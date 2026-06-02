She’s 98 and lost her home in the fires. They’re teens and lost their school. Here’s what they said to each other

Palisades fire survivor Louvenia Jenkins, 98, visits Palisades Charter High School on May 22, 2026, along with her caretaker and friend, Josemara Lima.

From the front of a history classroom at Palisades Charter High School, Louvenia Jenkins, a poised retired principal, looked out at the two dozen teenagers seated before her and did something she almost never does in public. She cried.

Jenkins is 98. She was one of the first — if not the first — Black female homeowners in Pacific Palisades. She lost her home of 57 years in last year’s Palisades fire.

You're reading the Essential California newsletter L.A. Times reporters guide you through the most important news, features and recommendations of the morning. By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads. Login or register with email Agree & Continue

Advertisement

The students, ages 16 to 18, had been displaced, too. Some lost their homes. All lost their fire-damaged school campus for a year.

“In each of you,” she said, her voice catching, “I see hope for our future.”

On a Friday in late May, Jenkins visited the classroom of teacher Ed Sugden, whose Advanced Placement African American Studies students had written dozens of letters to Jenkins after reading a story in The Times about her losing her home.

Despite their 80-year age gap, Jenkins said, they shared “a collective past history,” a union forged by loss and memories of a beautiful seaside community forever scarred by flames.

Advertisement

As mayoral and gubernatorial candidates talk about the fires to score political points, Jenkins’ visit with the students showed that the emotional work of healing, grieving and moving on is being led by regular — but extraordinary — Californians eager to inspire and support each other, far from the limelight.

A home of 57 years

Jenkins bought her three-bedroom house on Muskingum Avenue in 1967. She was an unmarried, 39-year-old Black woman — and bought her own home in an era when many banks refused to lend women money without a male co-signer.

Louvenia Jenkins’ home in Pacific Palisades was destroyed by the Palisades fire on Jan. 7, 2026. Jenkins, a longtime teacher and principal in the Los Angeles Unified School District, lived there for 57 years. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Jenkins spent most of her career as a teacher and principal in the Los Angeles Unified School District, retiring in the 1990s. She never married, she said, because she was “busy with life.”

Jenkins traveled the world — to Ghana, Switzerland, France, Spain, Mexico, the West Indies — and turned her home into a gallery of international art and keepsakes, as well as her many tennis trophies.

It all completely burned. She resides now in a senior living complex in Culver City.

The school and the letters

The fire damaged or destroyed about 30% of the Pali High campus. The school operated online for several months, a trying flashback to COVID-era distance learning. Then it moved into temporary quarters in a former Sears building in Santa Monica, where parents and students expressed concerns about crowding, ventilation and lack of green space.

Advertisement

The Palisades campus, with its expansive green lawn and view of the Santa Monica Mountains, reopened in January. During their first week back, Sugden’s students wrote to “Miss Lou.”

The letters, on colorful construction paper, featured hand-drawn dolphins (the mascot for Pali High), hearts, trees and houses, like the ones lost.

“You are strong,” one student wrote. “You are inspiring.”

Back in the classroom

Jenkins delighted in being back at the front of a classroom last month. She took attendance. And playfully teased a teenage boy for looking bored.

She gave them copies of poems she had written, about peasants working “with tools of steel and a God-like will” and trees “giving silent recognition to their creator who bore their seeds and scattered them through the wind.” Quoting the poet Max Ehrmann, she told them to “go placidly amid the noise and haste.”

Louvenia Jenkins, photographed in her new home in Culver City on Feb. 18, 2025, after the Palisades fire burned her home of 57 years. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The students asked her favorite memory of the Palisades. Probably being a “grandparent reader” at the Palisades Branch Library, which burned.

Advertisement

They asked what drew her there in the first place. She said she had “always had an affinity for things that are beautiful. That’s nature. The water. Mountains.”

Mixed emotions

Jenkins was joined by her friend and neighbor, Brigitte “Gigi” Neves, and her caregiver and friend, Josemara Lima, who drove her out of the Palisades as the flames advanced. Even then, Lima said, Jenkins did not cry.

Returning to the Palisades “can be very sad and very hopeful simultaneously,” said Neves, who lost her house. She has 10-year-old twins. One is sad to visit, focusing on what’s gone. The other likes coming back, seeing what has reopened. Neves is somewhere in between.

Maylia Harinck, a 16-year-old from Brentwood, said “it was a gloomy time” taking classes at the Sears, and that she was so happy to be back at her school.

“The first time I drove here after the fires,” she told Jenkins, “everything was gone. It was very depressing. But now, everything is starting to build up again and it’s very nice to see.”

Jenkins said of the Palisades: ”It’s really sad to know that we’re all in different places, doing different things. But we still have the fondness for the times that we were together.”

Advertisement

Today’s top stories

(Nicole Vas / Los Angeles Times)

Election day is finally here

Experts say the vote count for California governor and L.A. mayor could be painfully slow. Here is our guide about how to follow the results and how to know when races are really called.

Plus, a last-minute guide for in-person voting and what’s on the ballot.

Steyer and Hilton scrap for the second top spot

Once stuck at 5% in the polls, Xavier Becerra has become the front-runner in California’s governor’s race.

Billionaire Tom Steyer and Trump-backed Republican Steve Hilton battle for the crucial second spot.

A fight to the finish in L.A.’s wild mayoral primary

The top three candidates for Los Angeles mayor are fighting to secure an edge in Tuesday’s primary, capping one of the most unusual election seasons in city history.

The latest voter survey shows no clear front-runner in the contest.

Three L.A. residents explain who got their vote for mayor.

California’s water future

A company plans to test a new desalination technology in deep water off the coast of Malibu later this year after a successful trial in a California reservoir.

The company says its deep-sea system, if proved viable, would transform salt water into pure drinking water at a lower cost than a coastal desalination plant.

What else is going on

A company wants to revive Primm, the gambling spot turned ghost town. Owners say: Not so fast.

“60 Minutes” veteran Scott Pelley says CBS News bosses are “murdering” the program.

Serena Williams will return to competitive tennis for the first time in almost four years.

A fake SoCal store concealed the entrance to a massive secret drug tunnel, prosecutors say.

Commentary and opinions



Advertisement

This morning’s must-read

Business More middle-class Californians cancel health coverage after losing federal aid Facing higher premiums and the loss of federal subsidies, 374,000 Californians canceled their health insurance coverage in the first three months of the year.

For your downtime

Egg tarts from Grace & Wheat Bakery in Alhambra. (Brandon Ly / Los Angeles Times )

Going out

Staying in

Question of the day: What’s your favorite summer beach getaway?

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com , and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... the photo of the day

Jill Pain, Aaron Rodgers and Pain’s dog Louie take a midday stroll down Hilldale Avenue in West Hollywood. (Scott Strazzante / For The Times)

Today’s photo is from Times contributor Scott Strazzante in West Hollywood, California’s most walkable city.

Advertisement

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff reporter

Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk

Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor

Andrew J. Campa, weekend writer

Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com.