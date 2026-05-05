Will L.A.’s 2028 Olympic Games protect human rights?

Besides putting on a $7-billion sports extravaganza in the summer of 2028, Olympic organizers in Los Angeles have pledged to protect human rights. That means assuring that homelessness and human trafficking don’t get worse as a tsunami of athletes and fans from around the globe flood Southern California.

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LA28 organizers outlined how they intend to protect civil rights and the most vulnerable in a 35-page report released by the city of Los Angeles last month. The organization pledges to work with a network of local, state and federal agencies to “provide a solid foundation for the Games that uphold the highest standards and leave a positive legacy.”

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Although LA28 says it worked with a wide variety of organizations to craft the “human rights strategy,” overseen by a former U.S. foreign service officer, some progressive groups say the plan falls short.

What activists want done to protect human rights

The activists told a Los Angeles City Council committee that LA28 plans to rely too much on police and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, organizations that provoke fear and discord among many Angelenos, especially after a wave of violent immigration raids. They also said the Olympic organizing group needs a much more detailed plan and to set aside money (one group suggested up to $3.6 million) to bolster organizations that protect human rights.

“The city has a critical opportunity to ensure that human rights protections are funded just as seriously as traffic management employees, but the newly released LA28 human rights [strategy] committed $0 to prevent trafficking,” said Stephanie Richard, a clinical professor who leads the Sunita Jain Anti-Trafficking Initiative at Loyola Law School.

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Several of Richard’s students joined her in demanding more. “The plan repackages existing systems which are not properly equipped or resourced to meet the scale of the Olympics and relies mainly on law enforcement efforts,” said Lesly Ayala, of the Loyola group. “The plan highlights federal and state programs as well as services provided by nonprofits, but does not offer to invest in any of these programs or services.”

A cricket venue under construction at Fairplex in Pomona. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The role of Homeland Security in the Olympics

Martin Barrera of the Fair Games Coalition, which represents more than 60 local groups, expressed dismay that LA28 consulted with the federal Homeland Security agency in creating the plan, after its role in raids that arrested scores of migrant workers. “This plan fails to protect those most at risk,” Barrera said.

In addition, several left-leaning political groups have been applying increasing pressure on LA28, the private nonprofit group formed to produce the Olympics and Paralympics. They previously called for the resignation of LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman, faulting him for bringing several allies of President Trump onto the organization’s board.

The Fair Games Coalition, which includes the restaurant workers union Unite Here Local 11, has argued that soccer’s upcoming World Cup and the 2028 Games need to do more to support the workers who will serve thousands of visitors.

Research has shown that during past major sports events, workers are sometimes transported in (or “trafficked”) and then required to work for substandard wages and under poor conditions, the Loyola Law School group said. It suggested that LA28 should pay for an awareness campaign, independent audits of vendors to assure labor code compliance and a fund to aid those who are mistreated, among other programs.

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The Fair Games organization pledged to continue pressuring for better labor deals for workers, saying that, otherwise, LA28 would “face the possibility of massive protests and strikes on the opening day of the 2028 Olympics.”

Can the Olympics make money and protect human rights?

LA28 Chief Executive Reynold Hoover has said his group will do everything it can to protect worker rights. When city lawmakers and others have previously argued the organization must do more to aid L.A. citizens and companies, Hoover has responded that his first responsibility is to deliver a safe and moneymaking event.

If LA28 overspends on supporting other initiatives tied to the Games, it could end up losing money, Olympic organizers have said. The city of L.A. and the state of California previously agreed to cover any cost overruns, with no limit on the city’s potential liability. Still, Hoover has pledged that the event can make money, taking taxpayers off the hook, while also being a responsible community partner.

Jacie Prieto, spokesperson for LA28, said in a statement: “In the lead up to and during the Games, LA28 will continue our efforts to implement the strategy and create a safe and secure event that protects the human rights and dignity of the fans, partners, athletes, and all those experiencing the Games, and local residents.”

Today’s top stories

Joy Chen, right, executive director of the Eaton Fire Survivors Network during a Nov. 6 news conference. The group has since been renamed the Every Fire Survivor’s Network. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Regulators may seek to suspend State Farm’s license

California regulators allege the insurer mishandled January 2025 wildfire claims in Los Angeles County.

An investigation uncovered 398 violations in about half of 220 sample claims, including delays, underpayment, poor communication, and reluctance to cover smoke damage testing.

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L.A. mayor’s race kicks into high gear

Leading candidates will face off in debates this week that highlight their diverging visions on issues such as public safety and homelessness.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris endorsed L.A. Mayor Karen Bass for reelection.

for reelection. Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost and baseball legend Dave Winfield are among the celebrities and wealthy donors contributing to L.A. mayoral candidates.

How hantavirus took a deadly toll on a cruise ship

Hantavirus is suspected of spreading aboard a luxury cruise ship, killing three passengers and sparking new concerns as a once obscure disease, with an extraordinarily high death rate, rises amid changing climate conditions.

It was the cause of death of Gene Hackman’s 65-year-old wife, Betsy Arakawa , in their Santa Fe, N.M., home.

ABC’s TV station licenses are under review

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr announced an early review of Disney’s eight ABC TV station licenses, citing concerns about the company’s diversity and inclusion policies.

The announcement comes days after Jimmy Kimmel mocked Melania Trump and the first lady publicly called for his firing, raising questions about whether the FCC’s action is politically motivated.

What else is going on

This morning’s must-read

Another must-read

Yemen introduced the world to coffee. Now, its coffeehouse culture is booming in California.

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For your downtime

Aloni Ford welcomes book-loving guests and author Melody Godfred aboard the Northwind at the California Yacht Club. (Carlin Stiehl / For The Times)

Going out

Book clubs : It’s time to set sail with the “Yacht Girls,” L.A.’s coolest book club on a boat .

: It’s time to set sail with the “Yacht Girls,” . Museums: The Holocaust Museum LA will reopen as part of the new $70-million Goldrich Cultural Center.

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite California-themed book?

Karen says, “Of all the wonderful California themed books, I’m going to go outside the box: ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles.’

We read this book for book club (I read it twice!) and we all loved it! Not only that, the TV show was shot all over my home town, Fullerton! Margo will always have a place in my heart!”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

Beyonce attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum)

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Today’s great photo is from photographer Dimitrios Kambouris at the 2026 Met Gala. This year’s theme, “Costume Art,” honored the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition on the role of the dressed body in the history of art.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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