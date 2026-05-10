Better, closer options in Southern California helped usher end to Primm gambling oasis
Your morning catch-up: California tribal casinos rose as Primm fell, ‘dark money’ casts a shadow over L.A. elections and more big stories
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I had foolishly hoped that Primm, Nev., the famed State Line strip of three casino resorts along the 15 Freeway that crosses from California into the Silver State, would survive.
The gaming complex, which featured a practically closed outlet mall (one shop remains), a robust lotto store and a host of other gas stations and fast food restaurants, closed Buffalo Bill’s last July.
That was the second of three hotels shuttered, joining Whiskey Pete’s.
All that remained was Primm Valley Resorts, whose owner, Affinity Gaming, had proposed reinvesting millions of dollars last summer.
That plan was a mirage, friends.
The company confirmed to The Times that it is closing Primm Valley Resort on July 4, shuttering all area properties while laying off hundreds of employees.
The closure ends a 49-year run of casinos in that part of southern Nevada and a gaming history dating to the 1950s.
I reported on the subject recently. Here are some excerpts from that story.
What made the resorts popular in the first place?
The castle-shaped Whiskey Pete’s opened in 1977, followed by Primm Valley in 1990 and Buffalo Bill’s in 1994.
David G. Schwartz, a gaming historian and professor at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said Primm’s casinos were “built for an entirely different world.”
“Southern California is a huge market for Las Vegas and, in particular, it was once very attractive for those in the Inland Empire,” Schwartz said. “It was a way to trim 45 minutes off the drive — it was a 2-hour drive. It’s different math.”
Primm was once one of Nevada’s more popular gambling resorts, a less expensive, slightly more kitschy alternative to Las Vegas that benefited from being closer to Southern California.
Primm Valley, Whiskey Pete’s and Buffalo Bill’s all hosted at one time the famed Bonnie and Clyde V-8 Ford riddled with more than 100 bullets in 1934.
Whiskey Pete’s offered a quick and affordable 24-hour IHOP, in comparison to Vegas’ pricier buffets, and Californians and Nevadans visited Primm Valley’s 100-store outlet mall, supported by shoppers who were brought by bus to the mall for free.
The three resorts enjoyed expansion and growth throughout the 2010s by utilizing low prices, gimmicks and attractions to lure guests.
What killed Primm?
Although the COVID-19 pandemic hurt all Nevada casinos, that was only part of the reason for Primm’s decline. Schwartz said tribal casinos in Southern California saw their prospects soar as Primm’s hotels teeter-tottered.
California voters passed Proposition 1A in 2000, which allowed tribal casinos to operate slot machines and erased limits on card games.
“Many of those people Primm was drawing from began to stay in Southern California, where the drives are just much shorter and the amenities much closer,” Schwartz said. “You see the same issue playing out at Laughlin along the Arizona border and Reno and Tahoe in Northern California.”
Shortly after Proposition 1A’s passage, San Manuel was one of several tribal casinos in San Bernardino and Riverside counties that declared an arms race with Nevada.
Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, run by the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, opened in December 2004. The tribe was the fourth between 2002 and 2004 to open or expand its operations, including Agua Caliente in Palm Springs, Morongo in Cabazon and the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Mission Indians in Temecula.
The National Indian Gaming Commission, a regulatory body, classified Southern California tribal resorts in the Sacramento region, which includes all resorts in California and Northern Nevada.
In 2014, the combined casinos contributed $7.9 billion in gross gaming revenue.
Ten years later, 87 tribal operations throughout two states combined for $12.1 billion, marking a modest 1.4% increase from 2023.
“The decline has been part of a larger trend,” Schwartz said of Primm. “People are choosing options that most appeal to them.”
For more, check out the full article.
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team
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