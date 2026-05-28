Advertisement
Newsletter Newsletter

Shasta County voters to consider an election reform measure. But is it illegal?

A bank of surveillance screens hangs in the new public observation room at the Shasta County elections office
A bank of surveillance screens hangs in the new public observation room at the Shasta County elections office in Redding, Calif., in February.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: An election reform measure in Shasta County, a last-minute voter guide and more big stories

Los Angeles Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts
By Hailey Branson-Potts
Staff Writer Follow

In 2023, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors was so swept up in President Trump’s unsubstantiated election fraud claims that they ditched Dominion voting machines and opted to hand-count ballots for the county’s more than 110,000 registered voters — quickly prompting a new state law that banned them from doing so.

Three years later, they’re still debating hand-counting in the Northern California county, which, in recent years, has become a national poster child for hard-right governance and election skepticism.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter

Sign up to start every day with California's most important stories.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Advertisement

A citizens’ initiative called Measure B is on the ballot for the June 2 primary, aiming to dramatically reshape Shasta County elections, including by requiring a hand count.

Measure B also would amend the county’s charter to require elections to be held in-person on a single day, limit voting by mail to “the infirm, military, and U.S. citizens living overseas,” and require voters to show identification at polling places (as would a statewide ballot measure that voters will decide upon in November).

Opponents expect the county to be sued

Cathy Darling Allen, the former longtime Shasta County registrar, said Measure B violates multiple state and federal election laws and warns that the county likely will spend lots of money on litigation if it passes.

Advertisement

“It would be very expensive to implement even if it were allowed — and it’s not,” said Darling Allen, the board chair of the nonprofit California Voter Foundation.

In 2023, Darling Allen clashed with the Board of Supervisors as they pushed to hand-count ballots. Because of California’s long, complex ballots, she reported then, a full manual tally during a presidential election year would have required the hiring of at least 1,255 temporary employees, at a cost of more than $1.6 million, to meet reporting deadlines.

The ACLU of Northern California and the League of Women Voters said in a joint statement that Measure B “plainly violates state law” and that its elimination of most voting-by-mail will disenfranchise Shasta County voters.

“For people who live in rural areas far from polling places, for working people who can’t take time off or are working outside the region on election day, for seniors and people with disabilities who can’t prove they are ‘infirm,’ a mandatory single-day, in-person requirement isn’t a reform — it’s an obstacle to exercising a fundamental right,” the statement reads.

Supporters expect lawsuits, too.

Richard Gallardo, a leader of the citizens’ group Save Shasta Elections, which wrote the measure and collected thousands of signatures to get it on the ballot, said in an interview that Measure B is meant to protect the local election process from fraud.

“We don’t like the state laws,” said Gallardo, who is running for election to the Board of Supervisors. “We want to enact our own local election reform. … There’s a lot in there, so, yes, we do expect the state to sue us.”

Advertisement

In an email, the California secretary of state’s office declined to comment on the measure or whether state elections officials would challenge it in court, like they did a 2024 Huntington Beach city charter amendment that would have required voter ID. (An appellate court struck down the law, and the California Supreme Court this January declined to hear the city’s appeal.)

Gallardo said that if Measure B passes in Shasta County, “the onus is now on the county” to “fully and fervently” defend it in court because it’s “the will of the voters.”

Access to the ballot

Last year, Clint Curtis, the Shasta County registrar of voters, eliminated nine of the vast county’s 13 ballot drop boxes, telling The Times he did not trust ballots in the hands of “little old ladies running all over” to collect them.

Curtis was appointed to his job by the Board of Supervisors last year after saying he wanted to hand-count votes and that he had worked with Mike Lindell, the MyPillow chief executive and pro-Trump conspiracy theorist. Curtis now is up for election against Darling Allen’s longtime deputy, Joanna Francescut — whom he fired.

Curtis has advocated for Measure B.

Cork McGowan, a 79-year-old Redding resident who wrote a Measure B opposition statement that appears on residents’ official voter information guides, said he believes Curtis’ elimination of drop boxes disenfranchises voters — and so would Measure B.

Advertisement

“It’s illegal, and it’d be better to stop it at the ballot box before the county gets wrapped up in a bunch of lawsuits,” he said.

Today’s top stories

Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are shown on screen during a televised mayoral debate at Skirball Cultural Center
From left, Spencer Pratt, Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are shown on screen while journalists work during a televised mayoral debate at Skirball Cultural Center May 6.
(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Bass, Raman and Pratt in a tight race ahead of Tuesday’s mayoral primary

A last-minute voter guide to California’s 2026 primary election

  • With just days left to cast your vote in California’s primary election on June 2, The Times has answers to your last-minute questions about the voting process.
  • Here’s what you need to know to make your vote count.

The Garden Grove chemical crisis

What else is going on

Advertisement

Commentary and opinions

This morning’s must-read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA - MAY 22: Hailey Contreras, 17, of Adelanto, a recent graduate of Chaffey College, poses for a portrait wearing graduation stoles symbolizing academic achievement or affiliation with specific organization and medallions, on the campus of Chaffey College on Friday, May 22, 2026 in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Contreras is set to graduate from Hesperia High School next week and then from Victor Valley College in June. She is the first high school student in Chaffey College history to serve as class speaker. She will attend The University of California, Berkeley in the fall. Gary Coronado / For The Times)

California

SoCal teen is graduating from high school. And college. And another college

Hailey Contreras is graduating from Hesperia High School after graduating from Chaffey College, and she’ll also graduate from Victor Valley College.

For your downtime

The A5 Wagyu katsu set at Ten No Meshi in Los Angeles
The A5 Wagyu katsu set from Ten No Meshi comes with a fried scallop with ikura, rice, soup, cabbage, demi-glace, a poached egg and grated daikon with yuzu. Everything except the Wagyu, scallop and egg can be replenished free of charge.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: Memorial Day kicked off the unofficial start of summer. What’s your favorite summer beach getaway?

Marcia says, “The most glorious beach in the city is the Marina Peninsula. Wide, spotless and never crowded as there is very little local parking. The best!”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

Advertisement

And finally ... your photo of the day

A man in sunglasses stands to the right of a wall with a mural that shows a large soccer ball with a hand on top and bottom
Local artist Mr. Ace stands in front of the World Cup mural he’s painting at Inglewood High School.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Today’s great photo is from Times contributor Eric Thayer in Inglewood, where artists are preparing to welcome the World Cup to Inglewood with murals and more.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, fast break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
CaliforniaNewsletter

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Hailey Branson-Potts

Hailey Branson-Potts is a state reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2011. She reports on a wide range of issues and people, with a special focus on rural communities. She grew up in the small town of Perry, Okla., and graduated from the University of Oklahoma.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Game Theory: Is L.A. Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics?

    Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: The Assassination of RFK

    Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten.

  • Smoglandia podcast logo

    Boiling Point: Smoglandia Pt 1: L.A. SMOG – VERY OLD-SCHOOL

    Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.

Advertisement