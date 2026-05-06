In a feisty debate, would-be governors assess the incumbent

Californians may be gauging what they want in their next governor by thinking about the current model, Gov. Gavin Newsom.

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By that measure, the greatest departure would clearly be electing one of two leading Republican candidates — conservative commentator Steve Hilton or Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. Asked in Tuesday night’s debate for one word to describe Newsom, the Republicans came up with “failed” and “failure.”

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Two of five Democrats on the stage at East Los Angeles College also signaled they would offer a departure from fellow Democrat Newsom. Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa called Newsom’s tenure “performative.” San José Mayor Matt Mahan called the incumbent’s work “incomplete.”

Three other Democrats expressed admiration for Newsom. Former Orange County Rep. Katie Porter called him “bold.” Billionaire activist Tom Steyer called him “progressive.” And former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra could not limit his praise to one word, calling Newsom “game-changing.”

There was no blockbuster moment during the two-hour debate, broadcast live on CNN. But the two leading Democratic candidates endured a fusillade of incoming fire from opponents who still hope to claim one of the two spots in a runoff, following the June 2 primary election.

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Fellow Democrats joined the Republicans in suggesting Becerra could be corrupt, because of an illegal arrangement that upped the salary of his former chief of staff, though prosecutors have depicted Becerra as a victim in that scheme. The laggards in the polls also took on Steyer, painting him as hypocritical for claiming an environmentalist’s mantle, after acquiring some of his vast wealth with fossil fuel investments.

The two leading Democratic candidates seemed relatively unfazed by those attacks. Drawing much less fire, other candidates had moments to shine.

Mahan, 43, might have won the night for those who prefer clear and concise rhetoric. The mayor of the state’s third-largest city suggested the state needs his centrist approach, saying, “We don’t need MAGA values” of the Republican candidates, “but we also don’t need more of the same.”

Porter, 52, said that voters should look at her record fighting corporate interests and forgive some of her past lapses, as when she was caught on video berating an aide. Said Porter: “I can’t believe that, on a stage with 30 minutes of interrupting and bickering and name-calling and shouting and disrespect for everyone up here who’s stepping into public service that anyone wants to talk about my temperament.”

Villaraigosa, 73, chided the Republican candidates for their criticism of undocumented workers. He cited a UC Merced study that suggested that the loss of both legal and undocumented immigrants would mean a “$274-billion hit” to the state’s economy.

Hilton, 56, a former Fox News host and narrow leader in most polls, chided the Democrats for their incessant focus on opposing President Trump.

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“It’s not Donald Trump that’s given us the highest housing costs in the country,” said the commentator, who once advised British Prime Minister David Cameron. “It’s Democrat policies that all these Democrats support. Donald Trump is the president in all the other states of America where the cost of living is way lower than in California.”

Bianco, 58, reprised the furious tone he has adopted in previous debates, saying Democrats had ruined California. The sheriff had his most awkward moment when he initially tried to deny he had slammed Hilton in an interview, only to sheepishly concede: “I probably did say that.”

As the long session wore on, it was not hard to see the makings of a runoff race that might pit the Republican Hilton against one of the Democrats.

A smiling Hilton jabbed: “Under Tom Steyer, the taxes will be higher, gas prices will be higher, everything will get higher under Steyer.”

But the billionaire activist seemed to be happy to take on a Republican endorsed by Trump, who is hugely unpopular in California.

“The truth of the matter is, the governor of California is supposed to stand up for Californians against anyone, and that is exactly the only thing that Donald Trump … respects, is strength,” Steyer said. “He’s a bully, and the only thing you can do is stand up to that.”

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Today’s top stories

San Francisco is experiencing a new tech boom. (Josh Edelson / For The Times)

Why L.A. is struggling while San Francisco is starting to boom again

Population trends in Los Angeles and San Francisco have moved in different directions since the COVID-19 pandemic.

San Francisco’s new tech boom has lured residents to the city while Los Angeles County’s population losses are continuing.

What to know about a suspected outbreak of hantavirus

Global health officials are investigating a suspected outbreak of a rare but deadly rodent-borne disease that has left three people dead and caused severe illness in others aboard a cruise ship.

Hantavirus is known to spread by inhaling particles contaminated with the urine, feces or saliva of wild rodents. However, there is a strain of the disease that’s transmitted between humans.

Karen Bass and Nithya Raman tussle in a mayoral debate

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Bass and Raman were generally viewed as allies until February, when Raman jumped into the race at the last minute.

Another California baby gets measles

Another California baby has contracted measles — this time, in Orange County — raising questions about what parents should do to protect their youngsters as the notoriously contagious disease continues to spread nationwide.

It’s at least the second infant case of measles so far in the state this year.

What else is going on

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All 55 of Neil Diamond’s Hot 100 hits, ranked from worst to best.

For your downtime

Marilyn Monroe in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.” The 1953 film screens at the Academy Museum on May 31. (Twentieth Century-Fox / Photofest)

Going out

Movies: The 9 best movie screenings you can catch only in L.A. this month.

The 9 best movie screenings you can catch only in L.A. this month. Spas: Koreatown’s Wi Spa ups its game with a head spa, AI robot masseuse and more.

Koreatown’s Wi Spa ups its game with a head spa, AI robot masseuse and more. Travel: Planning a trip to this remote Northern California waterfall? You’ll need reservations.

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your fondest Mother’s Day memory?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

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And finally ... your photo of the day

Serve Robotics delivery robots wait to be transported in a delivery truck to their service areas in Los Angeles. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s photo is from Times photographer Myung J. Chun in Los Angeles, where neighborhoods will soon see an influx of 500 delivery bots.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Jim Rainey, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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