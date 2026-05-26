California election: Congressional feuds and races for mayor, governor dominate

A view of official vote-by-mail ballots and voter materials for the 2026 California primary election.

California’s primary election is officially one week away and for many voters, political uncertainty remains thanks to a lack of clear front-runners, redrawn political maps and party infighting.

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While Republican voters are being warned of a blue wave in November, my colleague Kevin Rector reports, Democratic voters are being cautioned about Trump administration efforts to undermine local and state elections, and the possibility of congressional control slipping out of reach.

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It’s no wonder many voters in the Golden State appear hesitant to cast ballots early.

Here’s more on California’s messy midterm battles for mayor, governor and Congress.

Hilton and Becerra still front-runners for governor

Based on the most recent poll , Xavier Becerra remains the top Democrat in the race and Steve Hilton continues to be the Republican front-runner.

In a state where Democrats hold a substantial advantage among registered voters, none of the many Democratic candidates have been able to consolidate a sizable lead, leaving the door wide open for a Republican to potentially take the governor’s seat in the biggest of blue states.

That’s in part thanks to Becerra being dogged by insinuations that he was complicit in a scheme by underlings to steal from his campaign coffers, despite prosecutors in the case never alleging wrongdoing on his part.

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As for Hilton and his rival, Sheriff Chad Bianco, they set aside their differences in front of a Central Valley audience Saturday, aiming their attacks at Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic state lawmakers.

As the Times’ Nicole Nixon reports, Hilton and Bianco promised sweeping conservative overhauls — new dams, tougher crime policies, gutting environmental rules — as Central Valley voters, anxious over water and culture wars, weighed which Republican could win statewide.

Mayor Bass remains in the lead

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to hold the lead among likely voters in her bid for reelection, but not by a big enough margin to avoid a runoff with either Spencer Pratt or Nithya Raman.

Pratt is winning over many frustrated city residents with his anti-establishment message and AI-generated videos — including one casting him as Batman taking on a corrupt Democratic bourgeoisie.

Raman, whose platform includes expanding new housing, cutting red tape for developers and introducing “gentle density” into single-family zoned neighborhoods, hasn’t been endorsed by any of her City Council colleagues. Critics say she hasn’t done enough to forge alliances .

Mayor Bass’ opponents aren’t the only challenges she’s facing in this highly competitive race. Crime has become a central issue in the June 2 primary, my colleague Libor Jany writes.

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Despite crime rates falling to near-historic lows in recent years, Bass’ challengers have zeroed in on homelessness and public drug use, arguing she hasn’t delivered on public safety, while also criticizing how the Police Department has operated and been funded during her tenure.

Redistricting war intensifies primary races

The passage in November of Proposition 50, which redesigned congressional districts to favor Democrats, has intensified the primary races in those areas.

So much so that longtime incumbent Reps. Ken Calvert (R-Corona) and Young Kim (R-Anaheim Hills) are now competing to represent the same redrawn swath of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and have bitterly attacked one another.

Kim called Calvert a “swampy,” “sleazy” and “corrupt” politician guilty of “sabotaging President Trump’s agenda.” Calvert called Kim a “RINO,” or Republican In Name Only, and a “Trump-hating liberal.”

Democrats have also sniped at each other, including in the race to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Bonsall) in his redrawn district in San Diego and Riverside counties — where Trump also holds an outsize presence.

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, here’s our voter guide to California’s primary election, including how to vote and where to vote .

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Today’s top stories

An aerial photo of water being sprayed on large storage tanks at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove on Sunday. (Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Garden Grove chemical crisis

The vast majority of the 50,000 people evacuated because of a damaged chemical tank officials feared would explode began returning home, and officials said conditions in the area are safe.

The five-day crisis eased Monday as officials determined the damage would not cause a massive explosion.

Downtown L.A. businesses demand attention from the mayor’s race

Downtown L.A. business owners say crime and neglect are driving away customers as the June mayoral primary looms — and they’re demanding that candidates prioritize the once-bustling region’s problems.

With homelessness, infrastructure failures and remote work emptying streets, business leaders urge tougher public safety and cleaner sidewalks as L.A. readies for the 2028 Olympics.

PG&E has plowed at least $13.5 million into efforts to oppose Steyer’s bid for California governor, while propping up Xavier Becerra.

Steyer frames the attacks as proof of his plans to reform the utilities.

What else is going on

Columnist George Skelton says his pick for California governor is ... “I’m still working on it.”

says his pick for California governor is ... “I’m still working on it.” Welcome to the most underwhelming Emmy race in years.

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This morning’s must-read

Another must-read

Miles Davis at 100: Musicians explain why he is the GOAT.

For your downtime

In Woodland Hills, Taínos L.A. offers traditional Puerto Rican plates, such as mofongo with shrimp, fried red snapper and a guava-glazed chicken with rice and stewed beans. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Restaurants: Here are four Puerto Rican restaurants for a taste of the island’s cuisine in L.A.

Here are four Puerto Rican restaurants for a taste of the island’s cuisine in L.A. Museums: At SoCal’s newest children’s museum, kids can dig for mammoth bones or face a giant Lite-Brite.

At SoCal’s newest children’s museum, kids can dig for mammoth bones or face a giant Lite-Brite. Theater: Two Golden Age musicals return to L.A. stages: “Brigadoon” at Pasadena Playhouse and “Flower Drum Song” at the Aratani Theatre.

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

Theodore Bullock, 9, of Pack 41 from Rosamond salutes a grave on Saturday morning. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s photo is from Times photographer Christina House at Los Angeles National Cemetery, where scouts, veteran groups and community volunteers placed 90,000 American flags before Memorial Day.

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

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