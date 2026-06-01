Easygoing, safe-bet governor may be what California voters want
-
-
-
- Share via
SACRAMENTO — Regardless of the final vote count, Xavier Becerra’s pre-primary sprint to the front in the race for governor was remarkable and historic.
Here’s a low-key 68-year-old candidate who excited no one. And that apparently was a major strength. He was easygoing, non-threatening and a safe bet.
He also had an impressive resume — former U.S. health secretary, California attorney general, longtime congressman and state assemblyman. This seemed to attract voters.
People perpetually badmouth politicians. That’s in the American DNA. And in California, there’s always loud anti-Sacramento jabber. But voters tend to prefer politicians with Sacramento experience when electing governors — unless a celebrity entertainer is available.
Politics is cyclical, however. In the past six decades, Californians have gone from electing fascinating Govs. Ronald Reagan and Jerry Brown to selecting uninspiring George Deukmejian, Pete Wilson and Gray Davis — then returning to headliners like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Brown again and Gavin Newsom.
Now we’re ready for boring Becerra?
The last pre-primary poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies found Democrat Becerra leading the pack. But he was closely trailed by Republican former Fox News commentator Steve Hilton and Democrat billionaire Tom Steyer, a hedge fund founder turned climate activist.
The large field of candidates wound up with those three leading — Becerra drawing 25% support, Hilton at 21% and Steyer with 19%.
A later Emerson College poll also found Becerra in front but Steyer and Hilton in a statistical dead heat: Becerra 28%, Steyer 22%, Hilton 21%.
The top two vote getters will qualify for the November general election.
In contrast to earlier hot speculation about two Republicans — Hilton and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco — finishing in the top two and locking out any Democrat from the November ballot, the final IGS and Emerson polls showed that an opposite scenario was possible. Two Democrats could conceivably advance to the November voting.
As campaigning neared an end, Becerra apparently tried to help Hilton attract more MAGA support to prevent Steyer from edging out the Republican. Becerra would be a shoo-in over any GOP opponent in November, but could face a tough fight facing Steyer with his bottomless checkbook.
California’s primary election takes place on June 2. Learn about L.A.’s city and county races and others for state offices.
The games-playing involved Becerra running a statewide digital ad subtly reminding Republican voters that Hilton was President Trump’s “favorite” candidate for governor. The spot asserted that Becerra is “Trump’s worst nightmare.”
Steyer would be Becerra’s worst nightmare in a general election brawl.
Another major poll completed a few days earlier by the Public Policy Institute of California found the same basic rankings as the IGS survey, but with Steyer a bit further back.
Becerra was leading with 23%, followed by Hilton at 20% and Steyer at 15%.
Every independent poll found Becerra surging from irrelevancy in March to leader of the pack by late May.
It’s “one of the most unusual gubernatorial election campaigns in modern California history,” IGS poll director Mark DiCamillo says.
Particularly unusual was the April frontrunner, then-Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), abruptly withdrawing after multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and assault, which he denies.
Most of Swalwell’s voter support soon went to Becerra, which helped him attract campaign donors and endorsements by interest groups.
Becerra, who had been moseying along the race track, suddenly got a second wind. And voters sensed a breath of fresh air.
“Voters are exhausted by Trump. He makes it hard to sleep at night. ‘Cool and calm’ win,” says Chapman University political science professor Fred Smoller. “People want a candidate like a no-drama Becerra.
“The fact he has a charisma deficit may in fact be his political asset.”
But Becerra also has other assets, notes UC San Diego political science professor Thad Kousser — ”legislative and executive experience…. He was safe and predictable.
“And he’s second only to Gavin Newsom in opposing Donald Trump.”
Yes, a calm temperament appeals to voters fatigued by political fire and brimstone. But California Democrats also want someone who will fight back against Trump’s policies.
Becerra repeatedly points out that as state attorney general, he sued the first Trump administration more than 120 times and won the vast majority of cases.
