Low voter turnout is a problem. Here’s how two California counties are fighting it
Your morning catch-up: Yolo County targets high school courses to encourage young people to vote, thousands of residents living near a leaking Orange County chemical tank have evacuated and more big stories
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Anyone streaming or watching television in California over the last few months has been bombarded with political ads.
For many voters, however, these messages are not enough to encourage them to vote, according to a UC Berkeley IGS poll conducted last month.
The report found many would-be voters for this June 2 primary feel uninformed and uninspired.
Some places, such as Northern California’s Yolo and Lake counties, are trying to invigorate and encourage historically uninterested groups to engage civically, namely young and older voters.
Let’s jump into what the poll says and review two counties’ efforts to increase voter turnout.
Survey says: Voters don’t know where to turn
Berkeley IGS polled 5,962 California registered voters and found that those less likely to vote told pollsters three main factors kept them from voting.
Roughly 38% of voters, the largest contingent, said a lack of information about the candidates and issues kept them from voting.
The No. 2 concern (35%) was the belief that moneyed interests play too large a role in elections, and others believed (28%) their votes don’t matter.
All is not lost
These uninterested voters, however, said there are ways to get them to vote.
When Berkeley pollsters asked voters what would encourage them to go to the voting booths, 41% said they needed “unbiased and trusted news sources.”
Others said they would consider voting if the ballot measures would advance their interests (31%) and if there were differences between the candidates on issues they were more passionate about (30%). Also, 29% would consider voting if they trusted the results.
Yolo County is pioneering a way
Yolo County’s Jesse Salinas wears many hats. He is the registrar of voters, clerk-recorder and county assessor for Sacramento-adjacent Yolo County, home to roughly 225,000 people.
Salinas has partnered with community workers and others to try to change voting attitudes at the high school level with the Yolo County Youth Civic Initiative, launched in 2017.
State and local leaders provided input for high school courses that make the voting process understandable and show how local and state governments serve respective communities.
The initiative’s big event is the annual Youth Empowerment Summit, hosted at UC Davis since 2022.
Last year’s event included round-table discussions between students and 30 local officials, including mayors and school superintendents.
Salinas said a record 141 students took part in the symposium last September, and over 700 students from Yolo County have participated since its inception nine years earlier.
Students were surveyed before and after the event, with 17 students saying before the event they strongly agreed that they understood how the voting process worked. That number jumped to 63 afterward, an increase of 284%.
Similarly large before-and-after percentage jumps were seen on students’ surveys about their confidence in understanding how local government work (557%), the role of elected officials (160%), and comfort talking about issues (229%).
Salinas said his district saw some fruits of its labor at election time too.
For the 2024 presidential election, Yolo County residents age 18 to 24 voted at a 69.54% clip, well above the state average of 42.5% for that same group.
“One of the most rewarding aspects of this program is when young voters tell you they feel empowered and informed to vote,” Salinas said. “That’s exciting.”
Have it your way at Lake County
Meanwhile in Lake County, north of Santa Rosa, efforts are underway to grow voter participation among the 25% of the residents who are age 65 or older.
Maria Valadez, Lake County registrar of voters, is focused on the mobility problems of older voters.
Like most counties, Lake offers drop box options — seven across the county — and vote-by-mail options.
The county, however, also provides more personalized services for those who have trouble moving around.
For instance, Lake County provides curbside voting assistance so that voters who can’t enter a facility can “vote safely from their vehicle,” according to Valadez.
The Lake County registrar’s office also delivers and retrieves ballots upon request to voters who are homebound or staying in medical facilities, including hospitals or care homes.
“[These services] help ensure Lake County voters have multiple convenient and secure ways to participate in elections,” Valadez said.
The week’s biggest stories
Orange County chemical tank leak
- Thousands of residents living near a leaking Orange County chemical tank have been told to evacuate.
- Methyl methacrylate leaked from the tanks from aerospace plastics facility GKN Aerospace, which manufactures components for commercial and military jets.
- Here’s the latest on evacuations, closures and shelters.
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt
- Spencer Pratt’s path to the 2026 election began with reality television fame.
- Republican candidate Spencer Pratt has raised nearly 10 times more in contributions than Mayor Karen Bass in latest filing period.
- Spencer Pratt’s campaign spent more than $15,000 at pricey Hotel Bel-Air.
Trump administration policies and reactions
- Republican senators are pushing back against Donald Trump, blocking two of his legislative priorities.
- National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has resigned, citing her husband’s health.
- Cuba is telling its citizens to prepare for war against the United States.
- The U.S. has already moved an aircraft carrier close to Cuba and expanded sanctions, and a recent U.S. murder indictment was made against former President Raúl Castro.
Streets and freeways
- As Hollywood streets are cleared of sleeping tents, more “rough sleepers” or street sleepers are visible.
- Driverless rideshare company Waymo has suspended all freeway rides over safety concerns.
Gone too soon
- Ryan Porter, beloved L.A. jazz trombonist and Kendrick Lamar collaborator, dies at 46.
- Rob Base, rapper known for ‘It Takes Two,’ dies at 59.
- Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR Cup winner and ‘a giant of the sport,’ dies at 41
What else is going on
- San Diego Police struggled to assess threat over a frantic two hours before San Diego shooters opened fire.
- Turbo Tax lays off thousands of employees.
- CBS News Radio signs off after nearly 100 years.
Must-reads
‘Facing an existential threat’: How Uber is navigating clashes with trial attorneys, assault lawsuits and competition
Uber and California personal injury lawyers are locked in an ugly contest over dueling ballot initiatives while the ride hailing giant faces a big threat from autonomous-vehicle operators.
Other meaty reads
- ‘Kafkaesque’: One man’s struggle to build a hillside home in L.A.
- Feds declare Eaton fire was a cleanup success. Their testing shows otherwise.
- Opinion: At ease — permanently. The SoCal military academies that thrived and then folded their tents.
- Opinion: The paradox of Trump’s GOP.
For your downtime
Going out
- I’m your puppet: For Bob Baker Marionette Theater, ‘Choo Choo Revue’ is more than a show. It’s a statement
- A galaxy not too far away: A smoother, slicker Millennium Falcon ride at Disneyland.
- Relive a classic: Here’s our mega-guide to America’s Mother Road as Route 66 turns 100.
- Catch a flick: 10 Cannes movies worth looking out for in a year of disappointments.
Staying in
- Weekend viewing: 8 shows and movies to watch over Memorial Day weekend.
- Books to peruse: Here are the bestselling books this week.
- 🥗 Here’s a recipe for Zahra Tangorra’s lasagna, aka Zaza Lazagna.
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, Sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
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Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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