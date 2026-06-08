Races for California governor, L.A. mayor tighten as vote tally stretches past election day
Your morning catch-up: The latest on California’s tightest primary races, 7 essential moments from the Tony Awards and more big stories.
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It’s been nearly a week since Californians fanned out across the state to vote in the primary election. First-place candidates in more than 40 races don’t yet know whom they will compete against in November.
Experts warn that California — and particularly Los Angeles County — is notorious for slow election counts. As my colleague Grace Toohey reports, California’s emphasis on voter accessibility and accuracy have slowed the process, but it’s a product of the system working.
Many significant races are still too close to call, including the race for governor, in which Xavier Becerra probably will face Steve Hilton in November.
Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass also has secured a spot in the general election. Whom she will face remains up in the air, but there’s a strong chance it will be Nithya Raman, who surged past Spencer Pratt on Sunday.
Confirming the final spot in the mayor’s race could take several more days, depending on how close the contest becomes and how many ballots still need to be counted.
Late results could bring good news for the Democratic Party as Democrats tend to be more likely to vote by mail, a system that accepts ballots up to seven days after election day as long as they are postmarked by that Tuesday. And this year, Democratic voters held on to their ballots longer amid an unsettled governor’s race.
Here are some updates on California’s most contentious races.
Nithya Raman closes in on Spencer Pratt’s lead
Raman now sits in second place with Pratt in third, capping off a five-day turnaround after she fell behind Pratt on election night. Raman jumped to 27.1% of the votes counted so far while Pratt fell to slightly more than 26%, according to results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.
“The odds have shifted dramatically in Raman’s favor,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former council member who runs the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.
Mail-in ballots with a June 2 election day postmark will continue to be accepted by county election officials through Tuesday. Election officials estimated there are still about 368,000 ballots left to process countywide.
Xavier Becerra advances to November
Becerra won one of the top two spots for California’s gubernatorial runoff, according to the Associated Press, putting him in a prime position to become the state’s first elected Latino governor.
Steve Hilton remains a close second and appears on the cusp of securing the right to face off with Becerra in the November general election, my colleagues wrote.
Tom Steyer appears likely to finish in third place — a disappointing end to a campaign that saturated California’s television screens, social media scrolls and mailboxes thanks to the billionaire spending $216 million of his own money.
City attorney may be ousted in primary
Until this primary, an incumbent city attorney had made the runoff in Los Angeles since 1933, according to a city archivist.
Hydee Feldstein Soto appears to be on track to break that record as it seems she probably will finish a distant third in her primary contest, ending her reelection bid.
Marissa Roy, a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice who leads the race with ballots still being counted, wooed voters with shoe leather and social media savvy, promising to use the office to fight for wage workers and tenants.
L.A. County prosecutor John McKinney tapped into voter frustration over homeless encampments, a blighted downtown and general distrust of City Hall to earn the second runoff spot.
As the post-election vote count trudges on, here’s where you can keep up with The Times’ coverage of the election and the results for the races. Updates will continue until the end of the month.
Today’s top stories
Hazardous industrial sites in L.A. County
- In the wake of the multiday chemical crisis in Orange County, Los Angeles County has launched an online map to let people know whether they live or work near an industrial or waste site.
- The map shows the location of more than 6,000 active or idle oil wells, as well as 1,300 industrial facilities, “some located in and around residential and community areas.”
Stand-out moments from the 2026 Tony Awards
- The 79th Tony Awards returned to Radio City Music Hall on Sunday to celebrate the best of Broadway. Here’s the complete list of winners.
- Plus seven stand-out moments, including a “Giant” win, vampires and the Pink of it all.
2026 FIFA World Cup
- The World Cup matches in the Los Angeles area kick off this week, starting with USA vs. Paraguay at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday.
- Want to watch the World Cup for free or at a low cost? Here’s where to find L.A.-area fan festivals and zones.
- The Times’ sports reporters weigh in on whom they expect to win, who will surprise and how far the U.S. will advance.
What else is going on
- Mainstream California Democrats survived election night, but their brand remains challenged.
- Trump, after baselessly alleging fraud in California elections again, stormed out of an NBC interview.
- A SoCal man survived a grizzly bear attack in Glacier National Park.
- New Iran and Israel strikes threaten a ceasefire; Trump tells both sides to stop “shooting.”
- “Scary Movie” laughed its way to a first-place finish at the box office.
Commentary and opinions
- From here to November: Our columnists size up the California governor’s race.
- Winning elections often is about being in the right spot at the right moment, columnist George Skelton writes. Xavier Becerra is a textbook example.
- In her latest column, Anita Chabria talks about what the primary chaos says about California Democrats.
This morning’s must-read
It’s a high-demand job with lots of openings. How LAUSD trains adults for a role in child care
As LAUSD expands its early childhood footprint, the district is focusing on bolstering the child-care workforce. Here’s how this partnership between an LAUSD adult school and an early education center is providing an opportunity to enter the industry tuition free.
For your downtime
Going out
- Restaurants: Here are 31 restaurants and bars hosting World Cup watch parties in L.A.
- Travel: How to walk the L.A. coastline and find the secret stairways, king tides and more.
- Festival: A massive car fest is coming to SoCal with drift rides that feel like “throttle therapy.”
Staying in
- Books: In a culture that commodifies everything, Dave Eggers’ latest novel finds room for artistic bliss.
- Television: Here are 15 brilliant British crime dramas old and new to keep you cool for the summer.
- Recipe: Here’s a recipe for yangnyeom dak (Korean fried chicken).
- ✏️ Get our free daily crossword puzzle, sudoku, word search and jigsaw games.
A question for you: What’s your favorite summer beach getaway?
William says, “I have to say, my favorite summer beach getaway has always been La Jolla Shores down in San Diego. It just had the perfect combination of sun, sand, and water, along with a great beach side park for picnics and lounging about, taking naps and reading books.”
Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.
And finally ... your photo of the day
Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier at an L.A. dress shop where dress sales have plummeted after immigration raids in L.A.’s Fashion District scared off their Latino clientele.
Have a great day, from the Essential California team
Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters
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