“Becerra has caught the attention of Democratic voters who overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump,” says PPIC Poll Director Mark Baldassare.
How overwhelmingly? Ninety-five percent disapproval by Democrats in the latest PPIC survey, 70% among all likely voters.
Becerra “stood out from the rest of the candidates because of his background as attorney general,” Baldassare adds.
“And look at the other candidates. You can’t name one who has had experience in Sacramento.”
Longshot former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was once state Assembly speaker, but that was nearly three decades ago.
Among the last nine California governors, only Schwarzenegger and Reagan have been elected without serving prior Sacramento stints.
Becerra also has another asset: He’d be the first elected Latino governor in California history. He finished the primary campaign with a comfortable lead among Latino voters, as well as Asian American.
As Becerra’s political stock rose, Democratic rivals — especially Steyer — tried to portray him as incompetent, touched by scandal and a Chevron tool. But the mud didn’t seem to stick.
A natural Becerra strength is likability.
DiCamillo recalls what his mentor, the late legendary pollster Mervin Field, used to say about how voters choose between candidates for governor or president.
“It’s a highly personal choice,” DiCamillo says, quoting Field. “People put more mental energy into choosing a top-of-the-ticket candidate than any other.
“It’s like trying on a new suit. If it doesn’t fit well, you don’t buy it. You’ve got to be comfortable in the feel.”
Many California voters apparently feel that way about Becerra — nothing flashy, just plain but comfortable.
What else you should be reading
The must-read: Becerra leads governor’s race, with Hilton and Steyer in tight contest for second spot, poll finds
Money honey: Record-setting outside money pouring into California governor’s race
The L.A. Times Special: Voter guide to the 2026 California primary election
Until next week,
George Skelton
—
Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here to get it in your inbox.
Insights
L.A. Times Insights delivers AI-generated analysis on Voices content to offer all points of view. Insights does not appear on any news articles.
Viewpoint
Perspectives
The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.
Ideas expressed in the piece
The column portrays Xavier Becerra’s sudden rise to the front of California’s gubernatorial primary as remarkable precisely because he is a low-key, “safe bet” candidate whose lack of flash has become an advantage in a volatile political era, suggesting many voters now prefer a calm, non-threatening figure over a charismatic showman.
It argues that despite perennial grumbling about Sacramento, Californians historically gravitate toward candidates with deep state-government experience when choosing governors, and it places Becerra squarely in that tradition by emphasizing a long résumé that includes service as state assemblyman, congressman, California attorney general and U.S. health secretary, which outside coverage also frames as a core part of his appeal to voters seeking competence over “glitz and sizzle.”[3][4]
Building on that, the piece contends that Becerra’s surge is backed by data rather than hype, pointing to multiple independent polls that now consistently show him leading the crowded field — including UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies and the Public Policy Institute of California, which both find Becerra ahead of Republican Steve Hilton and Democrat Tom Steyer in a three-way contest for the top two spots on the November ballot.[1][2][3][5]
The article further maintains that this rise was not organic alone but was accelerated when former frontrunner Eric Swalwell abruptly dropped out amid misconduct allegations, with much of Swalwell’s support migrating to Becerra, allowing the former cabinet secretary to attract more donors, interest-group endorsements and media attention, a progression mirrored in outside reporting that tracks Becerra’s polling leap from low single digits in early spring to front-runner status by late May.[1][3][4]
Additionally, the column highlights a tactical, hard-edged side to Becerra’s ostensibly mild-mannered persona, describing how his campaign sought to subtly boost Hilton among Republican voters by running digital ads that branded the conservative commentator as Donald Trump’s “favorite” candidate, a move intended to shore up Hilton’s MAGA support and block fellow Democrat Steyer — whom Becerra would rather avoid in a big-spending general-election fight — a dynamic also noted in external analyses of the three-way primary chess match.[2][3][5]
