with the person facing shocking accusations.

He remains confined to a padded cell despite his attorney saying he was not a suicide risk.

The last California-bound oil tanker arrives in Long Beach

The last oil tanker from the Persian Gulf is unloading at the Port of Long Beach, after which California loses access to about 200,000 barrels of crude daily.

California’s declining oil production and shrinking refining capacity have left the state dependent on imports for three-quarters of its crude oil, with few viable alternatives.

A new water saving plan for the Colorado River

California, Arizona and Nevada announced a new water-saving plan to help address worsening shortages along the Colorado River over the next two years.

Negotiators for the three states said their plan identifies more than 3.2 million acre-feet of water cutbacks through 2028, building on their previous proposal.

What else is going on

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This morning’s must-read

Another must-read

How a one-time top Dodgers prospect became an advisor to four U.S. presidents.

For your downtime

A Cornish pasty from Robin Hood British Pub in Sherman Oaks with a side of chips, peas and gravy. (Jenn Harris / Los Angeles Times )

Going out

Restaurants: Here’s the only place food critic Jenn Harris will be watching the World Cup games, with proper pub food.

Here’s the only place food critic Jenn Harris will be watching the World Cup games, with proper pub food. Travel: Here are 10 things to do in the chill coastal neighbor to celebrity hot spot Santa Barbara.

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite California-themed book?

Marsha says, “I’m having a hard time choosing between ‘Silent Joe’ and ‘California Girl,’ both by T. Jefferson Parker. I grew up in OC, and when I read both of those books, I felt like I’d dropped back in time. ‘Silent Joe’ cruised the new toll roads out through the 91 and 241 freeways. ‘California Girl’ reminded me of the scary thrill of walking through the orange groves before they were developed over.”

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Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

( Ken Karagozian )

Today’s great photo is from photographer Ken Karagozian, who collaborated with historian India Mandelkern on a powerful photo project that became a love letter to the workers who built L.A. Metro’s D Line.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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