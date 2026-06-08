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Races for California governor, L.A. mayor tighten as vote tally stretches past election day

Side-by-side images of Karen Bass, left, Spencer Pratt and Nithya Raman.
Karen Bass, left, has secured a spot in the November general election as Nithya Raman, right, closes in on Spencer Pratt amid the continuing vote tally.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times; Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP; Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Your morning catch-up: The latest on California’s tightest primary races, 7 essential moments from the Tony Awards and more big stories.

Los Angeles Times staffer Kevinisha Walker
By Kevinisha Walker
Multiplatform Editor, Newsletters Follow

It’s been nearly a week since Californians fanned out across the state to vote in the primary election. First-place candidates in more than 40 races don’t yet know whom they will compete against in November.

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Experts warn that California — and particularly Los Angeles County — is notorious for slow election counts. As my colleague Grace Toohey reports, California’s emphasis on voter accessibility and accuracy have slowed the process, but it’s a product of the system working.

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Many significant races are still too close to call, including the race for governor, in which Xavier Becerra probably will face Steve Hilton in November.

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass also has secured a spot in the general election. Whom she will face remains up in the air, but there’s a strong chance it will be Nithya Raman, who surged past Spencer Pratt on Sunday.

Confirming the final spot in the mayor’s race could take several more days, depending on how close the contest becomes and how many ballots still need to be counted.

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Late results could bring good news for the Democratic Party as Democrats tend to be more likely to vote by mail, a system that accepts ballots up to seven days after election day as long as they are postmarked by that Tuesday. And this year, Democratic voters held on to their ballots longer amid an unsettled governor’s race.

Here are some updates on California’s most contentious races.

Nithya Raman closes in on Spencer Pratt’s lead

Raman now sits in second place with Pratt in third, capping off a five-day turnaround after she fell behind Pratt on election night. Raman jumped to 27.1% of the votes counted so far while Pratt fell to slightly more than 26%, according to results from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk.

“The odds have shifted dramatically in Raman’s favor,” said Zev Yaroslavsky, a former council member who runs the Los Angeles Initiative at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Mail-in ballots with a June 2 election day postmark will continue to be accepted by county election officials through Tuesday. Election officials estimated there are still about 368,000 ballots left to process countywide.

Xavier Becerra advances to November

Becerra won one of the top two spots for California’s gubernatorial runoff, according to the Associated Press, putting him in a prime position to become the state’s first elected Latino governor.

Steve Hilton remains a close second and appears on the cusp of securing the right to face off with Becerra in the November general election, my colleagues wrote.

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Tom Steyer appears likely to finish in third place — a disappointing end to a campaign that saturated California’s television screens, social media scrolls and mailboxes thanks to the billionaire spending $216 million of his own money.

City attorney may be ousted in primary

Until this primary, an incumbent city attorney had made the runoff in Los Angeles since 1933, according to a city archivist.

Hydee Feldstein Soto appears to be on track to break that record as it seems she probably will finish a distant third in her primary contest, ending her reelection bid.

Marissa Roy, a deputy attorney general with the California Department of Justice who leads the race with ballots still being counted, wooed voters with shoe leather and social media savvy, promising to use the office to fight for wage workers and tenants.

L.A. County prosecutor John McKinney tapped into voter frustration over homeless encampments, a blighted downtown and general distrust of City Hall to earn the second runoff spot.

As the post-election vote count trudges on, here’s where you can keep up with The Times’ coverage of the election and the results for the races. Updates will continue until the end of the month.

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Today’s top stories

Oil pump jacks are seen in silhouette.
Pump jacks are seen in the century-old Inglewood Oil Field in Los Angeles.
(Gary Coronado / For The Times)

Hazardous industrial sites in L.A. County

  • In the wake of the multiday chemical crisis in Orange County, Los Angeles County has launched an online map to let people know whether they live or work near an industrial or waste site.
  • The map shows the location of more than 6,000 active or idle oil wells, as well as 1,300 industrial facilities, “some located in and around residential and community areas.”

Stand-out moments from the 2026 Tony Awards

2026 FIFA World Cup

What else is going on

Commentary and opinions

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This morning’s must-read

WATTS, CA - May 5, 2026: Adult school student volunteer Starnese Sims, second from right in glasses, sings along with preschool children at Bradley Early Education Center, located on the campus of Maxine Waters Employment Prep Center, in Watts on May 5, 2026. Adult school student volunteers visit Bradley EEC twice a week for field work as part of a career pathway that will earn them their child development assistant permit. The setup provides the preschool with extra staffing support and allows for collaboration between preschool teachers and adult school staff as students move through the program. The LAUSD early education center is home to the district's first experiment with non-traditional care hours through its expansion this year into evening child care. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

It’s a high-demand job with lots of openings. How LAUSD trains adults for a role in child care

As LAUSD expands its early childhood footprint, the district is focusing on bolstering the child-care workforce. Here’s how this partnership between an LAUSD adult school and an early education center is providing an opportunity to enter the industry tuition free.

For your downtime

Illustrated soccer fans enjoying dishes
(Kyle Platts / For The Times)

Going out

Staying in

A question for you: What’s your favorite summer beach getaway?

William says, “I have to say, my favorite summer beach getaway has always been La Jolla Shores down in San Diego. It just had the perfect combination of sun, sand, and water, along with a great beach side park for picnics and lounging about, taking naps and reading books.”

Email us at essentialcalifornia@latimes.com, and your response might appear in the newsletter this week.

And finally ... your photo of the day

A woman straightens the skirt of a girl wearing a tiara and a formal gown with full skirt amid mannequins in gowns.
Leonor Torres helps Diana De Los Santos, 15, as she tries on dresses for a Sweet 16 celebration at Galvez Fashion in Los Angeles.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times )
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Today’s great photo is from Times photographer Robert Gauthier at an L.A. dress shop where dress sales have plummeted after immigration raids in L.A.’s Fashion District scared off their Latino clientele.

Have a great day, from the Essential California team

Hailey Branson-Potts, staff writer
Hugo Martín, assistant editor, Fast Break desk
Kevinisha Walker, multiplatform editor
Andrew Campa, weekend writer
Karim Doumar, head of newsletters

How can we make this newsletter more useful? Send comments to essentialcalifornia@latimes.com. Check our top stories, topics and the latest articles on latimes.com.
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Kevinisha Walker

Kevinisha Walker is a multiplatform editor for newsletters at the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked as a social media editor at the Daily Beast and has a bachelor’s degree from the University of New Orleans and a master’s in journalism from Roosevelt University. Walker is a proud New Orleanian, but currently calls Long Beach home.

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