At the same time, the piece stresses that Becerra’s calm temperament is paired with aggressive opposition to Trump’s policies, arguing this combination is exactly what Democratic voters want: a no-drama administrator who nonetheless fought the first Trump administration relentlessly in court, a theme echoed in other coverage that highlights Becerra’s extensive record of suing the federal government and notes that Democrats, who outnumber Republicans about two-to-one in California, overwhelmingly disapprove of Trump and are gravitating toward candidates who challenged those policies.[3][4]
The column also underscores how identity and representation intersect with résumé and demeanor, noting that Becerra would be California’s first elected Latino governor and describing his especially strong support among Latino and Asian American voters, a pattern consistent with pollsters’ observations that his profile as an experienced Latino leader has helped distinguish him in a large field.[3][4]
Finally, the piece suggests that gubernatorial elections are ultimately about personal comfort as much as ideology, invoking the metaphor of “trying on a new suit” to argue that many Californians see Becerra as plain but comfortable — a familiar, steady figure who fits the moment better than wealthier or flashier rivals, a characterization supported by polling that finds him relatively well liked and viewed as a reassuring, workmanlike choice rather than a political celebrity.[2][4]
Different views on the topic
In contrast to the column’s confident framing of Becerra as the safe favorite, some analysts and pollsters caution against treating pre-primary leads as destiny, noting that surveys show a tight three-way race with large shares of undecided voters and millions of ballots still to be cast, and stressing that while Becerra, Hilton and Steyer have separated from the pack, late shifts could still alter the order of finish.[1][2][3][5]
Whereas the article celebrates insider experience, rival campaigns and their supporters champion a very different message, arguing that California needs bold, disruptive leadership rather than another Sacramento veteran; Steyer in particular has poured massive sums into ads casting himself as a climate-focused reformer and attacking Becerra, with outside reporting noting that his nearly $200 million advertising blitz has often taken direct aim at the front-runner as too conventional and too closely tied to the existing political establishment.[3]
Meanwhile, some conservative and populist voices rally around Steve Hilton precisely because he is not a long-time officeholder, presenting the former Fox News commentator as an outsider willing to challenge California’s political class; commentary describing the race emphasizes Hilton’s appeal to voters frustrated with Democratic dominance and Sacramento insiders, pushing back against the notion that deep government experience is an unqualified asset and arguing instead that it can signal complacency and detachment from everyday concerns.[1][3]
Additionally, critics of intra-party “gamesmanship” view Becerra’s strategy of amplifying Hilton’s ties to Trump to engineer an easier November opponent as cynical and risky, arguing that efforts by Democrats in recent cycles to elevate more hard-line Republicans have sometimes backfired and, more broadly, can deepen polarization and erode trust in the electoral process; such critics contend that campaigns should focus on winning arguments on the merits rather than manipulating the opposing field, even if the tactic is legal and increasingly common.
Some observers and activists also question the column’s emphasis on Trump as the dominant frame for the governor’s race, arguing that California’s next governor should be judged primarily on plans for housing affordability, homelessness, crime, water, schools and the state budget, not chiefly on past legal battles with a former president; from this vantage point, a résumé heavy on anti-Trump lawsuits is seen as less compelling than concrete proposals for addressing day-to-day state challenges.
Furthermore, while the piece highlights Becerra’s likability and comfort factor, other reporting notes that his favorability ratings are mixed and that a substantial share of voters either view him unfavorably or do not know much about him, suggesting that he may be more vulnerable than the “safe bet” narrative implies and that months of additional campaigning and negative advertising could reshape impressions before November.[2][4]
Finally, the column briefly references but does not dwell on a line of attack from Becerra’s Democratic rivals, who have tried to depict the front-runner as incompetent, entangled in past controversies and overly friendly to corporate interests such as Chevron; those critiques reflect a broader opposing view that California’s next governor should be a more aggressive reformer — whether on climate, corporate accountability or campaign finance — than a veteran insider whose appeal rests on being reassuringly “boring.”