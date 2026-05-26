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California election: Congressional feuds and races for mayor, governor dominate

A view of official vote-by-mail ballots and voter materials for the 2026 California primary election
A view of official vote-by-mail ballots and voter materials for the 2026 California primary election.
(Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Your morning catch-up: California’s primary election, Garden Grove’s chemical crisis and more big stories

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

California’s primary election is officially one week away and for many voters, political uncertainty remains thanks to a lack of clear front-runners, redrawn political maps and party infighting.

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While Republican voters are being warned of a blue wave in November, my colleague Kevin Rector reports, Democratic voters are being cautioned about Trump administration efforts to undermine local and state elections, and the possibility of congressional control slipping out of reach.

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It’s no wonder many voters in the Golden State appear hesitant to cast ballots early.

Here’s more on California’s messy midterm battles for mayor, governor and Congress.

Hilton and Becerra still front-runners for governor

Based on the most recent poll, Xavier Becerra remains the top Democrat in the race and Steve Hilton continues to be the Republican front-runner.

In a state where Democrats hold a substantial advantage among registered voters, none of the many Democratic candidates have been able to consolidate a sizable lead, leaving the door wide open for a Republican to potentially take the governor’s seat in the biggest of blue states.

That’s in part thanks to Becerra being dogged by insinuations that he was complicit in a scheme by underlings to steal from his campaign coffers, despite prosecutors in the case never alleging wrongdoing on his part.

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As for Hilton and his rival, Sheriff Chad Bianco, they set aside their differences in front of a Central Valley audience Saturday, aiming their attacks at Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic state lawmakers.

As the Times’ Nicole Nixon reports, Hilton and Bianco promised sweeping conservative overhauls — new dams, tougher crime policies, gutting environmental rules — as Central Valley voters, anxious over water and culture wars, weighed which Republican could win statewide.

Mayor Bass remains in the lead

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to hold the lead among likely voters in her bid for reelection, but not by a big enough margin to avoid a runoff with either Spencer Pratt or Nithya Raman.

Pratt is winning over many frustrated city residents with his anti-establishment message and AI-generated videos — including one casting him as Batman taking on a corrupt Democratic bourgeoisie.

Raman, whose platform includes expanding new housing, cutting red tape for developers and introducing “gentle density” into single-family zoned neighborhoods, hasn’t been endorsed by any of her City Council colleagues. Critics say she hasn’t done enough to forge alliances.

Mayor Bass’ opponents aren’t the only challenges she’s facing in this highly competitive race. Crime has become a central issue in the June 2 primary, my colleague Libor Jany writes.

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Despite crime rates falling to near-historic lows in recent years, Bass’ challengers have zeroed in on homelessness and public drug use, arguing she hasn’t delivered on public safety, while also criticizing how the Police Department has operated and been funded during her tenure.

Redistricting war intensifies primary races

The passage in November of Proposition 50, which redesigned congressional districts to favor Democrats, has intensified the primary races in those areas.

So much so that longtime incumbent Reps. Ken Calvert (R-Corona) and Young Kim (R-Anaheim Hills) are now competing to represent the same redrawn swath of Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties and have bitterly attacked one another.

Kim called Calvert a “swampy,” “sleazy” and “corrupt” politician guilty of “sabotaging President Trump’s agenda.” Calvert called Kim a “RINO,” or Republican In Name Only, and a “Trump-hating liberal.”

Democrats have also sniped at each other, including in the race to replace retiring Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Bonsall) in his redrawn district in San Diego and Riverside counties — where Trump also holds an outsize presence.

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, here’s our voter guide to California’s primary election, including how to vote and where to vote.

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Today’s top stories

An aerial photo of water being sprayed on large storage tanks at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove on Sunday.
An aerial photo of water being sprayed on large storage tanks at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove on Sunday.
(Kayla Bartkowski / Los Angeles Times)

Garden Grove chemical crisis

  • The vast majority of the 50,000 people evacuated because of a damaged chemical tank officials feared would explode began returning home, and officials said conditions in the area are safe.
  • The five-day crisis eased Monday as officials determined the damage would not cause a massive explosion.

Downtown L.A. businesses demand attention from the mayor’s race

  • Downtown L.A. business owners say crime and neglect are driving away customers as the June mayoral primary looms — and they’re demanding that candidates prioritize the once-bustling region’s problems.
  • With homelessness, infrastructure failures and remote work emptying streets, business leaders urge tougher public safety and cleaner sidewalks as L.A. readies for the 2028 Olympics.

PG&E goes after gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

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This morning’s must-read

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 21, 2026: In this drone view, architect Andri (cq) Luescher is trying to develop a house on this lot in Mt. Washington while navigating a quagmire of permits and quirky zoning rules. He bought the property after the previous house burned down. Photographed on Quail Drive in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, May 21, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

‘Kafkaesque’: One man’s struggle to build a hillside home in L.A.

Andri Luescher just wants to build a 1,400-square-foot home for his family in Mount Washington. But four years and $73,000 in permit costs later, he still hasn’t broken ground.

Another must-read

For your downtime

Taínos L.A. in Woodland Hills offers an array of traditional Puerto Rican plates.
In Woodland Hills, Taínos L.A. offers traditional Puerto Rican plates, such as mofongo with shrimp, fried red snapper and a guava-glazed chicken with rice and stewed beans.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

And finally ... your photo of the day

Theodore Bullock, 9, of Pack 41 from Rosamond salutes a grave on Saturday morning
Theodore Bullock, 9, of Pack 41 from Rosamond salutes a grave on Saturday morning.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s photo is from Times photographer Christina House at Los Angeles National Cemetery, where scouts, veteran groups and community volunteers placed 90,000 American flags before Memorial Day.

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Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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